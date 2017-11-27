Gossip Girls! We Found 13 Gifts to Give Your BFF If She's Actually Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf is an Upper East Side legend. In our humble opinion, she is one of the best characters on television. Ever. Between her flawless signature style and witty one-liners, she truly deserved her title on Gossip Girl as Queen B. If you've got a friend who always channels the forever scheming and chic Blair, we have some excellent gifts for her. These items will be the best thing wrapped under the tree this holiday season. We're sure of it.