Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits

As fashion girls, we're always trying to find the perfect balance between being comfortable and being on trend when it comes to our airport style. And time after time, Bella Hadid is one celebrity who has effortlessly managed to find the perfect balance between the two.

While we were doing a little more research, we noticed that all of Bella's airport looks have this one styling hack in common. The supermodel seems to have a liking for dressing comfortably in an array of athleisure-inspired ensembles. From monochrome track suits to high-top Nikes, Bella Hadid basically makes the airport tarmac into her own personal runway. Have a look at 12 of her best airport style moments ahead.