9 Chic Travel Pants So You Never Sweat in Your Skinny Jeans on the Plane Again

Every time I pack for a trip, I always end up taking a pair of skinny jeans that I never wear, and I've decided to give up the habit this season. During those hot Summer months, tight pants are the last thing that sound comfortable. Instead of suffering on a long plane ride or walking around a scorching city in unbearably rigid jeans, I'm going to try wearing cropped wide-leg trousers or linen pants. These pant styles can be both professional or paired with sandals and taken to the beach. If you're interested, check out these comfortable options to keep you cool.