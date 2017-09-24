13 Pairs of Vans So Good, You'll End Up Wearing Them With Everything

If you've noticed a common denominator among the style set, it's clearly their love of sneakers. And while that remains constant, the pairs to have are always changing. This season, you'll catch street style stars sporting fresh pairs of Vans. The beloved skater-inspired classic is back, and lest you think there are just a few basic pairs to choose from, we've handpicked 13 styles that are big on the wow factor. Be it with shimmer, texture, or a bold, perfect-for-Fall color, these sneakers are here to make whatever you're wearing into an outfit. In fact, they're so good, you'll probably just end up wearing them with everything, but you'll get no complaints from us if you do.