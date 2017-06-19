Arizona Muse's Temperley London Wedding Dress
This Supermodel's Minimalist Wedding Dress Deserves Its Own Magazine Cover
When your face has been on countless Vogue covers, it's likely that your wedding dress will be a major fashion moment. Case in point? Arizona Muse. The model married Boniface Verney-Carron in London and posted pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram. The model chose a minimalist wedding dress by Temperley London and Chopard jewels for her fairy-tale moment.
At first glance, it looked like Arizona was wearing a long-sleeved silk gown with a waist-high slit in the middle. But it wasn't until we saw another photo that we realized that her wedding dress featured a brilliant styling hack: after the ceremony was finished, Arizona took off the long-sleeved overlay to reveal a second gown. Underneath the wedding dress, she wore a matching slip dress which allowed the bride to enjoy the rest of the festivities without any restrictions. Read on to see the bride's amazing wedding look in full.