Angelina Jolie Just Made the Most Unexpected Accessory Red Carpet Appropriate

When Angelina Jolie stepped out for the Faces Places premiere in West Hollywood, CA, she was dressed in her trusty neutrals. But she wasn't just wearing a black dress and tan pumps; she was wrapped in a camel-colored shawl. This isn't the first time we've seen the star pull the styling move. In 2016, she went to dinner in a gray Michael Kors Collection blanket.

If you happen to catch a chill easily, this is obviously a sophisticated move you can make at events. Even though Angelina didn't walk down a legitimate red carpet, her long slip was fancy enough for the occasion, and her delicate jewels and suede heels played up the glamour. Read on for an all-angles view of her look, then shop similar scarves lavish enough to accessorize with on a night out.