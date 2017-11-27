 Skip Nav
Gossip Girls! We Found 13 Gifts to Give Your BFF If She's Actually Blair Waldorf
Gossip Girls! We Found 13 Gifts to Give Your BFF If She's Actually Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf is an Upper East Side legend. In our humble opinion, she is one of the best characters on television. Ever. Between her flawless signature style and witty one-liners, she truly deserved her title on Gossip Girl as Queen B. If you've got a friend who always channels the forever scheming and chic Blair, we have some excellent gifts for her. These items will be the best thing wrapped under the tree this holiday season. We're sure of it.

Free People Hair Accessories
Jeweled Velvet Headband by Gen3 for FP at Free People
$28
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Hair Accessories
WWBWD? T-Shirt
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Horchow Baskets & Boxes
Katherine's Collection Custom Boxed Macaron Ornaments, Set of 6
$58 $34.80
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Baskets & Boxes
DSW Pumps
Privileged Women's Esmer Velvet Pump
$69.99
from DSW
Buy Now See more DSW Pumps
Blair and Serena Keychains
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ann Taylor
Fringe Tweed Ruffle Cuff Jacket
$159
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Petite Jackets
Blair Waldorf Character Print
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Madison knollwood buckle hope crossbody
$428
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Pink Satin Sleep Mask
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Factory
Antique White
$79.50 $39.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Sweaters
Vogue Magazine Subscription
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Blair Waldorf Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Blair Pencils
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
