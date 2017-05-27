 Skip Nav
Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls

Best Jeans For Short Girls

Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls

The short-girls club is not a bad place to be. While there have been moments I've been frustrated by my 5'2" frame — like when I recently paid a visit to the tailor, only to find I have to return yet again thanks to a new purchase — plenty of jeans look good on me. These days, so many of our favorite retailers like J.Crew and ASOS offer petite sections, and the range of denim available feels endless. Not to mention, cropped fits are right on trend, especially when you can let your fishnet tights peek out from underneath.

If you really love a pair of pooling bell bottoms or wide-leg trousers, it's OK to buy them anyway and get them fitted to your shape. But we're here to make things easy for you. Ahead, we've rounded up styles from our favorite brands that were practically made for shorties. You can't go wrong with any of the silhouettes here, all of which will elongate your legs and flatter your bum.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: 3x1 top and jeans, Iconery earrings, In God We Trust bracelet
A Distressed Crop With a Slight Flare
A Distressed Crop With a Slight Flare

Try pairing the AG Jeans Jodi Crop ($235) with platform shoes or espadrilles and a bohemian top to strike a boho chord. The stretch denim hugs your every curve, and the inseam extends to just the right point, allowing you to show off your ankles.

A Crop With an Asymmetrical Hem
A Crop With an Asymmetrical Hem

The cutout on the Mother Denim Insider Crop Step Fray in Cracked Slipper ($208) attracts the eye south, where a few inches of skin will show above your ankles. This elongates the leg while creating shape.

A Frayed Style in a Dark Wash
A Frayed Style in a Dark Wash

These Zara Mid-Rise Jeans ($50) provide the popular frayed hem with an added touch of distress. Instead of swimming in roomy flares that pool to the ground, stick with a fit and wash that's slimming.

A High-Waisted Bell Bottom
A High-Waisted Bell Bottom

Who says short girls can't wear bell bottoms? When you opt for J Brand's Carolina ($228), which comes in a high waist with an ankle cut, you won't have to worry about getting your flares taken up at the tailor.

A Simple, Slim Mom Jean
A Simple, Slim Mom Jean

ASOS's petite section is a wonderful place to shop, especially when jeans like this Harley Flat Blue Wash Style ($49) are available, along with so many other popular cuts. This denim is thick enough to provide structure, but the pants will still hug your curves and allow you to show off your ankles in sneakers or heels.

A High-Waisted Kick Flare
A High-Waisted Kick Flare

Try a lighter wash in a slight flare with Urban Outfitters' BDG Kick Flare Cropped Jean ($64). With an extended waist, this style lengthens the torso and gives off the illusion of a higher hip. In other words, these pants elongate your legs from the top, instead of the bottom.

A Rolled Boyfriend Jean
A Rolled Boyfriend Jean

Frame's Le Garcon Slim Boyfriend Jeans ($240) allow for a tight, slim roll above the ankle, rather than a fold-over that breaks up your leg at the shin and makes your stems appear shorter.

Denim With Vertical Stripes
Denim With Vertical Stripes

Rather than opting for jeans with embroidery, polka dots, or pearl embellishments, try a crisp dark-hued style with vertical stripes, like 3x1's Tabby Crop Flare ($245). The cut is classic, but the pattern will make your legs look never-ending.

A Petite Toothpick Jean
A Petite Toothpick Jean

There's nothing like a classic cigarette skinny in a dark wash, and J.Crew's Toothpick Jeans ($115) were made for petites. If you prefer a midrise waist and a tight fit, securing these pants is well worth it.

A Subtle Patchwork
A Subtle Patchwork

Patchwork jeans are largely popular, and short girls can get in on the trend by rocking a pair like Thakoon's Patchwork Jeans ($225). The colorblock has a vertical effect, and the contrast shades are slightly muted, so you can feel free to pair with fresh florals or a vintage tee without distraction.

A Ripped Skinny Jean in Black
A Ripped Skinny Jean in Black

If you love a slash at the knee, try Topshop's Moto Jamie Ripped Skinny Jeans ($80). The tight fit and black colorway make for a superslim leg, and the high waist elongates your stems when you tuck in your shirt.

