Best Leather Skirts
19 Chic Leather Skirts That Will Get Fashion Girls Everywhere Excited For Fall
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
19 Chic Leather Skirts That Will Get Fashion Girls Everywhere Excited For Fall
We're starting to prep for Fall with the best way we know how: by shopping. And one of the easiest ways to get your wardrobe ready is by investing in trendy and transitional picks that are a breeze to wear. Skirts are versatile pieces that work year round, but this season, try something new and spice up the basic skirt by trying a leather version. You can take them from the office or out for dinner because they match with boots, heels, and even sneakers. Check out top picks that belong in your closet this year.
High Waisted (minus The) Leather Pencil Skirt
$59.90
from Express
Silence + Noise Faux Leather Biker Mini Skirt
$69 $39
from Urban Outfitters
Napa Leather Slit-Front Pencil Skirt, Purple
$2,490
from Neiman Marcus
A-line Midi Skirt
$59.40 $35.64
from NA-KD
Michelle Mason Asymmetric Hem Leather Mini Skirt
$598
from Intermix
FOREVER 21+ Faux Leather Mini Skirt
$17.90 $11.99
from Forever 21
Pencil Skirt in Leather Look with Double Split and Self Belt
$79 $47
Chavelle Faux Leather Skirt
$149.50
from Club Monaco
Audrey Faux Leather Mini Skirt
$88
from French Connection
Patent Leather Mini Skirt
$1,929 $1,350
from STYLEBOP.com
Monroe Leather Cargo Skirt
$795
from Veronica Beard
0previous images
-12more images