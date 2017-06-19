This Supermodel's Minimalist Wedding Dress Deserves Its Own Magazine Cover

When your face has been on countless Vogue covers, it's likely that your wedding dress will be a major fashion moment. Case in point? Arizona Muse. The model married Boniface Verney-Carron in London and posted pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram. The model chose a minimalist wedding dress by Temperley London and Chopard jewels for her fairy-tale moment.

At first glance, it looked like Arizona was wearing a long-sleeved silk gown with a waist-high slit in the middle. But it wasn't until we saw another photo that we realized that her wedding dress featured a brilliant styling hack: after the ceremony was finished, Arizona took off the long-sleeved overlay to reveal a second gown. Underneath the wedding dress, she wore a matching slip dress which allowed the bride to enjoy the rest of the festivities without any restrictions. Read on to see the bride's amazing wedding look in full.