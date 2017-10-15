 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate

When Angelina Jolie stepped out for the Faces Places premiere in West Hollywood, CA, she was dressed in her trusty neutrals. But she wasn't just wearing a black dress and tan pumps; she was wrapped in a camel-colored shawl. This isn't the first time we've seen the star pull the styling move. In 2016, she went to dinner in a gray Michael Kors Collection blanket.

If you happen to catch a chill easily, this is obviously a sophisticated move you can make at events. Even though Angelina didn't walk down a legitimate red carpet, her long slip was fancy enough for the occasion, and her delicate jewels and suede heels played up the glamour. Read on for an all-angles view of her look, then shop similar scarves lavish enough to accessorize with on a night out.

Related
28 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Angelina Jolie and Never Giving Back
Zara Striped Poncho
$50
Buy Now
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate
Zara Striped Poncho
Brochu Walker Savannah Wrap Coat
Ralph Lauren Black Label Cape
Burberry Reversible Vintage Check Cashmere Wool Poncho
Start Slideshow
Get The LookFallScarvesCelebrity StyleAccessoriesFall FashionShoppingAngelina Jolie
Shop More
Ralph Lauren Black Label Outerwear SHOP MORE
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Victoria Double-Breasted Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,050
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Belted Trench Coat
from TheRealReal
$295
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Leather Knee-Length Coat
from TheRealReal
$1,045$836
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Down jackets
from yoox.com
$950$475
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Down jackets
from yoox.com
$590$295
Burberry Cashmere Sweaters SHOP MORE
Burberry
Cable-knit Wool And Cashmere-blend Cardigan - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,395
Burberry
Shearling-collar wool and cashmere-blend cardigan
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,727
Burberry
Button-detailed Cashmere Sweater - Claret
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$650
Burberry
Women's Cashmere & Wool Blend Patchwork Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$2,795
Burberry
Cashmere Knit Pullover
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$625
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds