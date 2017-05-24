 Skip Nav
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer
Wonder Movie Trailer

Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer

After watching the trailer for Wonder, all I can say is that I'm thankful I don't sit directly across from anyone at work, because this was clearly designed to make people cry. The weepy, feel-good movie stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents of young Auggie Pullman (adorable Room actor Jacob Tremblay), whose multiple life-saving surgeries left him with facial deformities. As Auggie navigates school for the first time, he encounters bullies, mean girls, and, thankfully, a few genuine new friends who assure him that "you can't blend in when you were born to stand out." Wonder hits theaters on Nov. 17.

