Channel Your Inner '90s Girl With These Steve Madden-Inspired Slides June 14, 2017 by Krista Jones By now it's old news that the '90s are back in style, and we know this because the iconic Steven Madden flatform has returned to shelves. And we couldn't be happier. If you want to own them for yourself, or just want a similar flat, we found 11 options that will remind you of your teen years. Image Source: GettyProduct Credit: Rachel Comey Jeans, Katy Perry Shoes. Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal Let's start with the classic pair. The Steve Madden Slinky Platform Sandal ($70) was everywhere in '90s and early '00s. If you loved them then and regret tossing them, you can splurge on them on again. They inspired a generation of teens girls to flip-flop through the hallways at school. Steve Madden Women's Slinky Platform Sandal $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Steve Madden Platforms Halogen Freda Slide Sandal If you want a more modern look, the slide mule is a good way to go. These Halogen Freda Slide Sandals ($90) aren't exactly flatforms, but we can see how they were inspired by the trend. The sleek heel and suede material gives this an updated look. The heel height is perfect if you're looking for something polished. Nordstrom Sandals Women's Halogen Freda Slide Sandal $89.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sandals Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides These over-the-top Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides ($895) are the epitome of fashionable. The block heel is held up by a row of luxe faux pearls. The metallic mesh top gives these rare heels a lustrous feel. These are no Maddens, but they certainly remind us of them. Nicholas Kirkwood Embellished Metallic Slides $895 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Women's Fashion Marc Fisher LTD Wyndi Slide Sandal If this flatform trend is too much for you, there's a simple solution: try these minimal Marc Fisher LTD Wyndi Slide Sandals ($120). They're flat, comfortable, and chic. If you love them and want to try other colors, they come in eight more shades and patterns. Marc Fisher Women's Wyndi Slide Sandal $119.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Marc Fisher Sandals Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Patent-Leather Slides Famous for its mules, this brand is topping the charts right now. These Maryam Nassir Zadeh Black Suede Mar Mules ($375) in patent leather are versatile and can be worn at work or out at night. The shiny leather is giving us grunge vibes, too. Pair with a gingham dress for the outfit everyone will envy. Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Patent-Leather Slides $375 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Maryam Nassir Zadeh Women's Fashion Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slide This pair of Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slides ($40) are the total '90s girl shoe. If you want to flashback for real, these are the perfect choice. The almost-four-inch stacked platforms are a great way to gain height, if you're looking for an advantage. The thin faux fur top is a modern touch and will feel soft on on your feet. Pair these with a patterned dress on a hot Summer day. Rocket Dog Boom Platform Slide $40 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Rocket Dog Platforms Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides These Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Slides ($325) are a feminine and modern twist on the black slide trend. The front detail perfectly flows over your toes. It features a cute block heel at a low height, making it an easy shoe to walk in. For a '90s outfit, match with a white button-up shirt and a mini denim skirt. Loeffler Randall Vera Ruffled Suede Block-Heel Slides $325$170.62 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Sandals Michael Kors Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules If you need the extra height, try these Michael Kors Jane Platform Mules ($525). The weaved bottom, leather top and curved front make this pair different than your classic wedge. The mix of leather and interlocked materials make this a dynamic shoe. Wear at the office or on your next beach vacation. Michael Kors Jane Leather Wedge Platform Mules $525$275.62 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Michael Kors Mules & Clogs Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides If you love this style but can't do a heel, platform, or flatform, we found the shoe for you. These Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides ($250) are so comfortable that you'll never want to take them off. The back heel strap will keep you feeling secure even on those hot and sweaty Summer days. Vince Dawson Leather Flat Slingback Slides $250$131.25 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Vince Sandals Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal This Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal ($140) is the black slide of the future. The heavy black bottom reminds us of a flatform, but the sheer mesh straps on top are current and fresh. Don't be surprised if your legs appear longer when you wear these. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Women's Kelsi Dagger London Lee Sandal $139.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Sandals Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal These Prada Genuine Shearling Slide Sandals ($570) are out of this world. Fur slides are dominating right now, and even if you don't care for this trend, you can't deny how comfy they look. These are the 2017 version of the '90s Steve Maddens. The fur slide cannot be missed. 