Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits June 6, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani As fashion girls, we're always trying to find the perfect balance between being comfortable and being on trend when it comes to our airport style. And time after time, Bella Hadid is one celebrity who has effortlessly managed to find the perfect balance between the two. While we were doing a little more research, we noticed that all of Bella's airport looks have this one styling hack in common. The supermodel seems to have a liking for dressing comfortably in an array of athleisure-inspired ensembles. From monochrome track suits to high-top Nikes, Bella Hadid basically makes the airport tarmac into her own personal runway. Have a look at 12 of her best airport style moments ahead. Bella Hadid Shows Off Just a Sliver of Skin in This White Tracksuit She styled it with a black duffle bag and matching sneakers. Don't Be Afraid to Try a Metallic Leather Jacket She styled it a simple white tee, high-wasited jeans, and silver boots. When All Else Fails, Stick to a Comfy Sweatshirt She held onto a black bomber jacket for layering purposes. Opt For a Monochrome Tracksuit Set She let her white sports bra peek with part of her sweatshirt hanging off of her shoulder. Let Your Luggage Be the Focal Point Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin She styled her all-black ensemble with a bright red bag. Crop Tops Can Be Travel Appropriate When Styled Correctly Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule She decked out in head-to-toe Nike. Get Inspired by the Characters in The Royal Tenenbaums Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki She styled a red-and-white tracksuit with black sneakers and aviator sunglasses. Throw on an Oversize Bomber Jacket With Leggings Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki The supermodel chose a pair of black leggings that featured sheer panels. She styled them with a gray bomber jacket and black hat. Opt For a '90s Grunge Look Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Bella tucked a black sweatshirt into ripped jeans. She finished her look off with a plaid shirt tied around her waist. Kick It Old School When Choosing Your Sneakers Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Bella wore a matching black set that featured a flame print. She styled it with a pair of classic Vans sneakers. Style a Black Knit Dress with Sock Boots Image Source: Getty / Paul Hubble Her sporty knit dress featured holes and a frayed hemline. Accessorize With Grandpa Glasses Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki The supermodel styled her Givenchy sweatpants with round glasses. 