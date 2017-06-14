 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Channel Your Inner '90s Girl With These Steve Madden-Inspired Slides

Black Slides

Channel Your Inner '90s Girl With These Steve Madden-Inspired Slides

By now it's old news that the '90s are back in style, and we know this because the iconic Steven Madden flatform has returned to shelves. And we couldn't be happier. If you want to own them for yourself, or just want a similar flat, we found 11 options that will remind you of your teen years.

Shop Brands
Pedro Garcia · Jeffrey Campbell · Charles by Charles David · Steve Madden · Nicholas Kirkwood · Marc Fisher · Maryam Nassir Zadeh · Rocket Dog · Loeffler Randall · Michael Kors · Vince · Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Image Source: Getty
Product Credit: Rachel Comey Jeans, Katy Perry Shoes.
Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal

Let's start with the classic pair. The Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal ($70) was everywhere in '90s and early '00s. If you loved them then and regret tossing them, you can splurge on them on again. They inspired a generation of teens girls to flip-flop through the hallways at school.

Steve Madden
Women's Slinky Platform Sandal
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Platforms
Halogen Freda Slide Sandal
Halogen Freda Slide Sandal

If you want a more modern look, the slide mule is a good way to go. These Halogen Freda Slide Sandals ($90) aren't exactly flatforms, but we can see how they were inspired by the trend. The sleek heel and suede material gives this an updated look. The heel height is perfect if you're looking for something polished.

Nordstrom Sandals
Women's Halogen Freda Slide Sandal
$89.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sandals
Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides
Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides

These over-the-top Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides ($895) are the epitome of fashionable. The block heel is held up by a row of luxe faux pearls. The metallic mesh top gives these rare heels a lustrous feel. These are no Maddens, but they certainly remind us of them.

Nicholas Kirkwood
Embellished Metallic Slides
$895
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Women's Fashion
Marc Fisher LTD Wyndi Slide Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD Wyndi Slide Sandal

If this flatform trend is too much for you, there's a simple solution: try these minimal Marc Fisher LTD Wyndi Slide Sandals ($120). They're flat, comfortable, and chic. If you love them and want to try other colors, they come in eight more shades and patterns.

Marc Fisher
Women's Wyndi Slide Sandal
$119.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Marc Fisher Sandals
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Patent-Leather Slides
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Patent-Leather Slides

Famous for its mules, this brand is topping the charts right now. These Maryam Nassir Zadeh Black Suede Mar Mules ($375) in patent leather are versatile and can be worn at work or out at night. The shiny leather is giving us grunge vibes, too. Pair with a gingham dress for the outfit everyone will envy.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sophie Patent-Leather Slides
$375
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Maryam Nassir Zadeh Women's Fashion
Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slide
Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slide

This pair of Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slides ($40) are the total '90s girl shoe. If you want to flashback for real, these are the perfect choice. The almost-four-inch stacked platforms are a great way to gain height, if you're looking for an advantage. The thin faux fur top is a modern touch and will feel soft on on your feet. Pair these with a patterned dress on a hot Summer day.

Rocket Dog
Boom Platform Slide
$40
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Rocket Dog Platforms
Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides
Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides

These Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Slides ($325) are a feminine and modern twist on the black slide trend. The front detail perfectly flows over your toes. It features a cute block heel at a low height, making it an easy shoe to walk in. For a '90s outfit, match with a white button-up shirt and a mini denim skirt.

Loeffler Randall
Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides
$325$170.62
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals
Michael Kors Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules
Michael Kors Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules

If you need the extra height, try these Michael Kors Jane Platform Mules ($525). The weaved bottom, leather top and curved front make this pair different than your classic wedge. The mix of leather and interlocked materials make this a dynamic shoe. Wear at the office or on your next beach vacation.

Michael Kors
Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules
$525$275.62
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Mules & Clogs
Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides
Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides

If you love this style but can't do a heel, platform, or flatform, we found the shoe for you. These Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides ($250) are so comfortable that you'll never want to take them off. The back heel strap will keep you feeling secure even on those hot and sweaty Summer days.

Vince
Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides
$250$131.25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Vince Sandals
Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal
Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal

This Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal ($140) is the black slide of the future. The heavy black bottom reminds us of a flatform, but the sheer mesh straps on top are current and fresh. Don't be surprised if your legs appear longer when you wear these.

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Women's Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal
$139.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Sandals
Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

These Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals ($570) are out of this world. Fur slides are dominating right now, and even if you don't care for this trend, you can't deny how comfy they look. These are the 2017 version of the '90s Steve Maddens. The fur slide cannot be missed.

Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals
$570
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Summer ShoesSummer ShoppingThe '90sSummerTrendsShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Pedro Garcia
Noa Satin Wedge Platform Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$450$236.25
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Lucky Me Faux Fur Flatform Slide
from Nordstrom
$44.95
Charles by Charles David
Women's Padma Platform Wedge Mule
from Nordstrom
$259.95
Steve Madden
Women's Slinky Platform Sandal
from Nordstrom
$69.95
Nordstrom
Women's Halogen Freda Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$89.95
Nicholas Kirkwood
Embellished Metallic Slides
from MODA OPERANDI
$895
Marc Fisher
Women's Wyndi Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$119.95
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Sophie Patent-Leather Slides
from MODA OPERANDI
$375
Rocket Dog
Boom Platform Slide
from Urban Outfitters
$40
Loeffler Randall
Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$325$170.62
Michael Kors
Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$525$275.62
Vince
Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$250$131.25
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Women's Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal
from Nordstrom
$139.95
Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals
from shop.nordstrom.com
$570
Shop More
Loeffler Randall Sandals SHOP MORE
Loeffler Randall
Women's Coco Sandal
from Nordstrom
$395
Loeffler Randall
Starla Star-Detail Leather Lace-Up Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$195
Loeffler Randall
Luz Tassel Sandals
from shopbop.com
$395$197.50
Loeffler Randall
Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$325$170.62
Loeffler Randall
Luz Tassel Sandals
from shopbop.com
$395$197.50
Nordstrom Sandals SHOP MORE
Toms
Women's 'Lexie' Sandal
from Nordstrom
$78.95
Melissa
Women's X Salinas Hotness Sandal
from Nordstrom
$94.95
Sam Edelman
Women's Anabeth Ankle Strap Sandal
from Nordstrom
$109.95$74.96
Soludos
Women's Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$88.95
Dolce Vita
Women's Effie Block Heel Sandal
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Charles by Charles David Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Charles by Charles David
Women's Padma Platform Wedge Mule
from Nordstrom
$259.95
Charles by Charles David
Women's Charles David Mulley Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$229.95$172.46
Charles by Charles David
Women's Brie Open Toe Mule
from Nordstrom
$249.95
Charles by Charles David
Women's Charles David Mulley Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$229.95$172.46
Charles by Charles David
Miley Platform Slides
from Macy's
$99$84.99
Loeffler Randall Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplygailg
sosimpleyet
thedaiquiridiaries
missscass
Nordstrom Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thepolishedposy
pinterestingplans
simplygailg
sierrachantal
Loeffler Randall Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
fabeveryday
FizzandFade
obsessionsnow
Nordstrom Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
acutestyleaddict
fashiontest
shopstylesocial
sarahbrithinee
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds