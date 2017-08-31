Everything I Learned About Swimwear Shopping as a Size 12

Swimwear shopping is up there with buying a new pair of jeans when it comes to soul-destroying shopping excursions. No matter your size, trying to find the perfect fit and the style that makes you feel your best can be a losing battle. I think this is why I've become absolutely obsessed with bikinis: despite having 101 body hang-ups, I know the right ones are out there! I'm a UK size 14 (that's me in the picture above), so while I can buy a bikini from pretty much any shop I walk into, very few of them have really been designed for my body type. I spent my fair share of holidays feeling pretty uncomfortable in my hastily bought, ill-fitting high street bikinis. But over the years, I've gotten to know my body, tried things outside of my comfort zone, and learned which brands work best for a curvier figure. It took me a while to realize that we all experience this bikini freak-out. I'm not special in struggling to find a style that works. So for all my fellow curvy ladies looking for a way to feel a bit more confident on the beach, here are my top tips!