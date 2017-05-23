 Skip Nav
Blake Lively Electrifies a Black-Tie Event in an All-Neon Outfit

When you're Blake Lively, a black-tie event does not mean you need to wear a black dress. In fact, the stunning mom of two did the exact opposite while attending the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala in New York City, electrifying the red carpet in a neon yellow Oscar de la Renta gown from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. The strapless dress featured a peaked neckline and a thigh-high slit that revealed her glittery Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals.

But Blake's illuminating ensemble did not stop there. She covered up with a Gucci Fuchsia Wool Wrap Coat, immediately reminding us that neon can be paired together and look timelessly chic (even if our college days of neon parties are long behind us). Blake tied the look together with a bedazzled clutch that read "I Love You!!" in rainbow letters on one side and "Beat It!!" in red on the other side.

Keep reading to see more photos of Blake's bright outfit and make sure you check out her mixed-message clutch.

