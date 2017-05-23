Your Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best White Dresses

The throw-on-and-go Summer outfit formula that hasn't changed in years? The white dress. For nearly all occasions (OK, minus those weddings), the white dress is a look that says you're embracing the season in all of its carefree glory, and you need little else to pull the look together. From polished sheaths you can pull on for the office — like a riff on the shirtdress — or a pretty number you'll rely on for a cocktail party, there's a silhouette for every woman, at every price — and we found the 38 best pieces right here. Read on to shop our editors' picks inside.