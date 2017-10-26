ASOS Is Launching a Chic Hello Kitty Collection For Grown-Ass Women Only

ASOS is teaming up with your favorite Japanese cartoon character, Hello Kitty, for a chic holiday collection that'll transport you straight back to your childhood days. But don't worry — it's not juvenile in the least, as every item from the collaboration is made for grown-ass women who want to show their love for the '90s.

The ASOS x Hello Kitty line includes a whopping 40 (yes, 40 — OMG) items, from sequined sweaters and velvety pajamas to hoop earrings shaped like the beloved bow-adorned kitten. Oh, and how could we possibly forget the furry sneakers that resemble the iconic cartoon character? Yep, those exist now, and we're basically squealing just thinking about them. The nostalgia-packed range also features fun gifts like socks, jewelry, phone cases, and bags, all of which would make the perfect holiday present for your fellow Hello Kitty addicts.

You can't shop the collection just yet, as the items will be available for purchase on ASOS starting Oct. 26, but in the meantime, browse through the gorgeous campaign images and product shots ahead for a sneak peek at what the line will have to offer.