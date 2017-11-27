Blair Waldorf Gifts
Gossip Girls! We Found 13 Gifts to Give Your BFF If She's Actually Blair Waldorf
Blair Waldorf is an Upper East Side legend. In our humble opinion, she is one of the best characters on television. Ever. Between her flawless signature style and witty one-liners, she truly deserved her title on Gossip Girl as Queen B. If you've got a friend who always channels the forever scheming and chic Blair, we have some excellent gifts for her. These items will be the best thing wrapped under the tree this holiday season. We're sure of it.
Jeweled Velvet Headband by Gen3 for FP at Free People
$28
from Free People
Katherine's Collection Custom Boxed Macaron Ornaments, Set of 6
$58 $34.80
from Horchow
Fringe Tweed Ruffle Cuff Jacket
$159
from Ann Taylor
Madison knollwood buckle hope crossbody
$428
from Kate Spade
Antique White
$79.50 $39.50
from J.Crew Factory
