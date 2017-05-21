 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring

Best Colors to Wear For Spring

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring

A little bit of Spring shopping doesn't hurt. In fact, it's almost essential as you transition your wardrobe for the changing season. Your clothing easily affects your mood, and for that reason, it helps to be conscious of the colors you reach for when the sun starts to shine. The six shades here aren't just on trend; they're fresh and exciting. Read a detailed description of each one, then revitalize your look by shopping some key pieces in your new favorite tones.

Related
8 Spring Trends to Shop Right Now

Shop Brands
Boohoo · Gorjana · Gucci · Hermes · J.Crew · Raey · Diane von Furstenberg · MISA · Prada · Asos · Three floor · Drome · Victoria Beckham · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Strategia · Vetements · MSGM · J.W.Anderson · Alice + Olivia
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
1 Dusty Rose
Dusty Rose
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver

This shade is darker than a pastel, but it's not as bright as "Barbie" pink. In fact, it's more of a neutral. Feel free to mix in more bright colors to liven up your look.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
2 Kelly Green
Kelly Green
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver

This shade of green is in-your-face flashy, so mute it with a pair of jeans or dark accents.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
3 Potter's Clay Orange
Potter's Clay Orange
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver

Olivia Palermo was rocking the shade on the regular in the Fall of 2016, but this color's got staying power. Just like dusty pink, it's got a neutral quality to it. It's brighter than your camel coat but not as extreme as neon.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Getty / Claudio Lavenia
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
4 Cobalt Blue
Cobalt Blue
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver

True fans of the color blue can always get behind a royal minidress or bold coordinates in the shade. Cobalt might not be traffic-stopping, but it's noticeable enough to stand out in the street.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
5 Neutrals
Neutrals
Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti

Yes, so long as your silhouette is attention-grabbing, neutral shades like khaki and caramel are perfectly trendy for the season.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Getty / Claudio Lavenia
6 Fuchsia
Fuchsia
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver

Even if you're just wearing jeans and a tee, a hot pink touch adds quite a lot of oomph this season. Take a note from Vogue Arabia editor Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz and tap into the spectrum, mixing and matching shades from both ends.

The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Image Source: Tim Regas / @wheresmydriver
Spring 2017Spring FashionGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Boohoo
Lottie Festival Mac
from BooHoo
$14
Gorjana
Women's Phoenix Earrings
from Nordstrom
$50
Gucci
Pleated Metallic Striped Stretch-silk Midi Skirt - Blush
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2200
Hermes
Rose Schehrazade Alligator Gold CDC Collier De Cuff Bracelet
from TrueFacet
$4950
J.Crew
Lightweight boy shirt in small polka dot
from J.Crew
$59
Raey
Cropped crepe corset top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$420
Diane von Furstenberg
Short Sleeve Tailored Shift Dress
from DVF.com
$368
MISA
Marion Off-The-Shoulder Dress
from Anthropologie
$348
Prada
Bowling Ribbon Bicolor Double-Handle Tote Bag
from Neiman Marcus
$2,160
Asos
One Shoulder Mini Swing Dress
from Asos
$23 $14.50
Three floor
Morello Dress
from shoptiques.com
$363
Drome
fitted jacket
from Farfetch
$1,085
Dorothy Perkins
Orange Buckle Suede skirt
from Dorothy Perkins
$127
Victoria Beckham
Wool jumpsuit
from mytheresa
$2,230
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Metallic Leather Jacket
from STYLEBOP.com
$1,629 $977
Strategia
Ankle boots
from yoox.com
$280
Vetements
Women's Sock Boot
from Nordstrom
$2230
MSGM
Crisscross Sweatshirt
from shopbop.com
$295
Runway2Street
THEO Lana jumpsuit
from Runway2Street
$466
J.W.Anderson
Women's Pierce Mini-Crossbody Bag
from Barneys New York
$1,480
Alice + Olivia
Coley A-Line Dress
from shopbop.com
$295
Shop More
Asos Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Little Mistress
Midi Dress with Embroided Bodice and Tulle Skirt
from Asos
$108
Asos
Cotton Shirt Dress
from Asos
$40
Asos
Mini Wiggle Dress with D-Ring Belt
from Asos
$60
adidas
T-Shirt Dress With Trefoil Logo
from Asos
$40
Asos
Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
from Asos
$56
Diane von Furstenberg Dresses SHOP MORE
Diane von Furstenberg
Asymmetrical Hem Dress
from shopbop.com
$528
Diane von Furstenberg
Zarita Lace Dress
from DVF.com
$348 $208.80
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Backless Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$448
Diane von Furstenberg
Alma Lace Dress
from DVF.com
$468 $187.20
Diane von Furstenberg
New Jeanne Two Silk Jersey Wrap Dress
from DVF.com
$398 $238.80
Gorjana Earrings SHOP MORE
Gorjana
Women's Tulum Tassel Earrings
from Nordstrom
$50
Gorjana
Taner XL Hoop Earrings
from shopbop.com
$70
Gorjana
Baja Hoop Earrings
from shopbop.com
$45
Gorjana
Taner Bar Mini Stud Earrings
from shopbop.com
$40
Gorjana
Classic Shimmer Ear Crawlers
from shopbop.com
$60
Boohoo Coats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears 9 Outfits in 24 Hours — and Each Is Better Than the Last
by Alessandra Foresto
The Royals
Queen Letizia and Argentina's First Lady Just Showed Everyone Their Style Is on Another Level
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wears the 1 and Only Coat You'll Want and Need This Winter
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
The Robe Coat Is Winter's Must-Have Item — and Queen Letizia Already Got Her Hands on One
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Winona Ryder
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Alessandra Ambrosio
Allow Alessandra Ambrosio to Demonstrate How to Wear the Freshest Summer Item: The Maxi Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Alice + Olivia Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
The Genius Trick Queen Letizia Used to Look Taller Will Surprise You
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Might Be Simple — but That's What Makes It Great For a Monday Morning
by Alessandra Foresto
Beyoncé Knowles
When Life Gives You Lemons, DIY This Flawless Beyoncé Costume
by Brinton Parker
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Celebrated Her Birthday in the 1 Dress You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jenniferlake
livelycraze
excessoriesexpert
thedarlingpetitediva
Diane von Furstenberg Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poshbolt
realitystarstyle
stylists.to.a.t
alleygirl
Gorjana Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
wearetheglittergospel
thechicseries
kerrently
pizzaandchampagne
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
krystyajay
krystyajay
JeannieMai
Diane von Furstenberg Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
AikasLoveCloset
AikasLoveCloset
shopstylesocial
heyitsjenna
Gorjana Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
SazanBarzani
TheStylishBelle
SazanBarzani
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds