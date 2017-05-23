 Skip Nav
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance

There are plenty of details to consider when planning a wedding, not the least of which is the music. The first dance is often the first song decision many couples make, because it's the centerpiece of the reception, with the newlyweds dancing for the first time with all eyes on them. If you're on the hunt for the perfect tune for the first dance, we're here to help. From rock to classic to pop, here are 100 song suggestions sweet enough for a first dance. Need more advice? Here are all of our wedding music ideas!

mlen mlen 4 years
I agree with tammibree! the blower's daughter seems to always end up on these sort of lists even though its a thoroughly depressing song. some of the others don't have the best lyrics either!
Nobozo Nobozo 4 years
The Blower's Daughter can't be as bad as the 25th wedding anniversary party of friends who were singers, and the husband seranaded his wife with "If I Loved You."  
tammibree tammibree 4 years
Many of these songs are very pretty, but lyrics-wise I'm not sure I'd want some of them as my wedding tune... e.g., Damien Rice's "The Blower's Daughter": "I can't take my mind off of you / Til I find somebody new." Personally I'd be a little concerned if my new hubby thought those lines would make a great first dance, heh. But it's probably just me typically over-analyzing. :o)
citygrl12 citygrl12 5 years
I love By Your Side-Sade,Come Away With Me-Norah Jones,Sea Of Love-Cat Power,                                     The Blower's Daughter -Damien Rice,Hold You In My Arms-Ray L,Wonderful Tonight-Eric Clapton and Collide-Howie Day..
bohemianrhapsody bohemianrhapsody 5 years
WOW, pretty awesome list. At Last, It had to be you... the way you look tonight by Frank Sinatra is awesome... Love love, Your Song by Elton John and The Only Exception.. but i'm STILL gonna dance to Fallen by  LAUREN WOOD from the Pretty Woman soundtrack. Love it!
JennyV12 JennyV12 5 years
i will prefer a song by Bryan Adams like "When you love someone", "Heaven" or "I do it for you"
chickpilot chickpilot 5 years
Kiss to Build a Dream on is Louis Armstrong, not Nat King Cole
bengalspice bengalspice 5 years
I did the eighth grade shuffle to Etta James ...   I think "make you feel my love" by adele is a lot better pick
bengalspice bengalspice 5 years
I did the eight grade shuffle to this ... 
Lauren-Turner Lauren-Turner 5 years
This is an AWESOME list!! John Legend "Stay With You" was my pick
Kimberly-Timlick Kimberly-Timlick 5 years
Agree, love the list! Great post Shannon!
gd101 gd101 5 years
Great post Shannon! For my wedding, I'd go with The Rain Song by Led Zeppelin. It suits my musical preferences best! ... Actually, I have labeled many songs as my wedding song, so idk... hard to choose!
Molly-Goodson Molly-Goodson 5 years
Great list, Buzz. The man and I danced to Jose Gonzales "Heartbeats."  
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
My dream wedding song is on this list!  Awesome options.
stone_soup stone_soup 5 years
I agree with SO MANY of these choices! So many to choose from :D
shenanyginz shenanyginz 5 years
and "day too soon" by sia... well that's mine so no one steal it. But Hold You In My Arms is one of my favorite Ray songs! great list
