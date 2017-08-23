 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017

They're not exactly new, but this handful of fresh faces was likely buried in your feed under the upper echelon of bloggers and editors you've been following for seasons. Take a closer look and you'll discover this set was hiding in plain sight, making their way to runway shows and running sites and fashion businesses of their own, all while appearing impeccably dressed. That's why this is their year. Read on for the 10 street style stars that are about to become household names.

Related
Meet the 22 Best Dressed Women at Fashion Month
28 Fashion-Industry Insiders to Follow on Instagram All Fashion Month Long

Jan-Michael Quammie
Patricia Manfield
Anne-Laure Mais
Laurel Pantin
Giorgia Tordini
Zina Charkoplia
Veronika Heilbrunner
Gilda Ambrosio
Nina Schwichtenberg
Charlotte Groeneveld
