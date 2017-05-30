 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
It Looks Like Bella Hadid Is Wearing a Regular Bikini Until She Turns Around
Queen Elizabeth II
15 of Queen Elizabeth's Diamonds That You Have to See to Believe
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
It Looks Like Bella Hadid Is Wearing a Regular Bikini Until She Turns Around

What's a supermodel to do when hanging out on a yacht? Have some fun by jumping into the ocean, of course. Bella Hadid showed off her enviable figure while relaxing in Monaco, wearing a high-waisted orange bikini that had us blushing.

At first glance, it looks like Bella was wearing a regular bikini until she turned around to reveal the barely-there bottoms. This isn't the first time Bella has worn a thong bikini, and we doubt it'll be the last. Have a look at Bella's bikini and shop similar versions ahead.

Related
You Might Mistake Bella Hadid's Little White Bikini For Lingerie

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Bella HadidCelebrity BikiniGet The LookSummerModelsCelebrity StyleShoppingBikini
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Acts Like an Adventurous Little Kid While Swimming in Cannes
by Kelsie Gibson
Inca-Print Shoes
Summer Style
12 Inca-Print Shoes That'll Brighten Your Summer Uniform of Jean Cutoffs and a Tee
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Hadid Silk Outfit in Cannes
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Made Lingerie Look Daytime Chic — Because of Course She Did
by Victoria Messina
Entertainment Video
Meet the 10-Year-Old Who Went From Being Bullied to a Business Owner
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Kendall Jenner Supermodel Bathtub Photo
Celebrity Style
With 1 Photo, Kendall Jenner Proves She Is the Supermodel of Our Time
by Marina Liao
Best Drugstore Self-Tanner 2017
Shopping
According to Reviewers, These Are the Best Drugstore Self-Tanners
by Rebecca Brown
Quiet Workout | 10-Minute Strength Training
Class Fitsugar
The Quiet At-Home Workout That Crushes Calories
by Anna Renderer
Bella Hadid Off-the-Shoulder Top in Cannes
Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid's Outfit Might Be Simple, but It Still Packs a Fashionable Punch
by Victoria Messina
Bella Hadid Gingham Shoes
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Already Pulling Off Spring’s Hottest Pattern . . . on Her Feet
by Perri Konecky
Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Eva Longoria's Hottest Bikini Pictures
Eva Longoria
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds