The Right Way to Wear White to a Wedding Without Upsetting the Bride

The short answer to "Can I wear white to a wedding?" is no, simply out of respect for the bride who will most likely wear a white gown. Unless she decides to go with an ombré dress or throws an all-white party, guests should avoid wearing white, ivory, cream, and anything else in that color family.

This rule isn't just backed by us: etiquette experts universally agree that unless the bride gives permission, avoid the stark color at all cost. As an alternative, there are plenty of seasonally appropriate colors and styles to wear.

If you really want to have some white in your wedding guest dress, that is possible. The trick is to find options that have either a print (florals!) or a colored trim. Champagne-colored dresses are also perfect if you prefer to wear lighter shades for Summer nuptials. In case you need a place to start, we rounded up several white dresses you can wear that won't anger the bride.