5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best High-Waisted Swimsuits 12 Brands You Need to Know For High-Waisted Swimsuits May 21, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 72 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. "Are high-waisted swimsuits still a thing?" We get this question a lot and the simple answer is yes, they most definitely are. People often write them off as just another trend that only celebrities like Taylor Swift can rock, but they're actually one of the most flattering swimsuit styles out there. Not only do they elongate your legs, but they enhance your curves. Who wouldn't want that? But because not all swimsuits are made the same, we came up with a list of 12 brands that make the best high-waisted swimsuits. Scroll down to shop our top picks. RelatedThe Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type Shop Brands Topshop · Solid & Striped · Tory Burch · Kiini · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Dolce & Gabbana · Marysia Swim · Norma Kamali · Mara Hoffman Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich Topshop When it comes to choosing a color, black is swimwaer staple. Slip into these these Topshop High Waist Scallop Mesh Bikini Bottoms ($20). Kiini Kiini is known for its figure-flattering material and crochet trims. Try this white Kiini Flor High Waisted Bikini Bottoms ($135) the next time you lounge by the pool. Lisa Marie Fernandez Looking for something that's more fashion-forward then the rest? Then this navy Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Seersucker Bikini ($595) is for you. Tory Burch Just like her clothes, Tory Burch's swimwear pieces are effortless. Buy these Tory Burch Solid Lattice High Waist Bottoms ($125) and style them with one of her famous tunics. Solid & Striped What's cool, comfortable, and has stripes all over? These Solid & Striped Brigitte Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($90). This company has made a name for itself on its colorful striped one-pieces and high-waisted bikinis. Issa De' Mar Mix and match your prints with this Issa De' Mar Harper Bottom Summer 2016 ($88) that features both palm tree leaves and a leopard print. Let a little skin peek through the mesh side panels. Dolce & Gabbana Invest in this Dolce & Gabbana Rose Print Bikini ($385) for a swimsuit that'll last. Norma Kamali Olivia Culpo was spotted wearing this exact high-waisted swimsuit. And, if these Norma Kamali Stud High Waist Bikini Bottoms ($365) are good enough for her, they're good enough for us. Marysia There's no way you haven't seen this Marysia Swim High-Waist Bikini Bottom ($148) all over Instagram by now. They're most famous for their feminine scallop designs. Rachel Comey Want a swimsuit to show off your wild side? Then this Rachel Comey Keena Bottom ($150) has your name all over it. Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffmam knows a thing or two about psychedelic prints. Look like a boho goddess in this Mara Hoffman Rays Lattice High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($136). Share this post SwimsuitsShopSummer FashionSpring FashionSwimwearSummerSpringShopping