Best Gifts to Ask For

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Alex and Ani

Your Significant Other Will Thank Us For Creating This Wish List For You

We've partnered with Alex and Ani to help you eliminate holiday shopping stress for your loved one and get exactly what you want in the process. It's a win-win!

It's that time of the year again: the holidays are in full swing and your significant other is asking you for your wish list. If you're coming up blank, don't worry — we've got enough ideas at every price point to get you started. Ahead, we rounded up a slew of playful accessories that you'll definitely be lusting after the minute you set your eyes on them. After all, the very best gifts are often the ones you didn't even know you needed. From whimsical socks to symbolic jewelry, keep reading for a curated list that will offer your partner (or any loved one for that matter!) plenty of options to surprise you with.

Gifting people with socks may be traditional, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun — or stylish! These gold & Other Stories metallic socks ($12) check both boxes, giving you a pop of sparkle whether you sport them with sneakers or wear them exposed with open-toed sandals.

Even though you're in a committed relationship, you can still appreciate a cheeky Boy Smells candle ($29). This one has an exotic floral scent that's just as pretty as its millennial pink packaging.

Kick 2018 off on a positive note and harness your power with a pair of symbolic bracelets. A celestial Alex and Ani charm bangle ($38) helps to restore your inner energy balance while a zodiac two-toned Alex and Ani charm bangle ($32) helps to connect you with your unique astrological characteristics. Sure, you could just ask for one, but they look even better stacked. Bonus: the mixed-metal pairing is right on trend.

Every holiday wardrobe needs a pair of party shoes. The great thing about these luxe velvet Madewell mules ($148) is that they're equally as wearable during the day with jeans as they are at night with a dress — and will easily extend into the new year.

A proper, matching luggage set always seems to be one of those things we never get around to purchasing for ourselves. That's why it makes for the perfect wish list item, especially when it's both pretty and functional like this Calpak two-piece luggage set ($245).

Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence this season: a supple leather Simon Miller tote ($435). The miniature size makes it the perfect accompaniment to your holiday evening looks, and the neutral hue will ensure you rewear this little guy once the holidays are over.

