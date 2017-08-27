 Skip Nav
If Amal Clooney Walked by in This Sheer Dress, You'd Fall Right in Love

Dressing up for date night isn't required, but it's definitely nice. Amal Clooney went that extra mile in a sequined green dress while having dinner with her husband, George Clooney. The halter-style gown glittered in the light, and a sheer panel at the hem revealed a modest hint of skin. At first glance, the Stella McCartney look seems suited to the red carpet, but of course, Amal effortlessly made it work for date night — proving her glamorous side comes naturally.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, an ornate bangle, and a studded clutch. The pretty dress comes days after Amal was spotted in a sporty top while playing tennis. Scroll on to see Amal's gorgeous date-night look, then shop her dress and similar selections.

Amal Clooney Stepped Out For Date Night
She Wore a Stella McCartney Dress
That Was Absolutely Stunning!
Shop Amal's Dress Below, Plus Similar Selections
Ramy Brook Valentina Maxi
Assali Maxi Dress
ASOS Maxi Dress
Loup Charmant Maxi Dress
