How to Get That '50s Boudoir Look All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

Bedroom Style Trend

How to Get That '50s Boudoir Look All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

I first fell in love with the "straight out of the bedroom" look while watching Sex and the City: The Movie. On New Year's Eve, Carrie ditched her New York apartment spontaneously to go veg out on Chinese food with Miranda in Brooklyn. Her throw-on-and-go outfit was phenomenal: A floral slip and camisole layered over a tee finished with a strand of pearls, leather booties, a furry coat, and some sparkly accessories. Chalk it up to a typically fabulous Carrie ensemble if you will, but I'm pretty sure costumer Patricia Field was onto something.

Enter 2017, and designers like Miuccia Prada and Marc Jacobs are bringing '50s boudoir elements into play, finishing slinky slips with beads and feathers that make them street-ready. Stars such as Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning, and Rihanna have bought into the look and flaunted these ultra-glamorous (but also comfortable) pieces on the red carpet or for a night out. Of course, the trend has trickled down, and we found plenty of items that fit the bill if those pearl Miu Miu slippers and Prada silk coordinated sets are a bit out of budget. Scroll for a refresher on bedroom style, then shop away.

Image Source: Getty
Boudoir Influence on the Miu Miu Runway Started as Early as the Fall 2016 Collection
Boudoir Influence on the Miu Miu Runway Started as Early as the Fall 2016 Collection
Image Source: Getty / Catwalking

Everyone wants to get their hands on the pearlized furry slippers right now.

Coordinated Silk Sets With Feather Finishes Dominated the Prada Spring 2017 Show
Coordinated Silk Sets With Feather Finishes Dominated the Prada Spring 2017 Show
Image Source: Getty / Estrop
Alexa Chung Wore One of the Sets to the The British Fashion Awards in 2016
Alexa Chung Wore One of the Sets to the The British Fashion Awards in 2016
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
Miuccia Prada Extended the Bedroom Look to Prada Fall 2017, Where Fringed Silk Met Furry Embellished Slides
Miuccia Prada Extended the Bedroom Look to Prada Fall 2017, Where Fringed Silk Met Furry Embellished Slides
Image Source: Getty / Pietro D'aprano
At Miu Miu Fall 2017, the Look Was Right on Board With Carrie Bradshaw's
At Miu Miu Fall 2017, the Look Was Right on Board With Carrie Bradshaw's
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Models Threw Furry Coats Over Paper-Thin Nightgowns
Models Threw Furry Coats Over Paper-Thin Nightgowns
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
The Marc Jacobs Resort '18 Collection Is Complete With Pastel Slips That Have All the Right Finishes
The Marc Jacobs Resort '18 Collection Is Complete With Pastel Slips That Have All the Right Finishes
Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
If Sleeves Are More Your Style, This Knee-Length Number Is a Perfect Variation
If Sleeves Are More Your Style, This Knee-Length Number Is a Perfect Variation
Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs '90s Bralette and Skirt Set Speaks to Your Lingerie Drawer
The Marc Jacobs '90s Bralette and Skirt Set Speaks to Your Lingerie Drawer
Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Elle Fanning Took a Miu Miu Feathered Slip For a Spin at the 2017 Met Gala Afterparty
Elle Fanning Took a Miu Miu Feathered Slip For a Spin at the 2017 Met Gala Afterparty
Image Source: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik
Meanwhile, Rihanna Matched Elle in Prada Feathers at the Met Gala Party
Meanwhile, Rihanna Matched Elle in Prada Feathers at the Met Gala Party
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers
Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers

These Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers ($950) might be the easiest way to pull off the look.

Miu Miu
Embellished faux fur slippers
$950
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals
Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black
Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black

You can add a bright touch of feathers in the Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black ($2,050).

Prada
Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black
$2,050
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Shortsleeve Tops
Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black
Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black

If you want to complete the look, shop Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black ($1,700).

Prada
Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black
$1,700
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Pants
MANGO Feather satin dress
MANGO Feather satin dress

For a one-and-done night out, shop the MANGO Feather satin dress ($120).

MANGO
Feather satin dress
$119.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
Zara Long Floral Print Kimono
Zara Long Floral Print Kimono

The Zara Long Floral Print Kimono ($129) comes in an electric kelly green shade.

Zara Long Floral Print Kimono
$129
from zara.com
Buy Now
Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings
Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings

You can add a dazzling touch with the Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings ($295).

Ben-Amun
Women's Crystal Statement Earrings
$295
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ben-Amun Earrings
Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle
Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle

If furry slippers aren't for you, the Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle ($50) have proper feminine details.

Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit
Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit

You can add layers to the Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit ($795), or just wrap a furry scarf around yourself and head out the door.

Zimmermann
Printed silk jumpsuit
$795
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Pants
Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress
Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress

Throw the Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress ($45) on top of a slip or some high-waisted lingerie for a daring look.

Honey Punch
Star Mesh Dress
$45
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Honey Punch Chemises
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides

Try the look in Millennial pink when you shop the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides ($18).

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides
$18
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants
Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Wear them alone or as a set, either way, you'll be ridiculously comfortable in the Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants ($140).

Warehouse
Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants
$140
from Asos
Buy Now See more Warehouse Cropped Pants
Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory
Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory

This Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory ($235) is shorter than a duster, but can be worn like a vest to achieve maximum boudoir style.

Calvin Klein Underwear
Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory
$235$118
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Robes
Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal
Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal

If you prefer something with an eye-catching block heel, shop the Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal ($850).

Miu Miu
Women's Feather Slide Sandal
$850
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals
Prada Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink
Prada Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink

A camisole with extra oomph, Prada's Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink ($1,200) stands out from the crowd.

Prada
Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink
$1,200
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Camisoles
Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip
Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip

Use the Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip ($385) alone in the bedroom and as a layering piece when you hit the street (perhaps over a t-shirt?).

Fleur Du Mal
Rose Lace Slip
$385$192.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Chemises
CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole
CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole

Wrap yourself in a furry, candy-colored scarf like this one by CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole ($260).

Nordstrom Rack Scarves & Wraps
CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole
$260$74.98
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Scarves & Wraps
Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings
Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings

Wear the trend literally with these Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings ($88).

Chibi Jewels
Moon Fringe Earrings
$88
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Chibi Jewels Earrings
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband

A sparkling headband adds a girlie touch to your look. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband ($9) is an affordable, noticeable option.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband
$8.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hair Accessories
BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch
BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch

Take your magic mirror from the wall to a handheld accessory with the fabulous sparkling BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch ($1,388).

LUISAVIAROMA Clutches
Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch
$1,388
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Clutches
Zara Printed Kimono Dress
Zara Printed Kimono Dress

A dress so gorgeous, the Zara Printed Kimono Dress ($100) could even be up-styled for a wedding.

Zara Printed Kimono Dress
$100
from zara.com
Buy Now
GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise
GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise

You'll feel hands down fabulous in this GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise ($400).

Barneys New York Chemises
GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise
$400
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Chemises
Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants
Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants

Go groovy with the style when you slip into the Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants ($1,619).

Emilio Pucci
Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants
$1,619
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Emilio Pucci Wide Leg Pants
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide

If you like extra furry material and a heightened espadrille, the Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide ($110) is for you.

Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide
$109.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Platforms
Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top and Bottom
Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top and Bottom

Slightly avant-garde in print, but nonetheless eye-catching, the Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top ($695) and Lisa Perry Women's Velvet Wide-Leg Trousers ($595) makes for a no-brainer look on a casual day.

Lisa Perry
Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top
$695
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Lisa Perry Pajamas
Lisa Perry
Women's Velvet Wide-Leg Trousers
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Lisa Perry Wide Leg Pants
Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes
Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes

If you love a crisp white shoe to finish off all your looks, you'll live in the Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes ($48).

Unique Vintage
White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes
$48
from Unique Vintage
Buy Now See more Unique Vintage Shoes
Frauenschuh Fur Stole
Frauenschuh Fur Stole

You'll love the electric blue shade of the Frauenschuh Fur Stole ($175).

TheRealReal Scarves & Wraps
Frauenschuh Fur Stole
$175
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more TheRealReal Scarves & Wraps
Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory
Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory

Perfect for a Summer's day, or under a furry coat in the winter à la Carrie, the Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory ($155) speaks to the trend.

Spell & The Gypsy Collective
Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory
$155
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Spell & The Gypsy Collective Dresses
Zara Floral Print Kimono
Zara Floral Print Kimono

If you prefer a shorter robe, shop the Zara Floral Print Kimono ($70).

Zara Floral Print Kimono
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Topshop Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress
Topshop Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress

The sea-green shade of this Topshop Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress ($180) looks fabulous with a red shoe.

Boutique
Silk sand washed slip dress
$180
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Boutique Dresses
Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides
Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides

These Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides ($395) come in a standout magenta shade that would look just right with a pair of jeans and a slip.

Tibi
Jack feather-embellished leather slides
$395$197.50
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Tibi Sandals
Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress
Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress

You'll never need to invest in another robe once you've got the Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress ($421) in your closet.

Diane von Furstenberg
Ampère-print stretch-silk dress
$421$252
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Cocktail Dresses
Vionnet Mirror Minaudière
Vionnet Mirror Minaudière

Bright in color, the Vionnet Mirror Minaudière ($470) looks like it came right off your bedroom dresser.

Vionnet
Mirror Minaudière
$470$188
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Vionnet Clutches
Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings
Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings

A moon and a star pairing like no other, the Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings ($806) will be well worth the investment.

Roberto Cavalli
Star & Moon Earrings
$806$444
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Roberto Cavalli Earrings
Get The Look
