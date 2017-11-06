 Skip Nav
Look No Further — These 33 Velvet Gifts Are What Every Fashion Girl Needs This Season

What do you get the girl who has everything? Velvet, obviously. There's something about this texture that feels luxe and plush, and it embodies all the things we love about the holiday season. So if you're on the hunt for some fashionable gifts, either for a friend or your own wish list, look no further. From socks to designer handbags and even the perfect dress for New Year's Eve, we found it all. Shop our favorites.

Related
36 Fashionable and Fluffy Gifts For the Girl Who Loves Anything Soft
Daytrip
Velvet Socks
$9.95
from Buckle
Buy Now See more Daytrip Socks
Chiara Ferragni
Chocker
$98
from Italist
Buy Now See more Chiara Ferragni Jewelry
And Other Stories Wallets
Velvet Wallet With Strap
$75
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Wallets
Prada
Wallet
$1,050
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Prada Wallets
Les Petits Joueurs
Lolita Velvet Card Holder
$233
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Les Petits Joueurs Wallets
Gucci GG Marmont Velvet Shoulder Bag
$980
from gucci.com
Buy Now
Nina
Barlow Handbags
$75
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nina Wallets
Saint Laurent
Women's Small Kate Crystal Logo Wallet On A Chain - Red
$1,650
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Wallets
Echo
Classic Velvet Tech Gloves
$39
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Echo Gloves
Prada
Leather-trimmed Embroidered Velvet Keychain - Black
$430
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Key Chains
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Fringe Velvet Skinny Scarf
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Scarves & Wraps
Federica Moretti
Velvet & Wool Knit Beanie Hat W/ Bow
$216
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Federica Moretti Hats
Madewell
The Coralie Mary Jane Flat
$108
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Flats
Converse
One Star Velvet Platform Low Top Sneaker
$90
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Converse Platforms
Gucci
Velvet pump with removable Sylvie bow
$695
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Pumps
J.Crew Velvet Loafer Mule
$148
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Ivy Park
Velvet Sandals
$50
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
M.Gemi
M. Gemi M. Gemi The Cerchio Velvet
$198
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more M.Gemi Sneakers
Balenciaga
Velvet Sock Boots - Pink
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots
Raye
Bella Mule
$160
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Raye Shoes
Nasty Gal
nastygal Lose Touch Velvet Jacket
$40
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Jackets
Madewell
Velvet Wrap Bodysuit
$59.50
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Scarves & Wraps
Asos
LOUNGE Velvet Velour Oversized Hoody
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Intimates
Reformation
Stefan Pant
$178
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Pants
adidas
Women's Velvet Zip Sweatshirt
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more MinkPink Day Dresses
Madewell
Velvet Mockneck Tee
$45
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
House Of Harlow
x REVOLVE Vicki Dress
$198
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more House Of Harlow Dresses
REVOLVE Tops
MISA Los Angeles Mielle Top
$211
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Tops
GUESS Tops
GUESS by Marciano Women's Evia Velvet Choker V-Neck Top
$118
from GUESS
Buy Now See more GUESS Tops
Lovers + Friends
Simone Dress
$138
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Dresses
Forever 21
Velvet Lace Trim Cami Top
$28
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Tops
NBD
Crane Dress
$148
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more NBD Evening Dresses
