 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Brands You Need to Know For High-Waisted Swimsuits

Best High-Waisted Swimsuits

12 Brands You Need to Know For High-Waisted Swimsuits

"Are high-waisted swimsuits still a thing?" We get this question a lot and the simple answer is yes, they most definitely are. People often write them off as just another trend that only celebrities like Taylor Swift can rock, but they're actually one of the most flattering swimsuit styles out there. Not only do they elongate your legs, but they enhance your curves. Who wouldn't want that? But because not all swimsuits are made the same, we came up with a list of 12 brands that make the best high-waisted swimsuits. Scroll down to shop our top picks.

Related
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type

Shop Brands
Topshop · Solid & Striped · Tory Burch · Kiini · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Dolce & Gabbana · Marysia Swim · Norma Kamali · Mara Hoffman
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Topshop
Topshop

When it comes to choosing a color, black is swimwaer staple. Slip into these these Topshop High Waist Scallop Mesh Bikini Bottoms ($20).

Kiini
Kiini

Kiini is known for its figure-flattering material and crochet trims. Try this white Kiini Flor High Waisted Bikini Bottoms ($135) the next time you lounge by the pool.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Lisa Marie Fernandez

Looking for something that's more fashion-forward then the rest? Then this navy Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini ($595) is for you.

Tory Burch
Tory Burch

Just like her clothes, Tory Burch's swimwear pieces are effortless. Buy these Tory Burch Solid Lattice High Waist Bottoms ($125) and style them with one of her famous tunics.

Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped

What's cool, comfortable, and has stripes all over? These Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($90). This company has made a name for itself on its colorful striped one-pieces and high-waisted bikinis.

Issa De' Mar
Issa De' Mar

Mix and match your prints with this Issa De' Mar Harper Bottom Summer 2016 ($88) that features both palm tree leaves and a leopard print. Let a little skin peek through the mesh side panels.

Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana

Invest in this Dolce & Gabbana Rose Print Bikini ($385) for a swimsuit that'll last.

Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali

Olivia Culpo was spotted wearing this exact high-waisted swimsuit. And, if these Norma Kamali Stud High Waist Bikini Bottoms ($365) are good enough for her, they're good enough for us.

Marysia
Marysia

There's no way you haven't seen this Marysia Swim High-Waist Bikini Bottom ($148) all over Instagram by now. They're most famous for their feminine scallop designs.

Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey

Want a swimsuit to show off your wild side? Then this Rachel Comey Keena Bottom ($150) has your name all over it.

Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffmam knows a thing or two about psychedelic prints. Look like a boho goddess in this Mara Hoffman Rays Lattice High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($136).

SwimsuitsShopSummer FashionSpring FashionSwimwearSummerSpringShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Topshop
High waist scallop mesh bikini bottoms
from Topshop
$20
Solid & Striped
Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms
from MODA OPERANDI
$90
Tory Burch
Solid Lattice High Waist Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$125
Kiini
Flor High Waisted Bikini Bottom
from MODA OPERANDI
$135
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve Seersucker Bikini - Storm blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Dolce & Gabbana
rose print bikini
from Farfetch
$385
Marysia Swim
High-Waist Bikini Bottom
from Intermix
$148
Norma Kamali
Stud High Waist Bikini Bottom
from REVOLVE
$365
Mara Hoffman
Rays Lattice High Waisted Bikini Bottom 8112734
from Swimoutlet
$136 $68
Issa De' Mar Harper Bottom Summer 2016
from shop.issademar.com
$88
Rachel Comey Keena Bottom
from rachelcomey.com
$150
Shop More
Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Norma Kamali
Studded Bikini - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$800
Norma Kamali
Ruched One-shoulder Bikini - Royal blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$420
Norma Kamali
Halter Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$175
Norma Kamali
X REVOLVE Stud Underwire Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$405
Norma Kamali
Bill Ruched Crystal-embellished Stretch-tulle Bikini Briefs - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$645
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Scoop Neck Bikini
from shopbop.com
$105
Mara Hoffman
Women's Vela Triangle Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$125
Mara Hoffman
Triangle Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$125
Mara Hoffman
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
from Mara Hoffman
$125
Mara Hoffman
Stripe Bralette Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$125
Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Costa Smocked Bandeau Bikini - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Tory Burch
Riviera Underwire Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$130
Tory Burch
Gemini Link String Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$108 $64.80
Tory Burch
Costa Smocked Bandeau Bikini - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Tory Burch
Costa Smocked Bandeau Bikini - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Bikini Body Really Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed
by Brittney Stephens
Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lifetolauren
nothingtowear.blog
justlikegillian
thesouthernstyleguide
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theycallhersmith
kateymcfarlan
emilyijackson
thesouthernstyleguide
Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lcbstyle
lcbstyle
sswansondesign
monicsutter
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Absolutelyalli
abigailgwfn
shopstylesocial
prettyactivelife
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds