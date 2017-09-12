 Skip Nav
15 Editor-Approved Fall Essentials From H&M — All Under $50

I'm always on the hunt for affordable, trendsetting must haves, so when I opened the H&M shopping site, I audibly gasped. The new Fall collection is downright beautiful. There are patterned blouses, unique skirts, statement shoes, chic dresses, and more. To be honest, it was difficult to narrow it down to my favorites because I have so many. If you would like to add some special pieces to your wardrobe without breaking the bank, take a look at these irresistible options. These goodies are all under $50 yet totally look designer. They're all you'll be able to think about.

H&M Tie Cotton Blouse
H&M Skirt
H&M Felted Wool Hat
H&M Wide-Leg Pants With Belt
H&M Velour Dress
H&M Shoulder Bag
H&M Wrapover Skirt
H&M Jacquard-Patterned Shoes
H&M Ankle-Length Flounced Pants
H&M Wrapover Top
H&M Short Skirt
H&M Bib Overall Dress
H&M Mules
H&M Jersey Top With Flounces
H&M Dress With Lace Collar
FallFall FashionH&MShopping
