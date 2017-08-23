From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family

One of the best things about being a member of the Royal Family? The chance to wear fabulous hats all year-round! Whether it's a cocktail hat at Easter, a wide-brimmed wow-piece at the races, or a cloche at Christmas, there has been some truly stunning regal headgear on display over the decades. From the retro heyday of Diana, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother, to the contemporary twists added by Kate, Sophie, and Zara, we take a look at some of the most beautiful, bold, and bonkers royal headwear . . .