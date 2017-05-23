 Skip Nav
Your Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best White Dresses

The throw-on-and-go Summer outfit formula that hasn't changed in years? The white dress. For nearly all occasions (OK, minus those weddings), the white dress is a look that says you're embracing the season in all of its carefree glory, and you need little else to pull the look together. From polished sheaths you can pull on for the office — like a riff on the shirtdress — or a pretty number you'll rely on for a cocktail party, there's a silhouette for every woman, at every price — and we found the 38 best pieces right here. Read on to shop our editors' picks inside.

Gap Cap Sleeve Midi Shirtdress
Gap Cap Sleeve Midi Shirtdress

For the perfect Summer work dress, look no further than this Gap Cap Sleeve Midi Shirtdress ($80).

Gap
Cap sleeve midi shirtdress
$79.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Petite Dresses
Eloquii Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress
Eloquii Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress

This Eloquii Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress ($100) has all the makings of a classic shirtdress — plus the addition of on-trend cutouts.

ELOQUII
Plus Size Cold Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress
$99.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Dresses
J.Crew Floral-Embossed Convertible Strap Dress
J.Crew Floral-Embossed Convertible Strap Dress

Dress this J.Crew Floral-Embossed Convertible Strap Dress ($148) up with heels or down with sandals, depending on your mood.

J.Crew
Women's Floral Embossed Convertible Strap Dress
$148
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Dresses
Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold-Shoulder Dress
Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold-Shoulder Dress

You'll want a dreamy place to wear this equally dreamy Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold-Shoulder Dress ($590).

Zimmermann
Jasper Dot Floating Cold Shoulder Dress
$590
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses
Zara Eyelet Dress
Zara Eyelet Dress

Look closely or you might miss the pretty straps on this Zara dress ($70). The details make it look way more expensive than its under-$100 price point.

Zara dress
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Maxi Dress
Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Maxi Dress

Thanks to the front tie, this Mara Hoffman Maxi Dress ($325) is just a tad flirty.

Mara Hoffman
Tie Front Maxi Dress
$325
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Day Dresses
Ulla Johnson Vera Dress
Ulla Johnson Vera Dress

This Ulla Johnson Vera Dress ($506) is a smart investment, thanks to the wearable length and pretty neckline.

Ulla Johnson
Vera Dress
$506
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses
Alexander Wang Crepe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress
Alexander Wang Crepe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress

The neckline on this Alexander Wang Crepe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress ($350) was made to beat the heat.

Alexander Wang
Women's Crêpe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress
$350 $249
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Dresses
Veronica Beard Wrap-Effect Mini Dress
Veronica Beard Wrap-Effect Mini Dress

We like to think of this Veronica Beard Wrap-Effect Mini Dress ($495) as the ideal vacation dress. Just add flat sandals.

Veronica Beard
wrap-effect mini dress
$495
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Dresses
Needle & Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress
Needle & Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress

This Needle and Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress ($700) will make for an unforgettable entrance.

Needle & Thread
Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress
$700
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Dresses
A.P.C. Olseon Twill Midi Dress
A.P.C. Olseon Twill Midi Dress

The waist-cinching tie on this A.P.C. Olseon Twill Midi Dress ($291) will help create an hourglass figure.

A.P.C.
Olseon twill midi dress
$291
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more A.P.C. Day Dresses
Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress
Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress

You'll want to wear this easy Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress ($70) on repeat.

Everlane
The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress
$70
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Dresses
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress

No one will believe you got this pretty Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress ($129) at H&M.

H&M
Off-the-shoulder Lace Dress
$129
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
J.O.A. Embroidered Eyelet Dress
J.O.A. Embroidered Eyelet Dress

The eyelet detailing adds a sweetness to this J.O.A. Dress ($105).

J.o.a.
Embroidered Eyelet Dress
$105
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses
Self-Portrait Ruffled V-Back Cotton-Poplin Dress
Self-Portrait Ruffled V-Back Cotton-Poplin Dress

Preppy meets girlie in this sweet Self-Portrait Ruffled V-Back Cotton-Poplin Dress ($425).

Self-Portrait
Ruffled V-back cotton-poplin dress
$425
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Day Dresses
BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress
BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress

This flattering A-line BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress ($225) is totally versatile, too — from beach to happy hour.

BB Dakota
RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress
$225
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more BB Dakota Day Dresses
Alexis Arleigh Dress
Alexis Arleigh Dress

This Alexis Arleigh Dress ($847) is just sexy enough without trying too hard.

Alexis
Arleigh Dress
$847
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses
Endless Rose Cold-Shoulder Dress
Endless Rose Cold-Shoulder Dress

Put your best assets on display with this Endless Rose Cold-Shoulder Dress ($120).

Endless Rose
Cold Shoulder Dress
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Day Dresses
Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress
Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress

This Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress ($525) provides a contemporary riff on the white shirtdress we love so much.

Jacquemus
Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress - White
$525 $368
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jacquemus Dresses
Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress
Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress

Take this Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress ($365) from subdued to sexy just by zipping up or down.

Elizabeth and James
Susannah Dress
$365 $255.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Cocktail Dresses
Rebecca Taylor Women's Embroidered Voile Midi Dress
Rebecca Taylor Women's Embroidered Voile Midi Dress

The beautiful embroidery on this Rebecca Taylor Voile Midi Dress ($375) makes it feel like a special find from a vintage store.

Rebecca Taylor
Women's Embroidered Voile Midi Dress
$375
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Dresses
Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress

With neutral lining, this Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress ($500) only creates the illusion of revealing more skin.

Self-Portrait
Azaelea lace midi dress
$500
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress
Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress

This Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress ($475) is the kind of figure-flattering pick that'll look good for seasons to come.

Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
$475 $332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-Denim Dress
Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-Denim Dress

Replace your jeans with this Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-Denim Dress ($915) for the Summer.

Stella McCartney
Linda Embroidered Stretch-denim Dress - White
$915 $549
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses
J.O.A. Ruffle Dress
J.O.A. Ruffle Dress

This J.O.A. Ruffle Dress ($100) would make a perfect rehearsal dinner dress.

J.o.a.
Ruffle Dress
$100
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses
Alice McCall Like a Dream Dress
Alice McCall Like a Dream Dress

We love how this Alice McCall Like a Dream Dress ($420) reveals just a hint of skin while still looking polished.

Alice McCall
Like A Dream Dress
$420
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alice McCall Cocktail Dresses
Jill Jill Stuart Bell-Sleeve Dress
Jill Jill Stuart Bell-Sleeve Dress

This Jill Jill Stuart Bell-Sleeve Dress ($348) is just so elegant.

shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
Jill Jill Stuart Bell Sleeve Dress
$348 $243.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress
Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress

This Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress ($595) is equal parts adorable and comfortable.

Tory Burch
Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress - White
$595
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses
Misha Nonoo Kate Dress
Misha Nonoo Kate Dress

This Misha Nonoo Kate Dress ($395) was made for showing off your waist with its sweet fit-and-flare silhouette.

Farfetch Dresses
Misha Nonoo Kate dress
$395
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Dresses
Reformation Coral Dress
Reformation Coral Dress

Prepare to turn heads in this Reformation Coral Dress ($218).

Reformation
Coral Dress
$218
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Day Dresses
Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress
Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress

This Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress ($425) would be knockout at any cocktail party.

Tibi
Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress
$425
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Cocktail Dresses
Madewell Eyelet Garden Dress
Madewell Eyelet Garden Dress

Madewell's Eyelet Garden Dress ($138) makes a perfect beach cover-up, too.

Madewell
Women's Eyelet Garden Dress
$138
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Evening Dresses
Club Monaco Ahnn Dress
Club Monaco Ahnn Dress

This Club Monaco Ahnn Dress ($199) was made for showing off your tan.

Club Monaco
Ahnn Dress
$198.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Day Dresses
Rachel Pally Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress
Rachel Pally Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress

Imagine how stunning this Rachel Pally Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress ($277) will look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
Rachel Pally, Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress
$277
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses
Skin Leana Dress
Skin Leana Dress

This Skin Leana Dress ($295) will provide coverage without weighing you down.

shopbop.com Day Dresses
Skin Leana Dress
$295 $206.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Day Dresses
Asos Cotton Shirt Dress
Asos Cotton Shirt Dress

Just belt this Asos Cotton Shirt Dress ($40) and keep it low on effort and high on style all Summer long.

Asos
Cotton Shirt Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Mango Textured Ruffled Dress
Mango Textured Ruffled Dress

You'll be happy you have this no-fail Mango Textured Ruffled Dress ($60) in your Summer arsenal.

MANGO
Textured Ruffled Dress
$59.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses
Farm Rio Solana Dress
Farm Rio Solana Dress

Cold-shoulder cutouts make this Farm Rio Solana Dress ($198) a standout.

Anthropologie Dresses
Farm Rio Solana Dress
$198
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses
