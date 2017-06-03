16 Stylish Swimsuits That Will Elongate Your Torso

We all struggle with finding the right swimsuits for our body types, and the struggle is most definitely real if you have a short torso. The key to elongating a short torso lies in finding a flattering swimsuit that will trick the eye into adding a couple of inches to your frame.

Stick to string bikinis bottoms and one-shouldered one-pieces that will help elongate your frame and draw attention to your best assets. Ahead, we've curated 16 of the best swimsuits that will give you the illusion of a longer torso.