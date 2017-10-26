Anna Wintour Would Rather Eat Bacon-Wrapped Pizza Than Rank Her Favorite Designers

When Anna Wintour made a guest appearance on The Late Late Show, things got pretty darn hysterical. To get to know the Vogue editor on a deeper level, host James Corden challenged her to a classic round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The game required them to pick between either answering a hard-hitting personal question or eating a cringe-worthy food from a spread that included pickled pigs feet, bull penis, deep-fried sticks of butter, and a bacon cheeseburger sandwiched between a doughnut. Though that last option doesn't sound too bad in my opinion, fast food is apparently Anna's "worst nightmare," so it makes for a pretty gross combo in her book.

James started by asking the editor to rank three top fashion designers — Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Ralph Lauren — from best to worst. Yikes! Anna quickly explained how Tom Ford is her top pick because he was her dinner date the previous night, but after refusing to rank the remaining two designers, she was forced to eat a piece of bacon-wrapped pizza. She took one greasy bite like a damn champ before politely placing it on the floor.

Later on in the segment, after James chose to eat a piece of bull penis rather than reveal his least favorite guest from Anna's past dinner parties, the show host asked who Anna would never invite back to the Met Gala. Without even skipping a beat, Anna straightforwardly answered "Donald Trump" with a smile. Gosh, we love this woman! Watch the full video above to see James and Anna's entertaining shenanigans in action.