 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Stylish Swimsuits That Will Elongate Your Torso

Best Swimsuits for Short Torsos

16 Stylish Swimsuits That Will Elongate Your Torso

We all struggle with finding the right swimsuits for our body types, and the struggle is most definitely real if you have a short torso. The key to elongating a short torso lies in finding a flattering swimsuit that will trick the eye into adding a couple of inches to your frame.

Stick to string bikinis bottoms and one-shouldered one-pieces that will help elongate your frame and draw attention to your best assets. Ahead, we've curated 16 of the best swimsuits that will give you the illusion of a longer torso.

Shop Brands
Stella McCartney · Solid & Striped · Marysia Swim · Milly · Vanilla Beach · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Seafolly · Kiini · Stone Fox Swim · L-Space · Asos · Araks
Image Source: Instagram user sincerelyjules
Paint the town red in this Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit ($200).

Paint the town red in this Jade Swim Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit ($200).

MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
JADE SWIM Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit
$200
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
This sporty Stella McCartney Neoprene One-shoulder Bikini Top ($75, originally $125) will add length to your frame.

This sporty Stella McCartney Neoprene One-shoulder Bikini Top ($75, originally $125) will add length to your frame.

Stella McCartney
Mesh-insert neoprene one-shoulder bikini top
$125 $75
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear
This Solid & Striped Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms ($23, originally $78) is great for women with shorter torsos because you can adjust it to get the perfect fit.

This Solid & Striped Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms ($23, originally $78) is great for women with shorter torsos because you can adjust it to get the perfect fit.

Solid & Striped
Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms
$78 $23.40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
For a girlier one-shouldered option, try this light pink Marysia Swim Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top ($155).

For a girlier one-shouldered option, try this light pink Marysia Swim Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top ($155).

Marysia Swim
Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top
$155
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Look white hot in this Milly Halter Bikini Top ($100). The halter neck helps draw the eyes upward, creating the illusion of a longer torso.

Look white hot in this Milly Halter Bikini Top ($100). The halter neck helps draw the eyes upward, creating the illusion of a longer torso.

Milly
Halter Bikini Top
$100
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Milly Two-Piece Swimwear
You can wear this Vanilla Beach Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top ($25) with your go-to low-rise bottoms.

You can wear this Vanilla Beach Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top ($25) with your go-to low-rise bottoms.

Vanilla Beach
Women's Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear
For a sexier alternative, wear this Marysia Swim Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top ($140) to show off a little more skin.

For a sexier alternative, wear this Marysia Swim Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top ($140) to show off a little more skin.

Marysia Swim
Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top
$140
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
When in doubt, choose a swimsuit with ruffles. This Lisa Marie Fernandez Double Ruffle Bikini ($440) suits every body type.

When in doubt, choose a swimsuit with ruffles. This Lisa Marie Fernandez Double Ruffle Bikini ($440) suits every body type.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
double ruffle bikini
$440
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Opt for this Seafolly Block Party High Neck Bikini Top ($102) and matching low-rise bikini bottoms to make your torso look slightly longer.

Opt for this Seafolly Block Party High Neck Bikini Top ($102) and matching low-rise bikini bottoms to make your torso look slightly longer.

Seafolly
Block Party High Neck Tank Bikini Top
$102
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
As we mentioned earlier, one-shoulder swimsuits help draw the eyes upward, making this Kiini Tasmin Crochet-Trimmed Swimsuit ($310) perfect for women with shorter torsos.

As we mentioned earlier, one-shoulder swimsuits help draw the eyes upward, making this Kiini Tasmin Crochet-Trimmed Swimsuit ($310) perfect for women with shorter torsos.

Kiini
Tasmin crochet-trimmed one-shoulder swimsuit
$310
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Kiini One-Piece Swimwear
Fact: string bikinis are your best friend if you have a shorter torso. Go for this Stone Fox Swim Sol Bikini Top ($88) that features a fun vacation print.

Fact: string bikinis are your best friend if you have a shorter torso. Go for this Stone Fox Swim Sol Bikini Top ($88) that features a fun vacation print.

Stone Fox Swim
Sol Bikini Top
$88
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
If you're looking for something nautical, opt for this L*Space Anchors Away Candice Top ($88).

If you're looking for something nautical, opt for this L*Space Anchors Away Candice Top ($88).

L-Space
Anchors Away Candice Top
$88
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear
This high-neck Stone Fox Swim Iver Bikini Top ($76, originally $94) also features a trendy cutout in the middle.

This high-neck Stone Fox Swim Iver Bikini Top ($76, originally $94) also features a trendy cutout in the middle.

Stone Fox Swim
Iver Bikini Top
$94 $76
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
When you want something a little more covered up, try a one-piece that features a high neckline. Choose one in a bright, summer hue like this orange Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini ($375).

When you want something a little more covered up, try a one-piece that features a high neckline. Choose one in a bright, summer hue like this orange Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini ($375).

MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear
Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini
$375
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear
Wear the print of the season and gain a couple of extra inches on your frame in this Asos Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham ($29).

Wear the print of the season and gain a couple of extra inches on your frame in this Asos Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham ($29).

Asos
Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
This Araks Joy Millie Racer-Back Striped Bikini ($290) not only gives the illusion of a longer torso but features a bold striped print as well.

This Araks Joy Millie Racer-Back Striped Bikini ($290) not only gives the illusion of a longer torso but features a bold striped print as well.

Araks
Joy Millie Racer-back Striped Bikini - Midnight blue
$290
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Araks Two-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
MODA OPERANDI
JADE SWIM Apex One-Shoulder Swimsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$200
Stella McCartney
Mesh-insert neoprene one-shoulder bikini top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$125 $75
Solid & Striped
Poppy Delevingne String Bikini Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$78 $23.40
Marysia Swim
Venice One Shoulder Bikini Top
from MODA OPERANDI
$155
Milly
Halter Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$100
Vanilla Beach
Women's Scallop High Neck Bikini Swim Top
from Target
$24.99
Marysia Swim
Antibes Poppy Bandeau Bikini Top
from Intermix
$140
Lisa Marie Fernandez
double ruffle bikini
from Farfetch
$440
Seafolly
Block Party High Neck Tank Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$102
Kiini
Tasmin crochet-trimmed one-shoulder swimsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$310
Stone Fox Swim
Sol Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$88
L-Space
Anchors Away Candice Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Stone Fox Swim
Iver Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$94 $76
MODA OPERANDI
Flagpole Swim Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini
from MODA OPERANDI
$375
Asos
Mix and Match Longline Bandeau Bikini Top in Gingham
from Asos
$29
Araks
Joy Millie Racer-back Striped Bikini - Midnight blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$290
Shop More
MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Solid & Striped
Anne-Marie Striped One Piece
from MODA OPERANDI
$170 $102
MODA OPERANDI
Matteau Swim One-Piece Swimsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$280
MODA OPERANDI
Missoni Mare Crochet-Knit One-Piece Swimsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$840
Mara Hoffman
Lace-Up Printed Swimsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$260
Solid & Striped
Claudia One Shoulder Swimsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$160 $72
Araks Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Araks
Elsa Striped Triangle Bikini - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$300 $210
Araks
Elsa And Enel Color-block Triangle Bikini - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$300
Araks
Elsa And Enel Color-block Triangle Bikini - Crimson
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$300
Araks
Maya bandeau bikini top
from mytheresa
$155
Araks
Elias bikini
from mytheresa
$305
Milly Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Milly
Italian Solid Enna Bandeau Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$95 $66.50
Milly
Women's Enna Bandeau Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$95
Milly
Sirolo Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Milly
Sirolo Ruffle Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Milly
Italian Solid Barbados Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$100 $70
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Bikini Body Really Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed
by Brittney Stephens
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
You'll Be Wearing 1 of These Bikinis on Fourth of July — Mark Our Word
by Alessandra Foresto
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Maui!
by Brittney Stephens
L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
Stylish, Sporty Swimwear For Your Spring Break Workouts
by Dominique Astorino
Spring Fashion
10 Travel Essentials From Photographer and Model Nancy Gomez
by Faith Cummings
Hannah Bronfman
It Girl Hannah Bronfman Reveals Her Music Festival Must Haves
by Emily Orofino
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
19 Brazilian-Cut Bikinis to Show Off Your Booty
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Bikini Looks Like It's Covered in Polka Dots — but It's Not!
by Alessandra Foresto
Milly Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
justagirlandstyle
lauren.oshie
hkcung
mckennableu
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds