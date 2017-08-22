19 Chic Leather Skirts That Will Get Fashion Girls Everywhere Excited For Fall

 Skip Nav
We're starting to prep for Fall with the best way we know how: by shopping. And one of the easiest ways to get your wardrobe ready is by investing in trendy and transitional picks that are a breeze to wear. Skirts are versatile pieces that work year round, but this season, try something new and spice up the basic skirt by trying a leather version. You can take them from the office or out for dinner because they match with boots, heels, and even sneakers. Check out top picks that belong in your closet this year.

MANGO
Contrast buttons skirt
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Skirts
Express
High Waisted (minus The) Leather Pencil Skirt
$59.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Skirts
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Faux Leather Biker Mini Skirt
$69 $39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Mini Skirts
Derek Lam
Napa Leather Slit-Front Pencil Skirt, Purple
$2,490
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Derek Lam Skirts
Reformation
Chee Chee Skirt
$119
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Skirts
Talbots
Stretch Leather Pencil Skirt
$299
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Petite Skirts
NA-KD Mid-length Skirts
A-line Midi Skirt
$59.40 $35.64
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more NA-KD Mid-length Skirts
Topshop
Zip front leather skirt
$230
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts
Intermix Mini Skirts
Michelle Mason Asymmetric Hem Leather Mini Skirt
$598
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Intermix Mini Skirts
Asos
Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Mid-length Skirts
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Leather Mini Skirt
$17.90 $11.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Mini Skirts
Asos
Pencil Skirt in Leather Look with Double Split and Self Belt
$79 $47
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Skirts
Club Monaco
Chavelle Faux Leather Skirt
$149.50
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Skirts
French Connection
Audrey Faux Leather Mini Skirt
$88
from French Connection
Buy Now See more French Connection Mini Skirts
Rag & Bone
Leather racer skirt
$595
from Rag & Bone
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Skirts
J.Crew
Faux-leather pleated mini skirt
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Skirts
Nina Ricci
Patent Leather Mini Skirt
$1,929 $1,350
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Nina Ricci Mini Skirts
Veronica Beard
Monroe Leather Cargo Skirt
$795
from Veronica Beard
Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Skirts
Asos
PU Pencil Skirt with Pocket Detail
$53 $36
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Skirts
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds