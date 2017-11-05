 Skip Nav
50 Fashion Gifts to Add to Your Wish List STAT

We spend our whole year vetting fashion lines and checking out showrooms, so when the holidays roll around, you can rest assured this team is prepared. With an eye on both cheeky novelty finds and luxury gifts worth the splurge, our editors hand-picked 50 gifts they're adding to their own wish lists this year. Some are made for the woman on the go, others speak to our more indulgent side, but in every case, we've kept fashion girls in mind (we're style-obsessed, after all). Be it a coffee-table book for your home or a pair of earrings for yourself, this list is packed with curated finds that make everything a little more awesome.

Read on to get some ideas for yourself or shop for the loved ones on your list now.

Roxanne Assoulin City Lights Bracelets
$235
Buy Now
Book
$13
Buy Now
Romantic Rose Silk Babydoll
$79
Buy Now
Calendar
$15
Buy Now
14k Gold Moon Diamond Necklace
$1,070
Buy Now
Clare V Sweatshirt
$125
Buy Now
RahiCali's Holly Dress
$164
Buy Now
Party Stud Earring Gift Set
$58
Buy Now
Lotus
$290
Buy Now
Calvin Klein Book
$92
Buy Now
Notecards
$16
Buy Now
Rothy's Dune Captoe
$145
Buy Now
sweatshirt
$40
Buy Now
Rose Water Candle
$80
Buy Now
Two-Toned Designs
$359
Buy Now
Triangle Tassel Earrings
$68
Buy Now
Chloé Alphabet Gold-Tone Ring
Gift Boutique Shake Shake Shake Cocktail Shaker
Roxanne Assoulin City Lights Bracelets
Smythson Panama Make It Happen Textured-Leather Notebook
Books With Style
L'Afshar Leon Crushed Ice Bag
Intimissimi Silk Slip
Zara Sweater and Ribbed Skirt Set
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Miu Miu Noir Gradient Cat-Eye Silk Satin Sunglasses
Le Labo Petit Grain 21 Scented Candle
2018 Sneaker Calendar
Gift Boutique Pineapple Bowl With Spreader
Fendi iPhone 7 Embellished Leather Phone Case
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Loeffler Randall Everything Wallet
Oliveve Laine Ring Bag
Anne Sisteron Necklace
Clare V Sweatshirt
RahiCali Printed Dress
BaubleBar Stud Gift Set
Topshop Ditzy Embroidered Velvet Bodysuit
Stuart Weitzman Smashing Leather Knee-High Boots
Freya x Hampui Hat
H&M Faux Suede Biker Jacket
Kenneth Jay Lane Anklet
Madewell Women's Au Revoir Tee
Gucci Icon Thin Band
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
Louis Vuitton Wallet
Olivia Von Halle Bella Courtney Silk-Satin Pyjama Set
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHoliday
Dyson Blow Dryers & Irons AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
posh_floral
katwalksf
staceygconnor
shesheshow
Mason Pearson Brushes & Combs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kateymcfarlan
snoopnattynat
beautyprofessor
fourthreads
