Orange Is the New Black: Janae's Backstory Might Be the Most Tragic of All

Even though there have been new characters introduced in Orange Is the New Black, many have been around since season one — including Janae Watson, played by Vicky Jeudy. Her character has a serious attitude in the present day, but it looks like she was sweet and naïve before she ended up at Litchfield Penitentiary. Let us explain.

Watson was a track star in high school, breaking running records and impressing college coaches left and right. Although on the fast track to a scholarship, she didn't have a boyfriend and it looked like she was left out of the cool crowd. Watson went to a party where a thug told her to go home and stay in school, basically telling her not to get caught up in the drug world. But at that same party, a guy showed her some attention and became her boyfriend. For a teenage girl who just wanted a social life, she probably didn't understand the magnitude of what she was getting herself into. The couple robbed a store together and when Watson slowed down to let her guy catch up, she was caught by police while her boyfriend got away.

This seems like a case of when a good person makes a bad decision. Watson wanted to be accepted by her classmates as more than a track star and fell into a crowd full of thugs instead. Her frustration with why she's in Litchfield is probably why she's so cold and aggressive now. But even still, she has a pretty rock-solid group in prison with Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), "Black" Cindy Hayes (Adrienne Moore), Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren (Uzo Aduba), and the late Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley).

Watson's resilient demeanor has gotten her in trouble. In season one, a screwdriver goes missing (which Piper ended up having in her pocket accidentally), but Watson refused to be searched so she was sent to the SHU (Security Housing Unit) for solitary cell time. She's also had tiffs with Yoga Jones (Constance Shulman). It'll be interesting to see how Watson changes (and possibly softens?) with upcoming seasons.