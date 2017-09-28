Show Your Support For Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Shop These 25 Brands

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and you can show your support for all the strong people who suffer from this life-threatening and all-too-common disease by contributing to good causes. Every year, more than 200,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and one of the many ways you can rally behind them in the fight is to purchase items from brands that support breast cancer awareness charities.

During October, several designers will join forces to raise money for foundations by donating a portion of their proceeds to charities like The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), The Keep a Breast Foundation, and Lace Up For the Cure. We shopped and found some great products that will make you feel good about your purchases this Fall. Check out these popular picks and read on to see how each brand is contributing to BCA.