 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017

Best Sneakers 2017

11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017

Sneakers have become a tried-and-true fashion staple over the years, especially around Fashion Week. Every season, we see one It-girl after another pose for pictures in a street style forward outfit, and they often include a pair of cool sneakers.

The sneaker trends of 2016 brought us a plethora of Yeezy Boosts and Adidas Stan Smiths (spoiler alert: the latter has made the list yet again). This year you can expect to see a revamp of streetwear brands like Fila and Reebok as well as some newer, lesser-known brands that have garnered a major following too. Have a look at 11 of 2017's best sneakers that are guaranteed to turn you into a major sneakerhead (if you're not already).

Related
8 Statement-Making Sneakers Every Girl Needs This Spring

Shop Brands
Vans · adidas · Gosha Rubchinskiy · Vetements · Common Projects · Gucci · Reebok
Image Source: Getty
Vans Sk8-Hi
Vans Sk8-Hi

While these high-tops have been around for years, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid still can't get enough of these sneakers, making them one of the most popular styles of the year so far.

Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
$64.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
$64.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Vans
Women's 'Sk8-Hi Slim' Sneaker
$59.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Adidas Stan Smith
Adidas Stan Smith

Yes, Adidas Stan Smiths are still going strong. They've held onto the top spot as one of the most photographed sneakers and fashionistas can't seem to give them up.

adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
$74.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$74.99 $59.98
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
$90
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Gosha Rubchinskiy Fila Edition T-1 Mid-Top Sneakers
Gosha Rubchinskiy Fila Edition T-1 Mid-Top Sneakers

Moscow designer/photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy collaborated with Fila to create these rad sneakers that make for amazing street style moments. They already have Kendall Jenner's stamp of approval.

Gosha Rubchinskiy
lace up trainers
$146
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gosha Rubchinskiy Sneakers
Gosha Rubchinskiy
x Fila sneakers
$150
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gosha Rubchinskiy Sneakers
Gosha Rubchinskiy
x Fila sneakers
$146
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gosha Rubchinskiy Sneakers
Vetements x Reebok Graffiti Instapump Fury

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Paris-based brand Vetements has garnered a cult-like following since their first collection back in 2014. Now, they've teamed up with Reebok for these graffiti-covered Instapump Fury sneakers that Kylie Jenner has already been spotted wearing.

TheRealReal Sneakers
Vetements x Reebok 2017 Pump Supreme Sneakers w/ Tags
$1,095
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more TheRealReal Sneakers
TheRealReal Sneakers
Vetements x Reebok 2017 Pump Supreme Sneakers w/ Tags
$995
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more TheRealReal Sneakers
Vetements
Reebok Instapump Fury Printed Neoprene And Canvas Sneakers - White
$760
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Vetements Sneakers
Common Projects
Common Projects

You've probably seen these low-top sneakers with serial numbers stamped on the heel all over town. These sneakers are considered to be just as influential as the Adidas Stan Smiths and have been seen on Olivia Culpo.

Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - Light blue
$410 $287
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Common Projects Sneakers
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - Pink
$410
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Common Projects Sneakers
Revenge x Storm Sneakers

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Kanye West's former stylist, Ian Connor, created a limited quantity of his Revenge x Storm sneakers. Needless to say, the shoes with a huge success and sold out at the speed of light. Kylie Jenner, as well as her BFF Jordyn Woods, were lucky enough to snag of these lightning bolt sneakers.

Gucci Ace Studded Low-Top Sneakers
Gucci Ace Studded Low-Top Sneakers

Alessandro Michele has completely breathed new life in Gucci, including in their sneakers. Last year, we saw a ton of the embroidered low-tops and this year the It shoe from the brand has to be their Ace Studded Low-Tops.

Gucci
Ace studded leather low-top sneaker
$650
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Gucci
Ace studded low-top sneaker
$980
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Gucci
Ace studded leather low-top sneaker
$750
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase
Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase

Another pair of lust-worthy shoes you'll be seeing everything this year are the Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase sneakers. To nobody's surprise, these bad boys sold out within minutes of their release and we think these sneakers are going to surpass Kanye's Yeezy Boosts.

Vans Canvas Old Skool

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

You're going to be seeing a lot of Vans this year. Their classic Old Skool kicks have become just as popular as the Sk8-Hi's. Hailey Baldwin is just one of many who love these comfy sneakers.

Vans
Old Skool canvas and suede trainers
$58
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
$84
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
$54.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Reebok Classic Leather Perfect Split Pack
Reebok Classic Leather Perfect Split Pack

If you can't tell by now, there's been a resurrection of streetwear brands like Rebook. Gigi Hadid is not only the face of the brand but can't get enough of her Reebok Classics.

SSENSE Sneakers
Reebok Classics Pink Classic Leather Pastels Sneakers
$85 $64
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more SSENSE Sneakers
SSENSE Sneakers
Reebok Classics Off-White Club C 85 Sneakers
$80
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more SSENSE Sneakers
Reebok
Women's Classic Leather Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$74.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Reebok Sneakers
Adidas NMD Sneakers
Adidas NMD Sneakers

Inspired by their iconic running silhouettes, Adidas pulled the NMD sneakers out of their archives. Some versions of these comfy kicks have colorful boost rubber soles.

adidas
Sneakers
$170
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
NMD XR2 Sneakers
$169
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
NMD_R1 sneakers
$154
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Get The LookTrendsSneakersShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim High Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Vans
Women's 'Sk8-Hi Slim' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$59.95
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$74.99 $59.98
adidas
Women's Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$90
Gosha Rubchinskiy
lace up trainers
from Farfetch
$146
Gosha Rubchinskiy
x Fila sneakers
from Farfetch
$150
Gosha Rubchinskiy
x Fila sneakers
from Farfetch
$146
TheRealReal
Vetements x Reebok 2017 Pump Supreme Sneakers w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$1,095
TheRealReal
Vetements x Reebok 2017 Pump Supreme Sneakers w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$995
Vetements
Reebok Instapump Fury Printed Neoprene And Canvas Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$760
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - Light blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$410 $287
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$410
Gucci
Ace studded leather low-top sneaker
from Gucci
$650
Gucci
Ace studded low-top sneaker
from Gucci
$980
Gucci
Ace studded leather low-top sneaker
from Gucci
$750
Vans
Old Skool canvas and suede trainers
from Selfridges
$58
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$84
Vans
Women's Old Skool Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$54.95
SSENSE
Reebok Classics Pink Classic Leather Pastels Sneakers
from SSENSE
$85 $64
SSENSE
Reebok Classics Off-White Club C 85 Sneakers
from SSENSE
$80
Reebok
Women's Classic Leather Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$74.99
adidas
Sneakers
from yoox.com
$170
adidas
NMD XR2 Sneakers
from STYLEBOP.com
$169
adidas
NMD_R1 sneakers
from mytheresa
$154
Shop More
TheRealReal Sneakers SHOP MORE
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Distressed Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$225
Valentino
Rockrunner Low-Top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$430
Louis Vuitton
Epi Run Away Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$675
Christian Louboutin
Louis Orlato Strass Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$425
Louis Vuitton
Monogram Low-Top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$395
Gucci Sneakers SHOP MORE
Gucci
White New Ace Tiger Sneakers
from SSENSE
$640
Gucci
Ace embroidered low-top sneaker
from Gucci
$2.40
Gucci
Ace low-top sneaker with flames
from Gucci
$695
Gucci
Ace tiger jacquard sneaker
from Gucci
$620
Gucci
Ace low-top sneaker
from Gucci
$620
Reebok Sneakers SHOP MORE
Reebok
Zoku Runner Ultra Knit Htrd
from HBX
$130 $91
Reebok
Women's Furylite Gt Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Reebok
Women's 'Classic' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95
Reebok
Classic Metallic Leather Sneakers - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$90 $45
Reebok
Women's 'Hayasu' Training Shoe
from Nordstrom
$89.95
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Outfit Looks Super Casual — Until You See Her Handbag
by Celia Fernandez
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts For Women
27 Copper Products For Girls Who Want to Get Their Shine On
by Macy Cate Williams
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
Save or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200
by Dominique Astorino
Adriana Lima
You Should Steal These 14 Workout Outfits From Adriana Lima
by Vivian Nunez
Shopping Guide
The 11 Basic Activewear Staples Every Fit Woman Needs
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Give Your Loved One a Box of Boxing Goodies to Win the Holiday Season
by Dominique Astorino
Gucci Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rh3a_c
sweatshirtsanddresses
melaniepace
looklingerlove
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedailybella
repost1m
dawnpdarnell
leannewoodfull
Common Projects Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
miamistylemom
modaliburua
thebeautybeau
miamistylemom
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
SazanBarzani
SazanBarzani
SazanBarzani
SazanBarzani
Common Projects Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
colormecourtney
shopstylesocial
VersaStyle
tiffwang
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds