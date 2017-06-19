 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Supermodel's Minimalist Wedding Dress Deserves Its Own Magazine Cover
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Accessories
Kick Your Neutral Purse to the Curb and Try 1 of These 20 Millennial Pink Bags
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Supermodel's Minimalist Wedding Dress Deserves Its Own Magazine Cover

When your face has been on countless Vogue covers, it's likely that your wedding dress will be a major fashion moment. Case in point? Arizona Muse. The model married Boniface Verney-Carron in London and posted pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram. The model chose a minimalist wedding dress by Temperley London and Chopard jewels for her fairy-tale moment.

At first glance, it looked like Arizona was wearing a long-sleeved silk gown with a waist-high slit in the middle. But it wasn't until we saw another photo that we realized that her wedding dress featured a brilliant styling hack: after the ceremony was finished, Arizona took off the long-sleeved overlay to reveal a second gown. Underneath the wedding dress, she wore a matching slip dress which allowed the bride to enjoy the rest of the festivities without any restrictions. Read on to see the bride's amazing wedding look in full.

Related
This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Arizona MuseTemperley LondonWedding DressesWedding
Join The Conversation
Temperley London
The Bridal Trend You Never Saw Coming
by InStyle
Cristina Cordula Giambattista Valli Wedding Dress
Giambattista Valli
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Met Gala 2012 Designers and Dates
Met Gala
More Details About Who's Wearing What to the Met Gala (Updated!)
by Justin Fenner
Pancake Cake Tutorial
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Kate Middleton Bold Outfits
Kate Middleton
These Bold Runway Looks Have Kate Middleton's Name Written All Over Them
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds