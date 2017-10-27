 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Daryl Dixon Would Definitely Approve of These Badass Walking Dead Tattoos

For the past seven years, millions of fans have tuned in weekly to watch The Walking Dead on Sunday nights. Their unwavering support could also be proven by the massive amount of Instagram photos featuring killer ink inspired by characters and phrases on the show. Scroll through to see 15 epic tattoo ideas that Daryl Dixon would definitely approve of and you'll want to copy them for yourself.

Related
The 18 Types of The Walking Dead Fans
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Walking DeadTattoosTV
Tattoos
These 6 Halloween Costume Ideas Are Perfect For Tattooed Ladies
by Sarah Siegel
Quote Tattoos
Tattoos
44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life
by Hilary White
Disney Tattoos
Tattoos
50 Magical Disney Tattoos That Will Inspire You to Get Inked
by Emily Orofino
Tiny Wrist Tattoos
Beauty Trends
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet
by Nile Cappello
Sugar Skull Tattoo Inspiration
Tattoos
25 Meaningful Sugar Skull Tattoos You'll Want to Get Immediately
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds