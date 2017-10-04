How Is This Even Possible? These Aquazzura Boots Are Half Off

We live for a good sale. Ten percent? Hardly worth the effort. Twenty-five? You have our attention. Fifty? Get outta our way.

We enjoy spending time online hunting to see what's new from our favorite brands, and to see what, if anything, has gone on sale. So, the second we spotted these suede over-the-knee Aquazzura boots ($748, originally $1,495) at 50 percent off today, we nearly texted everyone we knew. They are a rich plum shade, deliciously soft, and they're Aquazzura! Plus, leggy Emily Ratajkowski just wore a similar red leather pair in Paris, so everyone is shopping the covetable Italian luxury footwear brand right now. Scoop these up before they're gone.