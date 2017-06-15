 Skip Nav
It's a Good Day — Our 13 Favorite Aerie Swimsuits Are on Sale

Aerie Swimwear

It's a Good Day — Our 13 Favorite Aerie Swimsuits Are on Sale

When we think of approachable and stylish brands that cater to a variety of women, we think of Aerie. The brand's swimsuits have stolen our hearts. Not only do they come in an array of sizes (everything from extra-small to extra-extra-large), but they are also great quality. We rounded up our favorite choices so that you can get yourself one before they sell out. They're all on sale, so act fast!

Shop Brands
aerie
Aerie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
Aerie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit

We love the sexy little keyhole on this black swimsuit ($35).

aerie
One Piece Cutout Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini
Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini

This bikini top ($15) and bottom ($15) have a retro feel. The white piping is a nice touch.

aerie
Scoop Piping Bikini Top
$24.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
Hi-Rise Piping Cheeky
$24.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

If you loved the swimsuits in Baywatch, consider this red one-piece ($31). It's simple, yet statement-making.

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$44.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

This coral swimsuit ($35) is made with soft nylon that glides right on. The scoop-front and high-waisted cut make this one-piece fit comfortably, so it's great for adventures.

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini
Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini

The star pattern on this bikini top ($18) and bottom ($18) is playful.

aerie
Scoop Piping Bikini Top
$29.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
Hi-Rise Piping Cheeky
$29.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

A red mani-pedi would look great with this striped swimsuit ($35).

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

This lace-up swimsuit ($35) shows the perfect amount of cleavage. Make it as tight or as loose as you want.

aerie
Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Lightly Lined Bikini
Aerie Lightly Lined Bikini

We think this bikini top ($18) and bottom ($12) are useful because they are staples you can wear for literally any pool or beach occasion. They will never go out of style.

aerie
Lightly Lined Bikini Top
$29.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
Wide Band Bikini Bottom
$19.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Crop Ring Bikini
Aerie Crop Ring Bikini

Need something vibrant? This bikini top ($20) and bottom ($12) come in a cheerful shade of bubblegum pink.

aerie
Crop Ring Bikini Top
$32.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
Bikini Bottom
$19.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit ($31) also comes in green, navy blue, neon red, and black.

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$44.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie DIY Cha Cha Triangle Bikini
Aerie DIY Cha Cha Triangle Bikini

This bikini top ($12) and bottom ($10) are unique because they come with rings at the end of the strings; you can even attach tassels to the ends of them.

aerie
DIY Cha Cha Triangle Bikini Top
$24.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
aerie
DIY Cha Cha Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$19.95$15
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

This graphic one-piece ($35) is double-lined so you don't have to worry about it becoming see-through when it's wet.

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Piping One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Piping One-Piece Swimsuit

The cutouts on this blue swimsuit ($33) remind us of flower petals.

aerie
Piping One Piece Swimsuit
$46.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
