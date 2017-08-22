 Skip Nav
Make Room in Your Closet, Because These 12 Denim Skirts Are So Good

We've always had a soft spot for denim skirts. While they may seem like a throwback choice rooted in '90s culture (and there certainly are some styles that totally are), there are enough cuts and washes that the comfortable trend can actually be quite modern. Whether you want something completely retro or streamlined and office-appropriate, we rounded up our favorite denim skirts that are way more versatile than you'd think.

This Is Veda Vane Skirt
$278
from thisisveda.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Frayed Hem Denim Mini Skirt
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Mini Skirts
LOFT
Two Tone Denim Skirt
$59.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Skirts
Tommy Hilfiger
Denim skirts
$84 $37
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Skirts
LOFT
Step Hem Denim Skirt
$59.50 $54.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Skirts
Frame
retro denim skirt
$303.01 $196.95
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Frame Skirts
BDG Embroidered Denim Mini Skirt
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Zip Jean Skirt
$78
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Skirts
RE/DONE
Seamed Midi Skirt
$550
from Intermix
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Mid-length Skirts
Blank
Big Reveal Skirt
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Blank Mid-length Skirts
Blank NYC
Denim Studded Skirt in Way Back When Women's Skirt
$88
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Blank NYC Skirts
H&M
Denim Skirt
$34
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Mini Skirts
