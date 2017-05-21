5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best Colors to Wear For Spring The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring May 21, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 303 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A little bit of Spring shopping doesn't hurt. In fact, it's almost essential as you transition your wardrobe for the changing season. Your clothing easily affects your mood, and for that reason, it helps to be conscious of the colors you reach for when the sun starts to shine. The six shades here aren't just on trend; they're fresh and exciting. Read a detailed description of each one, then revitalize your look by shopping some key pieces in your new favorite tones. Related8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now Shop Brands Boohoo · Gorjana · Gucci · Hermes · J.Crew · Raey · Diane von Furstenberg · MISA · Prada · Asos · Three floor · Drome · Victoria Beckham · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Strategia · Vetements · MSGM · J.W.Anderson · Alice + Olivia Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 1 Dusty Rose Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver This shade is darker than a pastel, but it's not as bright as "Barbie" pink. In fact, it's more of a neutral. Feel free to mix in more bright colors to liven up your look. Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 2 Kelly Green Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver This shade of green is in-your-face flashy, so mute it with a pair of jeans or dark accents. Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 3 Potter's Clay Orange Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Olivia Palermo was rocking the shade on the regular in the Fall of 2016, but this color's got staying power. Just like dusty pink, it's got a neutral quality to it. It's brighter than your camel coat but not as extreme as neon. Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Image Source: Getty / Claudio Lavenia Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver 4 Cobalt Blue Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver True fans of the color blue can always get behind a royal minidress or bold coordinates in the shade. Cobalt might not be traffic-stopping, but it's noticeable enough to stand out in the street. Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 5 Neutrals Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti Yes, so long as your silhouette is attention-grabbing, neutral shades like khaki and caramel are perfectly trendy for the season. Image Source: Getty / Claudio Lavenia 6 Fuchsia Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Even if you're just wearing jeans and a tee, a hot pink touch adds quite a lot of oomph this season. Take a note from Vogue Arabia editor Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz and tap into the spectrum, mixing and matching shades from both ends. Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver Share this post Spring 2017Spring FashionGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsShopping