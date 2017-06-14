6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best Swimsuits by Body Type The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type June 14, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 47.7K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We've resolved to put an end to the fear and frustration that come with swimsuit shopping. From curvier frames to athletic body types, we're helping to make sense of the endless swimwear options and narrowing them down to the picks that were made to fit and flatter your frame. Want to know what you should be looking for? Read on to get the experts' dos and don'ts, find your perfect suit, and never hate swimsuit shopping again! Be sure to check out our bikini-body workout plan, too! For even easier shopping, click below for your needs. The extra fabric will only call attention to the area you're trying to mask. A plunging neckline or eye-catching top draws the eye upward, minimizing the bottom. Marysia Front Cutout One-Piece ($348) Marysia Swim Scalloped Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $348 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear Pear A bright print and a lace-up top adds plenty of interest. Isabel Marant Etoile Starla Floral Bandeau Bikini Top ($135) and Bikini Bottoms ($105) Etoile Isabel Marant Women's Starla Floral Bandeau Bikini Top $135$49 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Two-Piece Swimwear Bikini Bottoms $105 from barneys.com Buy Now Pear This standout print will get you noticed for all the right reasons. Mara Hoffman Tie Front Swimsuit ($240) Mara Hoffman Tie Front Swimsuit $240$144 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Pear This neckline was made for flattering your figure. Forever 21 Plunging Halter One-Piece ($23) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear Pear A classic black bikini with an of-the-moment twist. Large bust: Ample cleavage; you're chesty and require more support up top like Brooklyn Decker, Katy Perry, and Sofia Vergara. What to look for: If you're more well-endowed on top, then support is key. Opt for suits with underwire or molded cups to give the girls the support they need. Avoid ruffles or embellishments up top if you're hoping to minimize the focus on your chest. Tips and tricks: Bra-style tops with underwire and adjustable straps provide extra bust support. The thicker the strap, the more support. Higher backs are also a good fit for helping to keep the girls up. Molded cups provide extra support and are available in many different styles. Explore suits marked with sizing like your regular bra, including styles that go above a D, which are constructed to support a larger bust. Large Bust Get the support you need while flaunting a hint of skin via side cutouts. Shoshanna Sporty Monokini ($198) Shoshanna Sporty Monokini $198 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear Large Bust Who says you can't wear a halter? This style offers plenty of support. Seafolly Wrap Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top ($102) Seafolly Women's Wrap Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top $72 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Large Bust This strapless style comes with supportive underwire and a knockout color. GabiFresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit ($98) Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Plus Size Women's Gabifresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Swimwear Large Bust You'll want to keep this standout print in permanent rotation. ASOS Fuller Bust Exclusive Tile Print Hidden Underwire Bikini Top ($31) Asos FULLER BUST Exclusive Tile Print Hidden Underwire Bikini Top DD-G $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Large Bust A cheery print and a convertible bustier top is a style we can get behind. Modcloth You've Got Chemistry Bikini ($40) ModCloth Plus Swimwear You've Got Chemistry Swimsuit Bottom in M $39 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Plus Swimwear Large Bust You'll feel confident knowing you have the support you want in this classic style. J.Crew D-Cup Halter Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit ($60) J.Crew D-cup halter underwire one-piece swimsuit $114$59.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear Large Bust Slip into the lace-up trend with wider straps that lend the coverage you need. Small bust: Proportionally, you're smaller on top with an A or B cup, like Kate Hudson. What to look for: A smaller chest requires less support, so you can look for styles with more minimal coverage or embellished detailing, bows, and patterns to create the illusion of a larger chest. Tips and tricks: Triangle tops create the illusion of curves, as do tops with bold prints or embellishments with ruffles. Bra tops and padded push-up tops offer extra lift and can create cleavage, as can certain halter tops. A smaller bust always means you can wear tiny scoop tops or bandeaus — embrace them! Zimmermann Caravan ruffled striped bikini ($295) Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Striped Bikini - Antique rose $295 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear Small Bust A minimalist style that'll also help flaunt what you've got. Express Asymmetrical Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top ($35) Express Asymmetrical Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top $34 from Express Buy Now See more Express Two-Piece Swimwear Small Bust You can't go wrong with a classic triangle top. Solid & Striped The Morgan triangle bikini ($165) NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Solid and Striped - The Morgan Triangle Bikini - Beige $165$99 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Small Bust Go carefree in a sweet smocked bandeau. Tory Burch Costa smocked bandeau bikini ($230) Tory Burch Costa Smocked Bandeau Bikini - White $230 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear Small Bust A deep v can be hard to pull off, but not for you. It'll help accentuate what you do have on top. Emma Pake Antonia lace-up swimsuit ($355) NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Emma Pake - Antonia Lace-up Swimsuit - Red $355$178 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear Small Bust This delicate crochet top was made for ladies with small chests. She Made Me Essential crochet bandeau bikini ($209) She Made Me Essential crochet bandeau bikini $209 from mytheresa Buy Now See more She Made Me Two-Piece Swimwear Small Bust You're not in danger of being overexposed, even in a plunging neckline and a cutout suit style — so don't be afraid to rock it. Forever 21 Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($23) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear Small Bust A little lingerie-inspired, this suit promises to be a sexy addition to your collection. Athletic: You're more straight up and down and have fewer curves, like Cameron Diaz, Jessica Biel, and Jennifer Aniston. What to look for: The name of the game is playing up your curves with styles that flaunt your frame. Suits with less coverage help to create the illusion of a shapelier figure. Tips and tricks: Tops or bottoms with bold prints, ruffles, and embellishments add intrigue and feminine flair and can create the appearance of more curve at top and bottom. Monokinis create fabulous curves, as do one-pieces with slashes or strategically placed cutouts. The smaller the swimsuit bottom, the fuller and curvier the derrière appears. Tie-side bikini bottoms enhance curves and adjust perfectly to your size. The smaller the swimsuit bottom, the fuller and curvier the derrière appears. Tie-side bikini bottoms enhance curves and adjust perfectly to your size. Athletic Frills at the top and ties at the sides create the illusion of killer curves. LOVE Stories Reggipetto Bikini Top ($95) and Zoey Bikini Bottoms ($65) shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear LOVE Stories Reggipetto Bikini Top $95 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear LOVE Stories Zoey Bikini Bottoms $65$45.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear Athletic The skimpier cut will help play up your curves — the bright print ensures all eyes will be on you. Mara Hoffman Vela striped triangle bikini ($240) Mara Hoffman Vela Striped Triangle Bikini - Light blue $240$120 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear Athletic These frills were made for adding romance and intrigue. ASOS Frill Neoprene Lattice Bardot Dot Mesh Bikini Top ($37) Asos Frill Neoprene Lattice Bardot Dot Mesh Bikini Top $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Athletic Kiini's crochet banding helps draw the eye to your waist, hips, and chest, putting the emphasis on all of your curves. Kiini Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Top ($165) and Bottoms ($130) Kiini Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Top $165 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear Kiini Liv Crochet-Trimmed Triangle Bikini Bottoms $130 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear Athletic Classic stripes, plus lace-up detailing that defines the waist and bust. Mara Hoffman Jacquard Stripe Lace Up Swimsuit ($245) Mara Hoffman Jacquard Stripe Lace Up Swimsuit $245 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Athletic The banding here is all about playing up the hips and chest. Tummy concealing: You're built a little more like an apple shape and carry your weight mostly in your middle. What to look for: Whether you prefer to be covered up or you're out to slim your middle, there are a number of one-piece and two-piece suits, like high-waisted or tankini styles, that help to smooth out your middle. Tips and tricks: Shirring works miracles. The gathered fabric hides bulges and creates definition in the waist. A figure-flattering surplice-wrap silhouette trims the waist with its crossover fabric. If you carry your weight in the lower part of your belly, try on a retro-inspired, high-waisted suit. They're on trend and ace for covering the abdomen. A figure-flattering surplice-wrap silhouette trims the waist with its crossover fabric. If you carry your weight in the lower part of your belly, try on a retro-inspired, high-waisted suit. They're on trend and ace for covering the abdomen. Tummy Concealing This strapless top is ideal for flaunting your favorite assets and covering up what you're less excited about. Seafolly Castaway Underwire Tankini Top ($172) Seafolly Women's Castaway Underwire Tankini Top $172 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Tummy Concealing Streamline your waist with the ruching on this one-piece. Gingham Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit ($110) J.Crew Women's Gingham Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit $110 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear Tummy Concealing You don't have to wear a bikini to flaunt a slip of skin. Eres + Véronique Leroy Mark convertible bandeau swimsuit ($485) Eres Véronique Leroy Mark Convertible Bandeau Swimsuit - Midnight blue $485 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Eres One-Piece Swimwear Tummy Concealing A one-shoulder and a subtle cutout add sex appeal without putting everything on display. Norma Kamali Ruched one-shoulder bikini ($420) Norma Kamali Ruched One-shoulder Bikini - Royal blue $420$210 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear Tummy Concealing Flirty, fun, and all the coverage you want. Lisa Marie Fernandez Imaan Ruffle Swimsuit ($675) Lisa Marie Fernandez Imaan Ruffle Swimsuit $675 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear Tummy Concealing A two-piece will ample coverage at the middle? It does exist. Curvy: You're curvy throughout with a full bust, hips, thighs, and butt, like Christina Hendricks, Scarlett Johansson, and Kim Kardashian. What to look for: For curvy frames, the key is to highlight your curves while providing enough support and coverage. If you're not keen on exaggerating your curves, then steer clear of monokinis or string bikinis with thicker ties, which can accentuate your widest areas. Tips and tricks: Asymmetrical suits draw the eye toward the neckline, highlighting the beautiful line from a woman's neck to her collarbone. Colorblocking can help highlight your shape, as do retro suits (think high waists and boxy halter tops). If you're not keen on exaggerating your curves, then steer clear of monokinis or string bikinis with thicker ties, which can accentuate your widest areas. Tips and tricks: Asymmetrical suits draw the eye toward the neckline, highlighting the beautiful line from a woman's neck to her collarbone. Colorblocking can help highlight your shape, as do retro suits (think high waists and boxy halter tops). Curvy Play up your waist with the high-cut bottoms and zippered details. ASOS Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Crop Bikini Top ($28) Asos Neoprene Chunky Functional Zip Crop Bikini Top $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Curvy Strategic cutouts right where you want them. L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya cutout color-block swimsuit ($180) L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Cutout Color-block Swimsuit - Fuchsia $180 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more L'Agent by Agent Provocateur One-Piece Swimwear Curvy This high-waisted style was made for an hourglass shape. Stella McCartney Vintage Floral crochet-trimmed printed bandeau bikini ($280) Stella McCartney Vintage Floral Crochet-trimmed Printed Bandeau Bikini - Black $280 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear Curvy This may just be the waist-defining suit you've been looking for. Seafolly Deep-V One-Piece ($152) Seafolly Deep-V One-Piece Swimsuit $152 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Seafolly One-Piece Swimwear Curvy Flaunt your best assets without committing to a bikini. Flagpole Ali One Piece ($385) shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Ali One Piece $385 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Curvy Horizontal stripes elongate your frame, and the suit hugs your curves in all the right places. Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit ($168) Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Striped Swimsuit $168$119 from Intermix Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Curvy Say hello to the suit you'll wear season after season. Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Drawstring Maillot ($445) Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Drawstring Maillot $445 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez One-Piece Swimwear Curvy The embroidery on this suit isn't just eye-catching — it's figure defining. La Blanca Geometric-Print Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit ($115) LaBlanca La Blanca Geometric-Print Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit $115$55.50 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear Curvy Colorblocking helps slim the hips and define the waist and happens to look endlessly cool. Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Bikini Top ($105) and Bottoms ($105) Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Bikini Top $105$73.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Cynthia Rowley Two-Piece Swimwear ShopUltimate GuideSummer FashionSpring FashionSwimwearSummerShoppingBikini