 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Where You've Seen This Actress Before Her Black Mirror Episode
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Holiday Entertainment
Raise Your Hand If You've Been Personally Victimized by Frosty the Snowman's Melting Scene

Who Plays Nanette in Black Mirror's USS Callister?

Where You've Seen This Actress Before Her Black Mirror Episode


Image Source: Netflix

Get ready for a wild ride when Black Mirror returns with its fourth season. One of the best episodes is "USS Callister," a parody of the original Star Trek . . . with a Black Mirror twist, of course.

The hero of the piece is a woman named Nanette Cole, who may look like a tiny, wide-eyed ingenue, but is actually a brilliant badass, played by the wonderful Cristin Milioti. The actress is perhaps best known for playing the titular mother on CBS's long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She became so popular with viewers that her storyline was be a big part of why fans were so unhappy with the final season and series finale episode. HIMYM aside, she's been in a variety of other projects as well.


Image Source: CBS

After HIMYM, Milioti starred on NBC's short-lived (but adorable) sitcom A to Z, Hulu's continuation of The Mindy Project, and FX's second season of Fargo, playing Molly Solverson's cancer-stricken mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milioti has also appeared in a handful of movies, notably playing Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf of Wall Street. Milioti is also a celebrated Broadway actress, appearing on stage in That Face, Stunning, and Once, for which she earned a Tony nomination.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Black MirrorTV
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The 411 on the "Coolaser" Skin Treatment Celebs Swear By
by Catherine Conelly
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds