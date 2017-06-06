 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits

Bella Hadid's Airport Style

Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits

As fashion girls, we're always trying to find the perfect balance between being comfortable and being on trend when it comes to our airport style. And time after time, Bella Hadid is one celebrity who has effortlessly managed to find the perfect balance between the two.

While we were doing a little more research, we noticed that all of Bella's airport looks have this one styling hack in common. The supermodel seems to have a liking for dressing comfortably in an array of athleisure-inspired ensembles. From monochrome track suits to high-top Nikes, Bella Hadid basically makes the airport tarmac into her own personal runway. Have a look at 12 of her best airport style moments ahead.

Bella Hadid Wearing the Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit

Image Source: Getty
Bella Hadid Shows Off Just a Sliver of Skin in This White Tracksuit
Bella Hadid Shows Off Just a Sliver of Skin in This White Tracksuit
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

She styled it with a black duffle bag and matching sneakers.

Don't Be Afraid to Try a Metallic Leather Jacket
Don't Be Afraid to Try a Metallic Leather Jacket
Image Source: Getty / Photopix

She styled it a simple white tee, high-wasited jeans, and silver boots.

When All Else Fails, Stick to a Comfy Sweatshirt
When All Else Fails, Stick to a Comfy Sweatshirt
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

She held onto a black bomber jacket for layering purposes.

Opt For a Monochrome Tracksuit Set
Opt For a Monochrome Tracksuit Set
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

She let her white sports bra peek with part of her sweatshirt hanging off of her shoulder.

Let Your Luggage Be the Focal Point
Let Your Luggage Be the Focal Point
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

She styled her all-black ensemble with a bright red bag.

Crop Tops Can Be Travel Appropriate When Styled Correctly
Crop Tops Can Be Travel Appropriate When Styled Correctly
Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule

She decked out in head-to-toe Nike.

Get Inspired by the Characters in The Royal Tenenbaums
Get Inspired by the Characters in The Royal Tenenbaums
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

She styled a red-and-white tracksuit with black sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

Throw on an Oversize Bomber Jacket With Leggings
Throw on an Oversize Bomber Jacket With Leggings
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

The supermodel chose a pair of black leggings that featured sheer panels. She styled them with a gray bomber jacket and black hat.

Opt For a '90s Grunge Look
Opt For a '90s Grunge Look
Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin

Bella tucked a black sweatshirt into ripped jeans. She finished her look off with a plaid shirt tied around her waist.

Kick It Old School When Choosing Your Sneakers
Kick It Old School When Choosing Your Sneakers
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

Bella wore a matching black set that featured a flame print. She styled it with a pair of classic Vans sneakers.

Style a Black Knit Dress with Sock Boots
Style a Black Knit Dress with Sock Boots
Image Source: Getty / Paul Hubble

Her sporty knit dress featured holes and a frayed hemline.

Accessorize With Grandpa Glasses
Accessorize With Grandpa Glasses
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki

The supermodel styled her Givenchy sweatpants with round glasses.

Nike
Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers - Baby pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$110
Nike
Tanjun ENG Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$70 $52.50
Nike
Free Rn Flyknit Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$130 $91
Nike
Flex 2016 RN
from 6pm.com
$80 $40
Nike
Women's Flyknit Roshe Run Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$120
Frank And Eileen
Eileen Button Down Shirt
from shopbop.com
$218
Frank And Eileen
Barry Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, Blue Pattern
from Neiman Marcus
$198
Frank And Eileen
Eileen Check Button-Front Shirt, Blue/Heather Gray
from Neiman Marcus
$218 $130
Frank And Eileen
Barry Plaid Oxford Shirt, Red/Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$198 $97
Frank And Eileen
Eileen Long-Sleeve Plaid Cotton Shirt
from Neiman Marcus
$198
adidas
Women's 3-Stripes Harem Pants
from Nordstrom
$65
adidas
Women's Leggings
from Nordstrom
$35
adidas
Women's Logo Leggings
from Nordstrom
$35
adidas
Mesh-trimmed Crepe Track Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$65 $46
adidas
Women's Leggings
from Nordstrom
$45
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Outfit Looks Super Casual — Until You See Her Handbag
by Celia Fernandez
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Shopping Guide
25 Holiday Gifts . . . For Your Butt
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Freshen Up Your Workout Wardrobe With Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday
53 Cool Gifts Every Soccer Player and Fan Has on Their Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
Slip Into 1 of These Sweet Fall Active Hoodies, Starting at $30
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Wear Head-to-Toe White to Your Next Workout Class — We Dare You
by Macy Cate Williams
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
The 11 Basic Activewear Staples Every Fit Woman Needs
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
19 of the Best Products For a Fitness Newbie
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
It's OK to Freak Out Because This Fitness-Themed Gift Guide Is Entirely Rose Gold
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
40 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
by Dominique Astorino
tay_brandenburg
ashleyjgeorge
blaireadiebee
poorlittleitgirl
krystalschlegel
kaitness
apieceoftoast
kaitness
liketoknow.it.europe
shegoeswear
stylemelauren
sarahzutell
mintarrow
fashiontest
SazanBarzani
SazanBarzani
shopstylesocial
AB-Blog
acutestyleaddict
dorothywang
