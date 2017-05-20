Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far

The Cannes Film Festival is a 12-day spectacle, which means we get 12 days of amazing outfits. Between the photocalls and red carpet, stars packed — or flew in wearing — their best dresses, jumpsuits, and bikinis. That's why we're tracking every look for you. From Elle Fanning's glamorous Vivienne Westwood gown, which took 10 days to create, to Bella Hadid's high-slit dress, the stars brought their fashion A-game. Scroll on to see what everyone's wearing (the most important part obviously).