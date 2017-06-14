 Skip Nav
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type

Best Swimsuits by Body Type

The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type

We've resolved to put an end to the fear and frustration that come with swimsuit shopping. From curvier frames to athletic body types, we're helping to make sense of the endless swimwear options and narrowing them down to the picks that were made to fit and flatter your frame. Want to know what you should be looking for? Read on to get the experts' dos and don'ts, find your perfect suit, and never hate swimsuit shopping again!

Be sure to check out our bikini-body workout plan, too!

For even easier shopping, click below for your needs.

Shop Brands
Express · J.Crew · Marysia Swim · Etoile Isabel Marant · Mara Hoffman · Forever 21 · Zimmermann · Shoshanna · Seafolly · Asos · Tory Burch · She Made Me · For Love & Lemons · Kiini · Michael Kors · Eres · Norma Kamali · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Stella McCartney · Karla Colletto · L'Agent by Agent Provocateur · Solid & Striped · LaBlanca · Cynthia Rowley
Image Source: ShopStyle Photography
Product Credit: Victoria's Secret bathing suit
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
The pear shape: You're curvy at the hips and thighs and smaller on top, like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. What to look for: The key to the perfect swimsuit is balancing your proportions and getting the coverage you need for your bottom half. Tips and tricks: For a traditional fix, look for a clean-skirted bottom that falls just below the largest part of the upper leg. Avoid reaching for a boy short or thick-banded bottom. The extra fabric will only call attention to the area you're trying to mask. A plunging neckline or eye-catching top draws the eye upward, minimizing the bottom.

The pear shape: You're curvy at the hips and thighs and smaller on top, like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

What to look for: The key to the perfect swimsuit is balancing your proportions and getting the coverage you need for your bottom half.

Tips and tricks:

  • For a traditional fix, look for a clean-skirted bottom that falls just below the largest part of the upper leg.
  • Avoid reaching for a boy short or thick-banded bottom. The extra fabric will only call attention to the area you're trying to mask.
  • A plunging neckline or eye-catching top draws the eye upward, minimizing the bottom.
Pear
Pear

All eyes will be on the strappy, deep v and bright cobalt hue.

Express Strappy Back Deep V One-Piece Swimsuit ($70)

Express
strappy back deep v one-piece swimsuit
$69
from Express
Buy Now See more Express One-Piece Swimwear
Pear
Pear

Put your shoulders on display with this adorable off-the-shoulder style.

J.Crew Off the Shoulder Bikini Top ($58) and Bikini Bottoms ($40)

J.Crew
Women's Off The Shoulder Bikini Top
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
Women's Bikini Bottoms
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear
Pear
Pear

A cutout draws the eye upward — plus, this convertible style can be worn with or without straps.

Marysia Front Cutout One-Piece ($348)

Marysia Swim
Scalloped Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
$348
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Pear
Pear

A bright print and a lace-up top adds plenty of interest.

Isabel Marant Etoile Starla Floral Bandeau Bikini Top ($135) and Bikini Bottoms ($105)

Etoile Isabel Marant
Women's Starla Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
$135$49
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Two-Piece Swimwear
Bikini Bottoms
$105
from barneys.com
Buy Now
Pear
Pear

This standout print will get you noticed for all the right reasons.

Mara Hoffman Tie Front Swimsuit ($240)

Mara Hoffman
Tie Front Swimsuit
$240$144
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Pear
Pear

This neckline was made for flattering your figure.

Forever 21 Plunging Halter One-Piece ($23)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
Pear
Pear

A classic black bikini with an of-the-moment twist.

Zimmermann Black Cold Shoulder Bikini ($355)

Zimmermann
Black Cold Shoulder Bikini
$355
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear
Large bust: Ample cleavage; you're chesty and require more support up top like Brooklyn Decker, Katy Perry, and Sofia Vergara. What to look for: If you're more well-endowed on top, then support is key. Opt for suits with underwire or molded cups to give the girls the support they need. Avoid ruffles or embellishments up top if you're hoping to minimize the focus on your chest. Tips and tricks: Bra-style tops with underwire and adjustable straps provide extra bust support. The thicker the strap, the more support. Higher backs are also a good fit for helping to keep the girls up. Molded cups provide extra support and are available in many different styles. Explore suits marked with sizing like your regular bra, including styles that go above a D, which are constructed to support a larger bust.

Large bust: Ample cleavage; you're chesty and require more support up top like Brooklyn Decker, Katy Perry, and Sofia Vergara.

What to look for: If you're more well-endowed on top, then support is key. Opt for suits with underwire or molded cups to give the girls the support they need. Avoid ruffles or embellishments up top if you're hoping to minimize the focus on your chest.

Tips and tricks:

  • Bra-style tops with underwire and adjustable straps provide extra bust support. The thicker the strap, the more support.
  • Higher backs are also a good fit for helping to keep the girls up.
  • Molded cups provide extra support and are available in many different styles.
  • Explore suits marked with sizing like your regular bra, including styles that go above a D, which are constructed to support a larger bust.
Large Bust
Large Bust

Get the support you need while flaunting a hint of skin via side cutouts.

Shoshanna Sporty Monokini ($198)

Shoshanna
Sporty Monokini
$198
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

Who says you can't wear a halter? This style offers plenty of support.

Seafolly Wrap Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top ($102)

Seafolly
Women's Wrap Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top
$72
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

This strapless style comes with supportive underwire and a knockout color.

GabiFresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit ($98)

Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Plus Size Women's Gabifresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

You'll want to keep this standout print in permanent rotation.

ASOS Fuller Bust Exclusive Tile Print Hidden Underwire Bikini Top ($31)

Asos
FULLER BUST Exclusive Tile Print Hidden Underwire Bikini Top DD-G
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

A cheery print and a convertible bustier top is a style we can get behind.

Modcloth You've Got Chemistry Bikini ($40)

ModCloth Plus Swimwear
You've Got Chemistry Swimsuit Bottom in M
$39
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Plus Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

You'll feel confident knowing you have the support you want in this classic style.

J.Crew D-Cup Halter Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit ($60)

J.Crew
D-cup halter underwire one-piece swimsuit
$114$59.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear
Large Bust
Large Bust

Slip into the lace-up trend with wider straps that lend the coverage you need.

Marysia Swim Palm Springs Tie Top ($189)

Marysia Swim
Palm Springs Tie Top
$189
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Swimwear
Small bust: Proportionally, you're smaller on top with an A or B cup, like Kate Hudson. What to look for: A smaller chest requires less support, so you can look for styles with more minimal coverage or embellished detailing, bows, and patterns to create the illusion of a larger chest. Tips and tricks: Triangle tops create the illusion of curves, as do tops with bold prints or embellishments with ruffles. Bra tops and padded push-up tops offer extra lift and can create cleavage, as can certain halter tops. A smaller bust always means you can wear tiny scoop tops or bandeaus — embrace them!
Image Source: FameFlynet

Small bust: Proportionally, you're smaller on top with an A or B cup, like Kate Hudson.

What to look for: A smaller chest requires less support, so you can look for styles with more minimal coverage or embellished detailing, bows, and patterns to create the illusion of a larger chest.

Tips and tricks:

  • Triangle tops create the illusion of curves, as do tops with bold prints or embellishments with ruffles.
  • Bra tops and padded push-up tops offer extra lift and can create cleavage, as can certain halter tops.
  • A smaller bust always means you can wear tiny scoop tops or bandeaus — embrace them!
Small Bust
Small Bust

Play up your assets with adorable ruffles on top.

Zimmermann Caravan ruffled striped bikini ($295)

Zimmermann
Caravan Ruffled Striped Bikini - Antique rose
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

A minimalist style that'll also help flaunt what you've got.

Express Asymmetrical Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top ($35)

Express
Asymmetrical Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top
$34
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

You can't go wrong with a classic triangle top.

Solid & Striped The Morgan triangle bikini ($165)

NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid and Striped - The Morgan Triangle Bikini - Beige
$165$99
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

Go carefree in a sweet smocked bandeau.

Tory Burch Costa smocked bandeau bikini ($230)

Tory Burch
Costa Smocked Bandeau Bikini - White
$230
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

A deep v can be hard to pull off, but not for you. It'll help accentuate what you do have on top.

Emma Pake Antonia lace-up swimsuit ($355)

NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Emma Pake - Antonia Lace-up Swimsuit - Red
$355$178
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

This delicate crochet top was made for ladies with small chests.

She Made Me Essential crochet bandeau bikini ($209)

She Made Me
Essential crochet bandeau bikini
$209
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more She Made Me Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

You're not in danger of being overexposed, even in a plunging neckline and a cutout suit style — so don't be afraid to rock it.

Forever 21 Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($23)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

A little lingerie-inspired, this suit promises to be a sexy addition to your collection.

For Love & Lemons La Rochelle Bandeau Bikini Top ($128)

For Love & Lemons
La Rochelle Bandeau Bikini Top
$128$89.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Two-Piece Swimwear
Small Bust
Small Bust

The scalloped edges are like an optical illusion helping to play up your assets.

Marysia Broadway string bikini ($285)

Marysia Swim
'Broadway' string bikini
$285
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic: You're more straight up and down and have fewer curves, like Cameron Diaz, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Aniston. What to look for: The name of the game is playing up your curves with styles that flaunt your frame. Suits with less coverage help to create the illusion of a shapelier figure. Tips and tricks: Tops or bottoms with bold prints, ruffles, and embellishments add intrigue and feminine flair and can create the appearance of more curve at top and bottom. Monokinis create fabulous curves, as do one-pieces with slashes or strategically placed cutouts. The smaller the swimsuit bottom, the fuller and curvier the derrière appears. Tie-side bikini bottoms enhance curves and adjust perfectly to your size.

Athletic: You're more straight up and down and have fewer curves, like Cameron Diaz, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Aniston.

What to look for: The name of the game is playing up your curves with styles that flaunt your frame. Suits with less coverage help to create the illusion of a shapelier figure.

Tips and tricks:

  • Tops or bottoms with bold prints, ruffles, and embellishments add intrigue and feminine flair and can create the appearance of more curve at top and bottom.
  • Monokinis create fabulous curves, as do one-pieces with slashes or strategically placed cutouts.
  • The smaller the swimsuit bottom, the fuller and curvier the derrière appears.
  • Tie-side bikini bottoms enhance curves and adjust perfectly to your size.
Athletic
Athletic

Frills at the top and ties at the sides create the illusion of killer curves.

LOVE Stories
Reggipetto Bikini Top ($95) and Zoey Bikini Bottoms ($65)

shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
LOVE Stories Reggipetto Bikini Top
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
LOVE Stories Zoey Bikini Bottoms
$65$45.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

The skimpier cut will help play up your curves — the bright print ensures all eyes will be on you.

Mara Hoffman Vela striped triangle bikini ($240)

Mara Hoffman
Vela Striped Triangle Bikini - Light blue
$240$120
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

These frills were made for adding romance and intrigue.

ASOS Frill Neoprene Lattice Bardot Dot Mesh Bikini Top ($37)

Asos
Frill Neoprene Lattice Bardot Dot Mesh Bikini Top
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

Kiini's crochet banding helps draw the eye to your waist, hips, and chest, putting the emphasis on all of your curves.

Kiini Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Top ($165) and Bottoms ($130)

Kiini
Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Top
$165
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear
Kiini
Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Bottoms
$130
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

Classic stripes, plus lace-up detailing that defines the waist and bust.

Mara Hoffman Jacquard Stripe Lace Up Swimsuit ($245)

Mara Hoffman
Jacquard Stripe Lace Up Swimsuit
$245
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

The banding here is all about playing up the hips and chest.

Forever 21 Striped Triangle Bikini Top ($15) and Striped Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($13)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Striped Triangle Bikini Top
$14
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Striped Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
$12.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Athletic
Athletic

A monokini is perfect for adding more shape.

Michael Kors Ring-Chain Striped Monokini Swimsuit ($409)

Michael Kors
Ring-Chain Striped Monokini Swimsuit
$409
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Michael Kors One-Piece Swimwear
Tummy concealing: You're built a little more like an apple shape and carry your weight mostly in your middle. What to look for: Whether you prefer to be covered up or you're out to slim your middle, there are a number of one-piece and two-piece suits, like high-waisted or tankini styles, that help to smooth out your middle. Tips and tricks: Shirring works miracles. The gathered fabric hides bulges and creates definition in the waist. A figure-flattering surplice-wrap silhouette trims the waist with its crossover fabric. If you carry your weight in the lower part of your belly, try on a retro-inspired, high-waisted suit. They're on trend and ace for covering the abdomen.

Tummy concealing: You're built a little more like an apple shape and carry your weight mostly in your middle.

What to look for: Whether you prefer to be covered up or you're out to slim your middle, there are a number of one-piece and two-piece suits, like high-waisted or tankini styles, that help to smooth out your middle.

Tips and tricks:

  • Shirring works miracles. The gathered fabric hides bulges and creates definition in the waist.
  • A figure-flattering surplice-wrap silhouette trims the waist with its crossover fabric.
  • If you carry your weight in the lower part of your belly, try on a retro-inspired, high-waisted suit. They're on trend and ace for covering the abdomen.
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

This strapless top is ideal for flaunting your favorite assets and covering up what you're less excited about.

Seafolly Castaway Underwire Tankini Top ($172)

Seafolly
Women's Castaway Underwire Tankini Top
$172
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

Streamline your waist with the ruching on this one-piece.

Gingham Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit ($110)

J.Crew
Women's Gingham Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

You don't have to wear a bikini to flaunt a slip of skin.

Eres + Véronique Leroy Mark convertible bandeau swimsuit ($485)

Eres
Véronique Leroy Mark Convertible Bandeau Swimsuit - Midnight blue
$485
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eres One-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

A one-shoulder and a subtle cutout add sex appeal without putting everything on display.

Norma Kamali Ruched one-shoulder bikini ($420)

Norma Kamali
Ruched One-shoulder Bikini - Royal blue
$420$210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

Flirty, fun, and all the coverage you want.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Imaan Ruffle Swimsuit ($675)

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Imaan Ruffle Swimsuit
$675
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

A two-piece will ample coverage at the middle? It does exist.

Mara Hoffman Tie Front High Waist Bikini Bottoms ($125)

Mara Hoffman
Tie Front High Waist Bikini Bottoms
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

A tie at the waist defines your shape while still offering coverage.

Stella McCartney Timeless Basics Wrap Swimsuit ($265)

Stella McCartney
Timeless Basics Wrap Swimsuit
$265$185.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Swimwear
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

An A-line silhouette conceals in all the right ways.

Karla Colletto Josephine V Neck Swim Dress ($347)

Karla Colletto
Josephine V Neck Swim Dress
$347
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy: You're curvy throughout with a full bust, hips, thighs, and butt, like Christina Hendricks, Scarlett Johansson, and Kim Kardashian. What to look for: For curvy frames, the key is to highlight your curves while providing enough support and coverage. If you're not keen on exaggerating your curves, then steer clear of monokinis or string bikinis with thicker ties, which can accentuate your widest areas. Tips and tricks: Asymmetrical suits draw the eye toward the neckline, highlighting the beautiful line from a woman's neck to her collarbone. Colorblocking can help highlight your shape, as do retro suits (think high waists and boxy halter tops).

Curvy: You're curvy throughout with a full bust, hips, thighs, and butt, like Christina Hendricks, Scarlett Johansson, and Kim Kardashian.

What to look for: For curvy frames, the key is to highlight your curves while providing enough support and coverage. If you're not keen on exaggerating your curves, then steer clear of monokinis or string bikinis with thicker ties, which can accentuate your widest areas.

Tips and tricks:

  • Asymmetrical suits draw the eye toward the neckline, highlighting the beautiful line from a woman's neck to her collarbone.
  • Colorblocking can help highlight your shape, as do retro suits (think high waists and boxy halter tops).
Curvy
Curvy

Play up your waist with the high-cut bottoms and zippered details.

ASOS Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Crop Bikini Top ($28)

Asos
Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Crop Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

Strategic cutouts right where you want them.

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya cutout color-block swimsuit ($180)

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur
Alenya Cutout Color-block Swimsuit - Fuchsia
$180
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

This high-waisted style was made for an hourglass shape.

Stella McCartney Vintage Floral crochet-trimmed printed bandeau bikini ($280)

Stella McCartney
Vintage Floral Crochet-trimmed Printed Bandeau Bikini - Black
$280
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

This may just be the waist-defining suit you've been looking for.

Seafolly Deep-V One-Piece ($152)

Seafolly
Deep-V One-Piece Swimsuit
$152
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Seafolly One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

Flaunt your best assets without committing to a bikini.

Flagpole Ali One Piece ($385)

shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Flagpole Ali One Piece
$385
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

Horizontal stripes elongate your frame, and the suit hugs your curves in all the right places.

Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit ($168)

Solid & Striped
Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit
$168$119
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

Say hello to the suit you'll wear season after season.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Drawstring Maillot ($445)

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Yasmin Drawstring Maillot
$445
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

The embroidery on this suit isn't just eye-catching — it's figure defining.

La Blanca Geometric-Print Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit ($115)

LaBlanca
La Blanca Geometric-Print Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
$115$55.50
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear
Curvy
Curvy

Colorblocking helps slim the hips and define the waist and happens to look endlessly cool.

Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Bikini Top ($105) and Bottoms ($105)

Cynthia Rowley
Colorblock Bikini Top
$105$73.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Cynthia Rowley Two-Piece Swimwear
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds