 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
These 16 Coats From Forever 21 Look So Luxe, but They're All Under $50 — Seriously
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 16 Coats From Forever 21 Look So Luxe, but They're All Under $50 — Seriously

We love coat season so much that many of us have entire closets just dedicated to outerwear. If you haven't stocked up on some warm options yet, it's time to face the fact that the temperature is dropping. Forever 21 just released tons of new styles, and it's all we're thinking about. The fact that they're all under $50 is helping, too. If you're in the market for a new coat, consider these chic options. Let's be real: they're irresistible.

Related
We Sincerely Can't Believe These 13 Coats Are From Amazon (All For Under $36)
Forever 21
Faux Fur Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Forever 21
Faux Suede Foldover Jacket
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Leather Coats
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Crushed Velvet Puffer Jacket
$39.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Puffers
Forever 21
Hooded Faux Fur Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Camo Print Puffer Jacket
$34.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Puffers
Forever 21
Double-Breasted Peacoat
$34.90 $18
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Outerwear
Forever 21
Cow Print Faux Fur Jacket
$47.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21
Faux Fur-Trimmed Parka Jacket
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21
Draped Trench Coat
$39.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Forever 21
Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Forever 21
Longline Plaid Coat
$49.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Forever 21
Contrast Faux Shearling Jacket
$42.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21
Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket
$35
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21
Faux Fur Collar Moto Jacket
$37.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21
Leopard Print Trim Hooded Parka
$39.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Outerwear
Forever 21
Faux Shearling Jacket
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Fur Coats
Forever 21 Faux Fur Coat
Forever 21 Faux Suede Foldover Jacket
Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Puffer Jacket
Forever 21 Hooded Faux Fur Coat
Forever 21 Camo Print Puffer Jacket
Forever 21 Double-Breasted Peacoat
Forever 21 Cow Print Faux Fur Jacket
Forever 21 Faux Fur-Trimmed Parka Jacket
Forever 21 Draped Trench Coat
Forever 21 Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
Forever 21 Longline Plaid Coat
Forever 21 Contrast Faux Shearling Jacket
Forever 21 Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket
Forever 21 Faux Fur Collar Moto Jacket
Forever 21 Leopard Print Trim Hooded Parka
Forever 21 Faux Shearling Jacket
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FashionJacketsForever 21CoatsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
Faux Fur Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
Forever 21
Faux Suede Foldover Jacket
from Forever 21
$48
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Crushed Velvet Puffer Jacket
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
Hooded Faux Fur Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Camo Print Puffer Jacket
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
Double-Breasted Peacoat
from Forever 21
$34.90$18
Forever 21
Cow Print Faux Fur Jacket
from Forever 21
$47.90
Forever 21
Faux Fur-Trimmed Parka Jacket
from Forever 21
$44.90
Forever 21
Draped Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
Forever 21
Longline Plaid Coat
from Forever 21
$49.90
Forever 21
Contrast Faux Shearling Jacket
from Forever 21
$42.90
Forever 21
Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket
from Forever 21
$35
Forever 21
Faux Fur Collar Moto Jacket
from Forever 21
$37.90
Forever 21
Leopard Print Trim Hooded Parka
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
Faux Shearling Jacket
from Forever 21
$27.90
Shop More
Forever 21 Coats SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Belted Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$34.90$23.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Classic Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$42.90$29.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Lace Back Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$68
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cropped Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$45
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Belted Trench Jacket
from Forever 21
$47.90$38.32
Forever 21 Outerwear SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Oversized Single-Breasted Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$68
Forever 21
Faux Fur Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90
Forever 21
SHACI Boxy Faux Fur Jacket
from Forever 21
$98
Forever 21
Draped Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$39.90
Forever 21
Belted Trench Coat
from Forever 21
$78$53.99
Forever 21 Fur Coats SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
from Forever 21
$27.90$19.53
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Shearling-Lined Coat
from Forever 21
$44.90$30.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Bellfield Faux Fur Trim Peacoat
from Forever 21
$138$95.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Shearling Hooded Jacket
from Forever 21
$54.90$37.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Fur-Trimmed Parka
from Forever 21
$57.90$39.99
Forever 21 Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
snapsofmycloset
snapsofmycloset
elysecohen
daynawithoutrules
Forever 21 Leather Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
toethatline
miamiamine
itsnkenge
miamiamine
Forever 21 Outerwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
crystencurry
styleandlatte
vanessabenefiel
denver.darling
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds