6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Best Swimsuits for Short Torsos 16 Stylish Swimsuits That Will Elongate Your Torso June 3, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We all struggle with finding the right swimsuits for our body types, and the struggle is most definitely real if you have a short torso. The key to elongating a short torso lies in finding a flattering swimsuit that will trick the eye into adding a couple of inches to your frame. Stick to string bikinis bottoms and one-shouldered one-pieces that will help elongate your frame and draw attention to your best assets. Ahead, we've curated 16 of the best swimsuits that will give you the illusion of a longer torso. Shop Brands Stella McCartney · Solid & Striped · Marysia Swim · Milly · Vanilla Beach · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Seafolly · Kiini · Stone Fox Swim · L-Space · Asos · Araks Image Source: Instagram user sincerelyjules Paint the town red in this Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit ($200). MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear JADE SWIM Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit $200 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear This sporty Stella McCartney Neoprene One-shoulder Bikini Top ($75, originally $125) will add length to your frame. Stella McCartney Mesh-insert neoprene one-shoulder bikini top $125 $75 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear This Solid & Striped Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms ($23, originally $78) is great for women with shorter torsos because you can adjust it to get the perfect fit. Solid & Striped Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms $78 $23.40 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear For a girlier one-shouldered option, try this light pink Marysia Swim Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top ($155). Marysia Swim Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top $155 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear Look white hot in this Milly Halter Bikini Top ($100). The halter neck helps draw the eyes upward, creating the illusion of a longer torso. Milly Halter Bikini Top $100 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Milly Two-Piece Swimwear You can wear this Vanilla Beach Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top ($25) with your go-to low-rise bottoms. Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top $24.99 from Target Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear For a sexier alternative, wear this Marysia Swim Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top ($140) to show off a little more skin. Marysia Swim Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top $140 from Intermix Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear When in doubt, choose a swimsuit with ruffles. This Lisa Marie Fernandez Double Ruffle Bikini ($440) suits every body type. Lisa Marie Fernandez double ruffle bikini $440 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Opt for this Seafolly Block Party High Neck Bikini Top ($102) and matching low-rise bikini bottoms to make your torso look slightly longer. Seafolly Block Party High Neck Tank Bikini Top $102 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear As we mentioned earlier, one-shoulder swimsuits help draw the eyes upward, making this Kiini Tasmin Crochet-Trimmed Swimsuit ($310) perfect for women with shorter torsos. Kiini Tasmin crochet-trimmed one-shoulder swimsuit $310 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Kiini One-Piece Swimwear Fact: string bikinis are your best friend if you have a shorter torso. Go for this Stone Fox Swim Sol Bikini Top ($88) that features a fun vacation print. Stone Fox Swim Sol Bikini Top $88 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear If you're looking for something nautical, opt for this L*Space Anchors Away Candice Top ($88). L-Space Anchors Away Candice Top $88 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear This high-neck Stone Fox Swim Iver Bikini Top ($76, originally $94) also features a trendy cutout in the middle. Stone Fox Swim Iver Bikini Top $94 $76 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear When you want something a little more covered up, try a one-piece that features a high neckline. Choose one in a bright, summer hue like this orange Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini ($375). MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini $375 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear Wear the print of the season and gain a couple of extra inches on your frame in this Asos Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham ($29). Asos Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear This Araks Joy Millie Racer-Back Striped Bikini ($290) not only gives the illusion of a longer torso but features a bold striped print as well. Araks Joy Millie Racer-back Striped Bikini - Midnight blue $290 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Araks Two-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping