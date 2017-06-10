6/10/17 6/10/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Best White T-Shirts The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life June 10, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 1.1K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You think you've found a favorite white tee. You reach for it an embarrassing amount of times in just one week, and when it's not folded up neatly in your drawer, you kind of freak out a little, praying it's just in the hamper. But is it truly your perfect match? There are plenty of brands out there you've probably never heard of, some of which might make the right fit for you. There's only one way to find out if a t-shirt's up to par: by wearing it. That's why we polled our editors and asked them to share their go-tos, along with a brief description of the structure, slouch, and feel of the top. The results are in, and surprisingly (or perhaps not), Everlane, Madewell, Hanes, and ATM got the most votes. But if those aren't for you, scroll to read up on 14 standout options — they're all a bit different, but we promise each one will look good tucked into your jeans. RelatedIt's National White T-Shirt Day, Which Means Getting Dressed Just Got Way Easier Shop Brands Everlane · Madewell · Hanes · ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo · J.Crew · Fruit of the Loom · Petit Bateau · Frame · Rag & Bone Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart 1 Everlane The Tee: Everlane the Box Cut Tee ($16) The Reason: It's perfect for tucking into jeans and heading straight to the airport for a flight. The boxy, cropped cut makes it a great layering piece. 2 Everlane The Tee: Everlane the Slim Crew ($16) The Reason: This top's thick enough to keep your bra hidden if you're antisheer, and it's a winner for anyone who loves a good crewneck. 3 Madewell The Tee: Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck With Pocket ($20) The Reason: The shirt is super soft and comfy, and although it's got a V-neck, it isn't too low so that it bares a hint of your bra — a standout design for petite women. 4 Hanes The Tee: Hanes Men's 6-Pack Crewneck T-Shirts ($15) The Reason: These are great because you can get a six-pack for just $15. Stock up on them at the beginning of the season and cut one or two into muscle tees if you're feeling crafty. They're also soft and slightly slouchy, so they look great tucked into boyfriend jeans. 5 ATM The Tee: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub V-Neck Tee ($85) The Reason: The slub V-neck is perfect for showing off your accessories, whether a bandana or a choker, and the curved hem looks good tucked in or left alone. If you like sleeves that hug your arms rather than flare out, this one's for you. 6 J.Crew The Tee: J.Crew Vintage Cotton Scoopneck T-Shirt ($25) The Reason: This top is super soft and it's got the perfect scoop-neck silhouette. J.Crew Vintage cotton scoopneck T-shirt $32.50 $14.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Tees 7 Kit and Ace The Tee: Kit and Ace Dana Tee ($68) The Reason: While this top is a bit more pricey, you're getting lots of bang for your buck — it's a cashmere tee, which helps you appear dressed up, though you'll feel totally comfy. 8 Zara The Tee: Zara T-Shirt With Asymmetric Hem ($10) The Reason: The V-neck isn't too low or too high. It's a total steal, so when it gets dull and dirty (as all lived-in tees do), you can easily toss it and grab another. 9 Fruit of the Loom The Tee: Fruit of the Loom Men's Heavy Cotton HD T-Shirt With Pocket ($26) The Reason: The material is a little thicker than your average t-shirt, so it helps you to achieve a structured look. It retails at a great price, so you can buy these in bulk and always have a fresh one on hand. The men's style is a bit boxier, if you prefer that look. Fruit of the Loom Premium 4-pk. Crewneck T-Shirts $26 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Fruit of the Loom Undershirts 10 Petit Bateau The Tee: Petit Bateau Women's V-Neck Light Cotton Tee ($59) The Reason: It achieves perfection in multiple categories, including cling, density, and feel. While it's a little pricey, as soon as you slip it on, you'll see it's worth it. Petit Bateau Womens v-neck light cotton tee $59 $28.99 from Petit Bateau Buy Now See more Petit Bateau Teen Girls' Tops 11 American Giant The Tee: American Giant Essential V-Neck T-Shirt ($25) The Reason: The fit is relaxed and flattering, while the fabric is lightweight, soft, and ever-so-slightly textured. It's not overwhelmingly oversize. There's also a simple seam down the back of the shirt that makes it a tad more stylish than all the rest. 12 Frame Denim The Tee: Frame Denim Le Fitted Half Sleeve Tee ($95) The Reason: If you like to cover your arms, this fitted top is for you. It tucks into high-waisted jeans really neatly to achieve a cool '70s silhouette. Frame Fitted Half-Sleeve Tee $95 $57 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Frame Tees 13 Rag & Bone The Tee: Rag & Bone / Jean Base V-Neck T-Shirt ($85) The Reason: This Rag & Bone top is the perfect length to wear over leggings. At the same time, you can tuck it into a fancy skirt (think: a leather mini) and feel polished. The V-neck shows just the right amount of cleavage, so it can get sexy too! Rag & Bone V-Neck Cotton Tee $85 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Tees 14 Victoria's Secret The Tee: Victoria's Secret Deep V Vintage Tee ($25) The Reason: Victoria's Secret makes tees that are loose in all the right places but somehow still feel snug. This one's a touch sporty and it looks great meeting a pair of sweats. Share this post Ultimate GuideSpring FashionSpringTopsT-shirtsShopping