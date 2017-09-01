11 Reasons Wells Adams Should Definitely Be the Next Bachelor

As we near the end of Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, buzz about who might become the next Bachelor is picking up — and a whole lot of people are rooting for Wells Adams. The radio DJ first won over fans during Jojo's season of The Bachelorette, and he also appeared on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise. In other words, he's obviously comfortable in the Bachelor world, he's adored by Bachelor Nation, and he would understand what he'd be getting into if he were to become the Bachelor. Of course, if you're tuning in to the current season of BIP, you'll understand why we really, really hope he's dating Danielle M. in real life. (That kiss!) However, it's possible that they're not together, so if they're still just friends, he'd be the perfect Bachelor candidate. Check out 11 reasons we're totally Team Wells, then see more possible Bachelor candidates for the upcoming season.