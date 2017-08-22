Best Denim Skirts
Make Room in Your Closet, Because These 12 Denim Skirts Are So Good
We've always had a soft spot for denim skirts. While they may seem like a throwback choice rooted in '90s culture (and there certainly are some styles that totally are), there are enough cuts and washes that the comfortable trend can actually be quite modern. Whether you want something completely retro or streamlined and office-appropriate, we rounded up our favorite denim skirts that are way more versatile than you'd think.
FOREVER 21+ Frayed Hem Denim Mini Skirt
$22.90
from Forever 21
Denim Studded Skirt in Way Back When Women's Skirt
$88
from Zappos
