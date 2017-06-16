6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Get the Look Bedroom Style Trend How to Get That '50s Boudoir Look All the Cool Girls Are Wearing June 16, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I first fell in love with the "straight out of the bedroom" look while watching Sex and the City: The Movie. On New Year's Eve, Carrie ditched her New York apartment spontaneously to go veg out on Chinese food with Miranda in Brooklyn. Her throw-on-and-go outfit was phenomenal: A floral slip and camisole layered over a tee finished with a strand of pearls, leather booties, a furry coat, and some sparkly accessories. Chalk it up to a typically fabulous Carrie ensemble if you will, but I'm pretty sure costumer Patricia Field was onto something. Enter 2017, and designers like Miuccia Prada and Marc Jacobs are bringing '50s boudoir elements into play, finishing slinky slips with beads and feathers that make them street-ready. Stars such as Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning, and Rihanna have bought into the look and flaunted these ultra-glamorous (but also comfortable) pieces on the red carpet or for a night out. Of course, the trend has trickled down, and we found plenty of items that fit the bill if those pearl Miu Miu slippers and Prada silk coordinated sets are a bit out of budget. Scroll for a refresher on bedroom style, then shop away. Boudoir Influence on the Miu Miu Runway Started as Early as the Fall 2016 Collection Image Source: Getty / Catwalking Everyone wants to get their hands on the pearlized furry slippers right now. Coordinated Silk Sets With Feather Finishes Dominated the Prada Spring 2017 Show Image Source: Getty / Estrop Alexa Chung Wore One of the Sets to the The British Fashion Awards in 2016 Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson Miuccia Prada Extended the Bedroom Look to Prada Fall 2017, Where Fringed Silk Met Furry Embellished Slides Image Source: Getty / Pietro D'aprano At Miu Miu Fall 2017, the Look Was Right on Board With Carrie Bradshaw's Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain Models Threw Furry Coats Over Paper-Thin Nightgowns Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain The Marc Jacobs Resort '18 Collection Is Complete With Pastel Slips That Have All the Right Finishes Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs If Sleeves Are More Your Style, This Knee-Length Number Is a Perfect Variation Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs '90s Bralette and Skirt Set Speaks to Your Lingerie Drawer Image Source: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Elle Fanning Took a Miu Miu Feathered Slip For a Spin at the 2017 Met Gala Afterparty Image Source: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik Meanwhile, Rihanna Matched Elle in Prada Feathers at the Met Gala Party Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers These Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers ($950) might be the easiest way to pull off the look. Miu Miu Embellished faux fur slippers $950 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black You can add a bright touch of feathers in the Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black ($2,050). Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black $2,050 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Prada Shortsleeve Tops Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black If you want to complete the look, shop Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black ($1,700). Prada Feather-trimmed Silk-georgette Straight-leg Pants - Black $1,700 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Prada Pants MANGO Feather satin dress For a one-and-done night out, shop the MANGO Feather satin dress ($120). MANGO Feather satin dress $119.99 from MANGO Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses Zara Long Floral Print Kimono The Zara Long Floral Print Kimono ($129) comes in an electric kelly green shade. Zara Long Floral Print Kimono $129 from zara.com Buy Now Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings You can add a dazzling touch with the Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings ($295). Ben-Amun Women's Crystal Statement Earrings $295 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ben-Amun Earrings Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle If furry slippers aren't for you, the Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle ($50) have proper feminine details. Zara Satin Slides With Gem Buckle $50 from zara.com Buy Now Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit You can add layers to the Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit ($795), or just wrap a furry scarf around yourself and head out the door. Zimmermann Printed silk jumpsuit $795 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Zimmermann Pants Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress Throw the Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress ($45) on top of a slip or some high-waisted lingerie for a daring look. Honey Punch Star Mesh Dress $45 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Honey Punch Chemises Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides Try the look in Millennial pink when you shop the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides ($18). Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Slides $18 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants Wear them alone or as a set, either way, you'll be ridiculously comfortable in the Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants ($140). Warehouse Floral Silk Cropped Wide Leg Pants $140 from Asos Buy Now See more Warehouse Cropped Pants Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory This Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory ($235) is shorter than a duster, but can be worn like a vest to achieve maximum boudoir style. Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Lace-trimmed Silk-satin Robe - Ivory $235$118 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Underwear Robes Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal If you prefer something with an eye-catching block heel, shop the Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal ($850). Miu Miu Women's Feather Slide Sandal $850 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Miu Miu Sandals Prada Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink A camisole with extra oomph, Prada's Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink ($1,200) stands out from the crowd. Prada Feather-trimmed Crinkled Silk-chiffon Camisole - Pink $1,200 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Prada Camisoles Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip Use the Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip ($385) alone in the bedroom and as a layering piece when you hit the street (perhaps over a t-shirt?). Fleur Du Mal Rose Lace Slip $385$192.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Chemises CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole Wrap yourself in a furry, candy-colored scarf like this one by CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole ($260). Nordstrom Rack Scarves & Wraps CHARLOTTE SIMONE 'Candy Cane' Stripe Faux Fur Stole $260$74.98 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Scarves & Wraps Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings Wear the trend literally with these Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings ($88). Chibi Jewels Moon Fringe Earrings $88 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Chibi Jewels Earrings Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband A sparkling headband adds a girlie touch to your look. The Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband ($9) is an affordable, noticeable option. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Iridescent Embellished Headband $8.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hair Accessories BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch Take your magic mirror from the wall to a handheld accessory with the fabulous sparkling BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch ($1,388). LUISAVIAROMA Clutches Magic Mirror Rhinestone Stars Clutch $1,388 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Clutches Zara Printed Kimono Dress A dress so gorgeous, the Zara Printed Kimono Dress ($100) could even be up-styled for a wedding. Zara Printed Kimono Dress $100 from zara.com Buy Now GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise You'll feel hands down fabulous in this GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise ($400). Barneys New York Chemises GILDA & PEARL Women's Diana Feather-Trimmed Chiffon Babydoll Chemise $400 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Chemises Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants Go groovy with the style when you slip into the Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants ($1,619). Emilio Pucci Printed Silk Wide-Leg Pants $1,619 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more Emilio Pucci Wide Leg Pants Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide If you like extra furry material and a heightened espadrille, the Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide ($110) is for you. Jeffrey Campbell Women's Faux Fur Platform Slide $109.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Platforms Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top and Bottom Slightly avant-garde in print, but nonetheless eye-catching, the Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top ($695) and Lisa Perry Women's Velvet Wide-Leg Trousers ($595) makes for a no-brainer look on a casual day. Lisa Perry Women's Belted Velvet Pajama Top $695 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Lisa Perry Pajamas Lisa Perry Women's Velvet Wide-Leg Trousers $595 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Lisa Perry Wide Leg Pants Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes If you love a crisp white shoe to finish off all your looks, you'll live in the Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes ($48). Unique Vintage White Satin & Maribou Feather Phoebe Slip-On Heels Shoes $48 from Unique Vintage Buy Now See more Unique Vintage Shoes Frauenschuh Fur Stole You'll love the electric blue shade of the Frauenschuh Fur Stole ($175). TheRealReal Scarves & Wraps Frauenschuh Fur Stole $175 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more TheRealReal Scarves & Wraps Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory Perfect for a Summer's day, or under a furry coat in the winter à la Carrie, the Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory ($155) speaks to the trend. Spell & The Gypsy Collective Blue Skies Slip Dress in Ivory $155 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Spell & The Gypsy Collective Dresses Zara Floral Print Kimono If you prefer a shorter robe, shop the Zara Floral Print Kimono ($70). Zara Floral Print Kimono $70 from zara.com Buy Now Topshop Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress The sea-green shade of this Topshop Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress ($180) looks fabulous with a red shoe. Boutique Silk sand washed slip dress $180 from Topshop Buy Now See more Boutique Dresses Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides These Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides ($395) come in a standout magenta shade that would look just right with a pair of jeans and a slip. Tibi Jack feather-embellished leather slides $395$197.50 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Tibi Sandals Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress You'll never need to invest in another robe once you've got the Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress ($421) in your closet. Diane von Furstenberg Ampère-print stretch-silk dress $421$252 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Cocktail Dresses Vionnet Mirror Minaudière Bright in color, the Vionnet Mirror Minaudière ($470) looks like it came right off your bedroom dresser. Vionnet Mirror Minaudière $470$188 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Vionnet Clutches Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings A moon and a star pairing like no other, the Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings ($806) will be well worth the investment. Roberto Cavalli Star & Moon Earrings $806$444 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Roberto Cavalli Earrings Get The LookTrendsShopping