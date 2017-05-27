5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Style Tips Best Jeans For Short Girls Finally — the Best Jeans For Short Girls May 27, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 834 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The short-girls club is not a bad place to be. While there have been moments I've been frustrated by my 5'2" frame — like when I recently paid a visit to the tailor, only to find I have to return yet again thanks to a new purchase — plenty of jeans look good on me. These days, so many of our favorite retailers like J.Crew and ASOS offer petite sections, and the range of denim available feels endless. Not to mention, cropped fits are right on trend, especially when you can let your fishnet tights peek out from underneath. If you really love a pair of pooling bell bottoms or wide-leg trousers, it's OK to buy them anyway and get them fitted to your shape. But we're here to make things easy for you. Ahead, we've rounded up styles from our favorite brands that were practically made for shorties. You can't go wrong with any of the silhouettes here, all of which will elongate your legs and flatter your bum. RelatedIn Fashion, the Best Things Come in Small Packages Shop Brands Mother · J Brand · Asos · BDG · Frame · J.Crew · Topshop Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del RioProduct Credit: 3x1 top and jeans, Iconery earrings, In God We Trust bracelet A Distressed Crop With a Slight Flare Try pairing the AG Jeans Jodi Crop ($235) with platform shoes or espadrilles and a bohemian top to strike a boho chord. The stretch denim hugs your every curve, and the inseam extends to just the right point, allowing you to show off your ankles. AG Jeans Jodi Crop $235 from agjeans.com Buy Now A Crop With an Asymmetrical Hem The cutout on the Mother Denim Insider Crop Step Fray in Cracked Slipper ($208) attracts the eye south, where a few inches of skin will show above your ankles. This elongates the leg while creating shape. Mother Insider Crop Step Fray - Cracked Slipper $208 from MOTHER Denim Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim A Frayed Style in a Dark Wash These Zara Mid-Rise Jeans ($50) provide the popular frayed hem with an added touch of distress. Instead of swimming in roomy flares that pool to the ground, stick with a fit and wash that's slimming. Zara Mid-Rise Jeans $50 from zara.com Buy Now A High-Waisted Bell Bottom Who says short girls can't wear bell bottoms? When you opt for J Brand's Carolina ($228), which comes in a high waist with an ankle cut, you won't have to worry about getting your flares taken up at the tailor. J Brand Carolina Super High-Rise Ankle Flare in Mesmeric $228 from J Brand Buy Now See more J Brand Flare Denim A Simple, Slim Mom Jean ASOS's petite section is a wonderful place to shop, especially when jeans like this Harley Flat Blue Wash Style ($49) are available, along with so many other popular cuts. This denim is thick enough to provide structure, but the pants will still hug your curves and allow you to show off your ankles in sneakers or heels. Asos Slim Mom Jeans in Harley Flat Blue Wash $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Stretch Denim A High-Waisted Kick Flare Try a lighter wash in a slight flare with Urban Outfitters' BDG Kick Flare Cropped Jean ($64). With an extended waist, this style lengthens the torso and gives off the illusion of a higher hip. In other words, these pants elongate your legs from the top, instead of the bottom. BDG Kick Flare High-Rise Cropped Jean - Stone Bleach $64 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more BDG Cropped Denim A Rolled Boyfriend Jean Frame's Le Garcon Slim Boyfriend Jeans ($240) allow for a tight, slim roll above the ankle, rather than a fold-over that breaks up your leg at the shin and makes your stems appear shorter. Frame Le Garcon slim boyfriend mid-rise jeans $240 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Frame Cropped Denim Denim With Vertical Stripes Rather than opting for jeans with embroidery, polka dots, or pearl embellishments, try a crisp dark-hued style with vertical stripes, like 3x1's Tabby Crop Flare ($245). The cut is classic, but the pattern will make your legs look never-ending. 3x1's Tabby Crop Flare $245 from 3x1.us Buy Now A Petite Toothpick Jean There's nothing like a classic cigarette skinny in a dark wash, and J.Crew's Toothpick Jeans ($115) were made for petites. If you prefer a midrise waist and a tight fit, securing these pants is well worth it. J.Crew Petite 8" toothpick jean in classic rinse $110 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Jeans A Subtle Patchwork Patchwork jeans are largely popular, and short girls can get in on the trend by rocking a pair like Thakoon's Patchwork Jeans ($225). The colorblock has a vertical effect, and the contrast shades are slightly muted, so you can feel free to pair with fresh florals or a vintage tee without distraction. Thakoon's Patchwork Jeans $225 from thakoon.com Buy Now A Ripped Skinny Jean in Black If you love a slash at the knee, try Topshop's Moto Jamie Ripped Skinny Jeans ($80). The tight fit and black colorway make for a superslim leg, and the high waist elongates your stems when you tuck in your shirt. Topshop Women's Moto 'Jamie' Ripped Skinny Jeans $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Petite Jeans Share this post Style TipsJeansDenimShopping