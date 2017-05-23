5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Best White Dresses 2017 Your Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best White Dresses May 23, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The throw-on-and-go Summer outfit formula that hasn't changed in years? The white dress. For nearly all occasions (OK, minus those weddings), the white dress is a look that says you're embracing the season in all of its carefree glory, and you need little else to pull the look together. From polished sheaths you can pull on for the office — like a riff on the shirtdress — or a pretty number you'll rely on for a cocktail party, there's a silhouette for every woman, at every price — and we found the 38 best pieces right here. Read on to shop our editors' picks inside. Shop Brands Gap · ELOQUII · J.Crew · Zimmermann · Mara Hoffman · Ulla Johnson · Alexander Wang · Veronica Beard · Needle & Thread · A.P.C. · Everlane · H&M · J.o.a. · Self-Portrait · BB Dakota · Alexis · Endless Rose · Jacquemus · Elizabeth and James · Rebecca Taylor · Saloni · Stella McCartney · Alice McCall · Tory Burch · Reformation · Tibi · Madewell · Club Monaco · Asos · MANGO Gap Cap Sleeve Midi Shirtdress For the perfect Summer work dress, look no further than this Gap Cap Sleeve Midi Shirtdress ($80). Gap Cap sleeve midi shirtdress $79.95 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Petite Dresses Eloquii Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress This Eloquii Plus-Size Cold-Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress ($100) has all the makings of a classic shirtdress — plus the addition of on-trend cutouts. ELOQUII Plus Size Cold Shoulder Pleated A-Line Dress $99.90 from ELOQUII Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Dresses J.Crew Floral-Embossed Convertible Strap Dress Dress this J.Crew Floral-Embossed Convertible Strap Dress ($148) up with heels or down with sandals, depending on your mood. J.Crew Women's Floral Embossed Convertible Strap Dress $148 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Dresses Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold-Shoulder Dress You'll want a dreamy place to wear this equally dreamy Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold-Shoulder Dress ($590). Zimmermann Jasper Dot Floating Cold Shoulder Dress $590 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Zimmermann Dresses Zara Eyelet Dress Look closely or you might miss the pretty straps on this Zara dress ($70). The details make it look way more expensive than its under-$100 price point. Zara dress $70 from zara.com Buy Now Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Maxi Dress Thanks to the front tie, this Mara Hoffman Maxi Dress ($325) is just a tad flirty. Mara Hoffman Tie Front Maxi Dress $325 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Day Dresses Ulla Johnson Vera Dress This Ulla Johnson Vera Dress ($506) is a smart investment, thanks to the wearable length and pretty neckline. Ulla Johnson Vera Dress $506 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses Alexander Wang Crepe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress The neckline on this Alexander Wang Crepe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress ($350) was made to beat the heat. Alexander Wang Women's Crêpe De Chine Ruched Slip Dress $350 $249 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Dresses Veronica Beard Wrap-Effect Mini Dress We like to think of this Veronica Beard Wrap-Effect Mini Dress ($495) as the ideal vacation dress. Just add flat sandals. Veronica Beard wrap-effect mini dress $495 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Dresses Needle & Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress This Needle and Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress ($700) will make for an unforgettable entrance. Needle & Thread Primrose Tiered Embroidered Tulle Dress $700 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Needle & Thread Dresses A.P.C. Olseon Twill Midi Dress The waist-cinching tie on this A.P.C. Olseon Twill Midi Dress ($291) will help create an hourglass figure. A.P.C. Olseon twill midi dress $291 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more A.P.C. Day Dresses Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress You'll want to wear this easy Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress ($70) on repeat. Everlane The Cotton Poplin Sleeveless V-Neck Flare Dress $70 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Dresses H&M Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress No one will believe you got this pretty Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress ($129) at H&M. H&M Off-the-shoulder Lace Dress $129 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses J.O.A. Embroidered Eyelet Dress The eyelet detailing adds a sweetness to this J.O.A. Dress ($105). J.o.a. Embroidered Eyelet Dress $105 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses Self-Portrait Ruffled V-Back Cotton-Poplin Dress Preppy meets girlie in this sweet Self-Portrait Ruffled V-Back Cotton-Poplin Dress ($425). Self-Portrait Ruffled V-back cotton-poplin dress $425 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Day Dresses BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress This flattering A-line BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress ($225) is totally versatile, too — from beach to happy hour. BB Dakota RSVP Fiana Maxi Dress $225 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more BB Dakota Day Dresses Alexis Arleigh Dress This Alexis Arleigh Dress ($847) is just sexy enough without trying too hard. Alexis Arleigh Dress $847 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Alexis Cocktail Dresses Endless Rose Cold-Shoulder Dress Put your best assets on display with this Endless Rose Cold-Shoulder Dress ($120). Endless Rose Cold Shoulder Dress $120 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Endless Rose Day Dresses Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress This Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress ($525) provides a contemporary riff on the white shirtdress we love so much. Jacquemus Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress - White $525 $368 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Jacquemus Dresses Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress Take this Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress ($365) from subdued to sexy just by zipping up or down. Elizabeth and James Susannah Dress $365 $255.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Cocktail Dresses Rebecca Taylor Women's Embroidered Voile Midi Dress The beautiful embroidery on this Rebecca Taylor Voile Midi Dress ($375) makes it feel like a special find from a vintage store. Rebecca Taylor Women's Embroidered Voile Midi Dress $375 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Dresses Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress With neutral lining, this Self-Portrait Azaelea Lace Midi Dress ($500) only creates the illusion of revealing more skin. Self-Portrait Azaelea lace midi dress $500 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress This Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress ($475) is the kind of figure-flattering pick that'll look good for seasons to come. Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White $475 $332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-Denim Dress Replace your jeans with this Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-Denim Dress ($915) for the Summer. Stella McCartney Linda Embroidered Stretch-denim Dress - White $915 $549 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses J.O.A. Ruffle Dress This J.O.A. Ruffle Dress ($100) would make a perfect rehearsal dinner dress. J.o.a. Ruffle Dress $100 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more J.o.a. Day Dresses Alice McCall Like a Dream Dress We love how this Alice McCall Like a Dream Dress ($420) reveals just a hint of skin while still looking polished. Alice McCall Like A Dream Dress $420 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Alice McCall Cocktail Dresses Jill Jill Stuart Bell-Sleeve Dress This Jill Jill Stuart Bell-Sleeve Dress ($348) is just so elegant. shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses Jill Jill Stuart Bell Sleeve Dress $348 $243.60 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress This Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress ($595) is equal parts adorable and comfortable. Tory Burch Broderie Anglaise Cotton Dress - White $595 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses Misha Nonoo Kate Dress This Misha Nonoo Kate Dress ($395) was made for showing off your waist with its sweet fit-and-flare silhouette. Farfetch Dresses Misha Nonoo Kate dress $395 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Dresses Reformation Coral Dress Prepare to turn heads in this Reformation Coral Dress ($218). Reformation Coral Dress $218 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Day Dresses Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress This Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress ($425) would be knockout at any cocktail party. Tibi Structured Crepe V-Neck Dress $425 from Tibi Buy Now See more Tibi Cocktail Dresses Madewell Eyelet Garden Dress Madewell's Eyelet Garden Dress ($138) makes a perfect beach cover-up, too. Madewell Women's Eyelet Garden Dress $138 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Evening Dresses Club Monaco Ahnn Dress This Club Monaco Ahnn Dress ($199) was made for showing off your tan. Club Monaco Ahnn Dress $198.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Club Monaco Day Dresses Rachel Pally Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress Imagine how stunning this Rachel Pally Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress ($277) will look with a pair of dangling earrings. Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses Rachel Pally, Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Midsummer Dress $277 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Plus Dresses Skin Leana Dress This Skin Leana Dress ($295) will provide coverage without weighing you down. shopbop.com Day Dresses Skin Leana Dress $295 $206.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Day Dresses Asos Cotton Shirt Dress Just belt this Asos Cotton Shirt Dress ($40) and keep it low on effort and high on style all Summer long. Asos Cotton Shirt Dress $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses Mango Textured Ruffled Dress You'll be happy you have this no-fail Mango Textured Ruffled Dress ($60) in your Summer arsenal. MANGO Textured Ruffled Dress $59.99 from MANGO Buy Now See more MANGO Dresses Farm Rio Solana Dress Cold-shoulder cutouts make this Farm Rio Solana Dress ($198) a standout. Anthropologie Dresses Farm Rio Solana Dress $198 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses Share this post Summer FashionSummerDressesShopping