11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017

Sneakers have become a tried-and-true fashion staple over the years, especially around Fashion Week. Every season, we see one It-girl after another pose for pictures in a street style forward outfit, and they often include a pair of cool sneakers.

The sneaker trends of 2016 brought us a plethora of Yeezy Boosts and Adidas Stan Smiths (spoiler alert: the latter has made the list yet again). This year you can expect to see a revamp of streetwear brands like Fila and Reebok as well as some newer, lesser-known brands that have garnered a major following too. Have a look at 11 of 2017's best sneakers that are guaranteed to turn you into a major sneakerhead (if you're not already).