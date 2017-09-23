 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Right Way to Wear White to a Wedding Without Upsetting the Bride

The short answer to "Can I wear white to a wedding?" is no, simply out of respect for the bride who will most likely wear a white gown. Unless she decides to go with an ombré dress or throws an all-white party, guests should avoid wearing white, ivory, cream, and anything else in that color family.

This rule isn't just backed by us: etiquette experts universally agree that unless the bride gives permission, avoid the stark color at all cost. As an alternative, there are plenty of seasonally appropriate colors and styles to wear.

If you really want to have some white in your wedding guest dress, that is possible. The trick is to find options that have either a print (florals!) or a colored trim. Champagne-colored dresses are also perfect if you prefer to wear lighter shades for Summer nuptials. In case you need a place to start, we rounded up several white dresses you can wear that won't anger the bride.

Related
What to Wear to All of Those Summer Weddings Right Here

Self-Portrait camellias dress
$367
Buy Now
Rebecca Vallance Ruffled Lace Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia Malin Cotton Mini Dress
Alessandra Rich Floral Print Maxi Dress
Boohoo Kicho Contrast Colour Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia Rosy Two-Tone Dress
Flynn Skye Faith Midi Dress
Self Portrait Double Strap Dress
Lovers + Friends x Revolve The Slip Dress
Rosie Assoulin Salad Bar Gown
Self-Portrait Camellias Lace Dress
Endless Rose Striped High-Low Dress
Lela Rose Pleated Metallic Brocade Dress
Nicholas Cold-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress
See by Chloé Ruffle-Trimmed Maxi Dress
MSK Metallic-Print Pleated Blouson Gown
The Right Way to Wear White to a Wedding Without Upsetting the Bride
Start Slideshow
Style TipsStyle How ToBridalTrendsDressesWeddingShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Self-Portrait camellias dress
from
$367
Shop More
Flynn Skye Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Flynn Skye
Bella Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$196
Flynn Skye
Debbie Dress in Blue
from REVOLVE
$158
Flynn Skye
Bardot Maxi Dress in Ivory
from REVOLVE
$198
Flynn Skye
Paris Maxi Dress in Black
from REVOLVE
$195$94
Flynn Skye
Leila Lace Up Mini Dress in Mauve
from REVOLVE
$154$106
Nicholas Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Nicholas
Bandage Plunge Midi Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695
Nicholas
N Wrap Front Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$375$262.50
Barneys Warehouse
N Nicholas N NICHOLAS WOMEN'S WAVE-PATTERN SHEATH DRESS
from Barneys Warehouse
$645$209
Nicholas
N Amalfi Striped Cold-Shoulder Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395$146.94
Barneys Warehouse
N Nicholas N NICHOLAS WOMEN'S PALM-PRINT CREPE HALTER DRESS
from Barneys Warehouse
$455$139
Lela Rose Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Lela Rose
Floral V-Neck Off-The-Shoulder Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,295$550.80
Lela Rose
Corded Lace-trimmed Crepe Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,595$798
Lela Rose
Juliet A-Line Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,995$478.80
Lela Rose
Holly Elbow Sleeve Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,495$358.80
Lela Rose
Embellished Laser-cut Silk-faille Dress - Jade
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,295$1,648
Alice + Olivia Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
How to DIY Your Own Princess Elena of Avalor Last-Minute Halloween Costume
by Macy Daniela Martin
Spring Fashion
Why 1 Expert Says Velvet Is the Fashion Trend You Should Be Wearing Right Now
by Irma Martínez
Queen Maxima
You'll Want to Zoom In on Queen Maxima's Leopard-Print Dress — the Details Are Worth It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Lais Ribeiro
Leave It to a Victoria's Secret Angel to Bring Back Sexy Leopard Print
by Alessandra Foresto
boohoo Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Thalia
Thalia Just Found the Sexy 1-Piece You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Flynn Skye Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
arianalauren
viewfrom5ft2
kristisarvadi
kristinrosedavis
Nicholas Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bygracelee
astyledloveaffair
colormecourtney
everydaypursuits
Lela Rose Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
realitystarstyle
whenindoubtblog
poshbolt
alexcarreno_
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds