The short-girls club is not a bad place to be. While there have been moments I've been frustrated by my 5'2" frame — like when I recently paid a visit to the tailor, only to find I have to return yet again thanks to a new purchase — plenty of jeans look good on me. These days, so many of our favorite retailers like J.Crew and ASOS offer petite sections, and the range of denim available feels endless. Not to mention, cropped fits are right on trend, especially when you can let your fishnet tights peek out from underneath.

If you really love a pair of pooling bell bottoms or wide-leg trousers, it's OK to buy them anyway and get them fitted to your shape. But we're here to make things easy for you. Ahead, we've rounded up styles from our favorite brands that were practically made for shorties. You can't go wrong with any of the silhouettes here, all of which will elongate your legs and flatter your bum.