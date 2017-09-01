 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
JK Rowling
Harry Potter's Emotional Epilogue Took Place Today, and Now We Can't Stop Crying
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Reasons Wells Adams Should Definitely Be the Next Bachelor

As we near the end of Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, buzz about who might become the next Bachelor is picking up — and a whole lot of people are rooting for Wells Adams. The radio DJ first won over fans during Jojo's season of The Bachelorette, and he also appeared on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. In other words, he's obviously comfortable in the Bachelor world, he's adored by Bachelor Nation, and he would understand what he'd be getting into if he were to become the Bachelor. Of course, if you're tuning in to the current season of BIP, you'll understand why we really, really hope he's dating Danielle M. in real life. (That kiss!) However, it's possible that they're not together, so if they're still just friends, he'd be the perfect Bachelor candidate. Check out 11 reasons we're totally Team Wells, then see more possible Bachelor candidates for the upcoming season.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wells AdamsBachelor In ParadiseCelebrity InstagramsThe BachelorTV
Join The Conversation
Relationships
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Bachelor in Paradise 2017 Cast
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise: Every Fan Favorite Cast in Season 4
by Kelsie Gibson
What Business Does Corinne From The Bachelor Own?
Nick Viall
Wondering What Corinne From The Bachelor Does For a Living?
by Kelsie Gibson
The Bachelor Ben Higgins's Fantasy Suite
ben higgins
I Stayed in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite, and This Is What Happened
by Caitlin Hacker
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Break Up
Celebrity Couples
The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi End Their Engagement After 5 Months
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds