Best Velvet Gifts
Look No Further — These 33 Velvet Gifts Are What Every Fashion Girl Needs This Season
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Look No Further — These 33 Velvet Gifts Are What Every Fashion Girl Needs This Season
What do you get the girl who has everything? Velvet, obviously. There's something about this texture that feels luxe and plush, and it embodies all the things we love about the holiday season. So if you're on the hunt for some fashionable gifts, either for a friend or your own wish list, look no further. From socks to designer handbags and even the perfect dress for New Year's Eve, we found it all. Shop our favorites.
Velvet Wallet With Strap
$75
from And Other Stories
Lolita Velvet Card Holder
$233
from LUISAVIAROMA
Women's Small Kate Crystal Logo Wallet On A Chain - Red
$1,650
Leather-trimmed Embroidered Velvet Keychain - Black
$430
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Fringe Velvet Skinny Scarf
$58
Velvet & Wool Knit Beanie Hat W/ Bow
$216
from LUISAVIAROMA
One Star Velvet Platform Low Top Sneaker
$90
from Urban Outfitters
GUESS by Marciano Women's Evia Velvet Choker V-Neck Top
$118
from GUESS
0previous images
2more images