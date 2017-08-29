 Skip Nav
Award Season
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Received This 1 Piece of Jewelry More Precious Than Diamonds
The Royals
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 11 Most Stunning Brooches in the Royal Vaults

When all eyes are turned to the royal family's headline-grabbing tiaras and engagement rings, it means many incredible pieces of jewelry in the royal collection can be overlooked. For the biggest and best-quality diamonds in the world, as well as symbols of the deepest love, it's all about the royals' brooches. From priceless antiques to more contemporary creations, the pretty trinkets of a young princess to the knockout bling of a grand matriarch, we rounded up the best and most beautiful royal brooches.

The Cullinan III and IV
Queen Victoria's Fringe
The Greville Ivy-Leaf Clips
Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee Brooch
The Prince Albert
The Cullinan V
Williamson Diamond Brooch
The Sapphire and Ruby Flower Spray
The Cullinan VI and VIII
Queen Victoria's Bow Brooches
The Duchess of Teck's Flower Brooch
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIJewelry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off
by Marcia Moody
Prince Harry and Prince William Discuss Diana's Death
The Royals
Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mother's Death: "I'm Glad That I Never Cried in Public"
by Gemma Cartwright
Favorite Flowers of the Royal Family
The Royals
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet
by Marcia Moody
Where Did Princess Diana Hang Out in London?
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
Times Kate Middleton Was a Normal Mom
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds