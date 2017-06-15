6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Aerie Swimwear It's a Good Day — Our 13 Favorite Aerie Swimsuits Are on Sale June 15, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When we think of approachable and stylish brands that cater to a variety of women, we think of Aerie. The brand's swimsuits have stolen our hearts. Not only do they come in an array of sizes (everything from extra-small to extra-extra-large), but they are also great quality. We rounded up our favorite choices so that you can get yourself one before they sell out. They're all on sale, so act fast! RelatedThese Forever 21 One-Piece Swimsuits Might Look Expensive, but They're All Under $28 Shop Brands aerie Aerie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit We love the sexy little keyhole on this black swimsuit ($35). aerie One Piece Cutout Swimsuit $49.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini This bikini top ($15) and bottom ($15) have a retro feel. The white piping is a nice touch. aerie Scoop Piping Bikini Top $24.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie Hi-Rise Piping Cheeky $24.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit If you loved the swimsuits in Baywatch, consider this red one-piece ($31). It's simple, yet statement-making. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $44.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit This coral swimsuit ($35) is made with soft nylon that glides right on. The scoop-front and high-waisted cut make this one-piece fit comfortably, so it's great for adventures. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Scoop Piping High-Waisted Bikini The star pattern on this bikini top ($18) and bottom ($18) is playful. aerie Scoop Piping Bikini Top $29.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie Hi-Rise Piping Cheeky $29.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit A red mani-pedi would look great with this striped swimsuit ($35). aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit This lace-up swimsuit ($35) shows the perfect amount of cleavage. Make it as tight or as loose as you want. aerie Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit $49.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Lightly Lined Bikini We think this bikini top ($18) and bottom ($12) are useful because they are staples you can wear for literally any pool or beach occasion. They will never go out of style. aerie Lightly Lined Bikini Top $29.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie Wide Band Bikini Bottom $19.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear Aerie Crop Ring Bikini Need something vibrant? This bikini top ($20) and bottom ($12) come in a cheerful shade of bubblegum pink. aerie Crop Ring Bikini Top $32.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie Bikini Bottom $19.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit This one-piece swimsuit ($31) also comes in green, navy blue, neon red, and black. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $44.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie DIY Cha Cha Triangle Bikini This bikini top ($12) and bottom ($10) are unique because they come with rings at the end of the strings; you can even attach tassels to the ends of them. aerie DIY Cha Cha Triangle Bikini Top $24.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear aerie DIY Cha Cha Cheeky Bikini Bottom $19.95$15 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Two-Piece Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit This graphic one-piece ($35) is double-lined so you don't have to worry about it becoming see-through when it's wet. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Piping One-Piece Swimsuit The cutouts on this blue swimsuit ($33) remind us of flower petals. aerie Piping One Piece Swimsuit $46.95$30 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear SwimsuitsSummer FashionAerieSwimwearSummerAmerican EagleShopping