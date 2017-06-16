How to Get That '50s Boudoir Look All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

I first fell in love with the "straight out of the bedroom" look while watching Sex and the City: The Movie. On New Year's Eve, Carrie ditched her New York apartment spontaneously to go veg out on Chinese food with Miranda in Brooklyn. Her throw-on-and-go outfit was phenomenal: A floral slip and camisole layered over a tee finished with a strand of pearls, leather booties, a furry coat, and some sparkly accessories. Chalk it up to a typically fabulous Carrie ensemble if you will, but I'm pretty sure costumer Patricia Field was onto something.

Enter 2017, and designers like Miuccia Prada and Marc Jacobs are bringing '50s boudoir elements into play, finishing slinky slips with beads and feathers that make them street-ready. Stars such as Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning, and Rihanna have bought into the look and flaunted these ultra-glamorous (but also comfortable) pieces on the red carpet or for a night out. Of course, the trend has trickled down, and we found plenty of items that fit the bill if those pearl Miu Miu slippers and Prada silk coordinated sets are a bit out of budget. Scroll for a refresher on bedroom style, then shop away.