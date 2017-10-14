 Skip Nav
We Must Pause and Appreciate the Smokeshow That Is Nathaniel on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Scott Michael Foster, the artist formerly known as Cappie, has come a long way. He's all grown up and on one of our favorite shows, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and though he starts out as one-dimensional and shallow as Rebecca's boss Nathaniel, he starts to evolve a little by the end of season two. By the beginning of season three, he's full-on pining for Rebecca, and as her attraction to him has grown, so has ours. Gone is Foster's long hair and casual-cute wardrobe — as a sharky lawyer, he's all slick tailored suits and cheekbones. And all we have to say is: damn. Here's a tribute to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's (hopefully) future boyfriend.

This is Nathaniel. He's Rebecca's boss.
He's the worst.
He's vain, he likes to fire people, date women only for their looks, and cause havoc in Rebecca's life.
He delights in being obnoxious.
And we will admit, we kinda liked him even when he was being a jerk.
But when he decides he's attracted to Rebecca, something changes.
And did we mention he sings?!
At first it's just lust, but then he starts to care for her by the end of season two.
And the sexual tension is palpable, starting when she's with Josh.
But what about Josh?
What about Josh, indeed.
Now, in season three, Nathaniel is going to make his move. Peep the Christian Grey getup.
He obviously rocks leather for his casual, mournful zoo outings.
And this is going to happen . . . so like, why aren't you on Team Nathaniel yet?
