 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

If you've not already become consumed by the gripping Netflix docu-series The Keepers, you've probably begun at least seeing discussions about it on social media . . . and for good reason. The seven-episode docuseries explores the 1969 death of Catholic nun and Baltimore schoolteacher Sister Cathy Cesnik and touches on 20-year-old Joyce Malecki's murder mere days later. Both slayings remain unsolved today.

To say that the findings in the series are troubling would be an understatement; The Keepers reveals a wide-scale web of corruption, abuse, and collusion within the Catholic church in Baltimore and appears to link local law enforcement to the deliberate mishandling of the case in order to preserve the archdiocese's reputation.

Editor's Note: Before you press "play," be warned. There is an abundance of content in the show that will deeply upset you, but perhaps most horrific is the graphic description of sexual abuse.

After marathoning your way through the series, the question remains: who killed Sister Cathy? While several people of interest are introduced, interviewed, and investigated by amateur sleuths/badasses (and former students of Cesnik's) Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub, no conclusion about the murder is reached. There is still an active Facebook group run by the two now-retirees and grandmothers, asking for any theories or information pertaining to Sister Cathy's death.

Since the show's premiere, a subreddit about the cold case has gained popularity, resulting in even more guesses about whodunnit. Par for the course with anything involving open internet forums, purported explanations for Cathy's death range from compelling to totally out there. Here are the proposed killers who we think are worth considering — but beware, you'll only be left with more questions.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The KeepersTrue CrimeTheoriesNetflix
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Titus Singing on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tituss Burgess
by Andrea Reiher
Once Upon a Time Henry's Door Number Easter Egg
Once Upon a Time
The Tiny Easter Egg You Missed in Once Upon a Time's Big Flash Forward
by Kelsie Gibson
Cole Sprouse
We Have a Crazy Theory About Betty's Older Brother, So Just Hear Us Out
by Kelsie Gibson
Star Wars Theory About Anakin Skywalker and Snoke
Star Wars
This Wild Star Wars Theory Connects Snoke to Anakin Skywalker
by Ryan Roschke
Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cup
Food News
Reese's Basically Stuffs Oreos in Its Newest Peanut Butter Cups!
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Is It Like to Run a Disneyland Half Marathon?
Disney
by Dominique Astorino
How to Get Rihanna's Style
Rihanna
by Chinea Rodriguez
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
The Best Travel Hair Dryers
Blowout
by Krista Jones
Representative Al Green Calls For Trump's Impeachment
Donald Trump
The Representative Who Called For Trump's Impeachment Is Now Receiving Death Threats
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Incident May 2017
Ariana Grande
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds