These Fall Outfits Look Incredibly Chic, but They're So Far From Complicated
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
The 8 Biggest Swimsuit Trends of the Summer
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family

One of the best things about being a member of the Royal Family? The chance to wear fabulous hats all year-round! Whether it's a cocktail hat at Easter, a wide-brimmed wow-piece at the races, or a cloche at Christmas, there has been some truly stunning regal headgear on display over the decades. From the retro heyday of Diana, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother, to the contemporary twists added by Kate, Sophie, and Zara, we take a look at some of the most beautiful, bold, and bonkers royal headwear . . .

Back in 2011, for Kate's first Christmas Day church service as a member of the Royal Family, she chose a berry velvet hat designed by Jane Corbett.
The Countess of Wessex wore turquoise Jane Taylor to Ascot in 2013.
It was a splash of Jane Taylor indigo for Zara Tindall at the Cheltenham Festival in 2015.
Princess Diana wore scarlet John Boyd to a carol service at Guildford Cathedral in 1981.
Princess Anne wore a tangerine polka dot scarf/hat combo at a charity event in Hyde Park, 1979.
The Queen in Malta, 1967.
Princess Beatrice in ombré Philip Treacy for Royal Ascot in 2012.
The Duchess of Cornwall wore Philip Treacy for her wedding in 2005.
Jane Taylor designed the straw cocktail hat for Kate's trip to church in the Solomon Islands, 2012.
A mauve Stephen Jones cloche for Princess Eugenie in 2012.
A wide-brimmed cream Jane Taylor number for Sophie at Ascot, 2014.
Kate wore moss green by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock and Co. Hatters at Christmas 2015.
Beatrice in a Karen Henriksen plum cloche at the Epsom Derby 2013.
Diana wore a fuchsia John Boyd cocktail hat in Australia, 1983.
Diana wore a Kangol hat at an Italian naval base in 1985.
Autumn Phillips in taupe Emily London for church at Easter 2015.
Kate in scarlet Sylvia Fletcher for Lock and Co. at the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in 2012.
Zara chose gray felt Amy Money Millinery for the Cheltenham Festival in 2012.
Camilla in teal Philip Treacy for a church service in 2007.
The Queen channels Elizabeth Taylor in a yellow turban on a trip to Mexico in 1975.
Beatrice in a midnight-blue and cream Gina Foster cocktail hat at a church service in 2012.
Kate wore a peach ruffle Jane Taylor cocktail hat at a remembrance service in Belgium, 2014.
Beatrice in sage and gray Stephen Jones for the Epsom Derby in 2012.
Sophie in dove gray Jane Taylor for Ascot 2015.
Diana at the Braemar Games in a Philip Somerville beret, 1981.
Kate wore cream Gina Foster for Zara's wedding in 2011.
The Queen in a Rachel Trevor-Morgan favorite, Wolverhampton 2014.
Camilla in a trusty Philip Treacy for Trooping the Colour 2015.
Camilla in a black Tam O'Shanter for the Braemar Games in 2006.
Zara chose wide-brimmed leopard print for Ascot 2007.
Kate in ice-blue Jane Taylor for Trooping The Colour in 2014.
