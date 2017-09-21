 Skip Nav
This Is Why Amal Clooney's Outfits Are Always So Darn Good

If you're the type who arrives at a party, the office, or even the movies dressed to impress, you're not alone — that's just how us fashion girls roll. But while statement shoes and furry jackets will surely make jaws drop, it might be time to take some tips from a star who's got classic, elevated style down pat: Amal Clooney.

No matter where she's headed, from court to the red carpet, Amal's outfits always stand out in the crowd. It's not so much that what she wears is so different or out-there; it's that she doesn't overdo it, knows how to accessorize, and always keeps things classy (no revealing dresses here).

Read on for 19 tips we'll be borrowing from Mrs. Clooney.

Don’t Overdo It With Add-Ons
Let a Single Statement Piece Steal the Spotlight
Never Shy Away From Metallics
Because There's No Such Thing As Too Much Shine
The Same Goes For Bright, Bold Colors
Because There’s a Cool Way to Wear Green
And Red
A Wide-Brim Hat Can Really Transform a Look
Tailor, Tailor, Tailor!
Don’t Be Afraid to Show Some Skin
Coordinate With Your SO
Outwear Is Equally Important
Solid Oversize Sweaters Were Made For Snowy Days
Give Menswear a Go
You Don’t Always Have to Wear Heels
But If Your Outfit Is Neutral, Go All Out When It Comes to Footwear
A One-and-Done Piece Is Easy and Eye-Catching
There's a Cool Way to Wear Tights
Dare Yourself to Be Different
And Know There’s a Way to Spice Things Up Without Going Overboard
