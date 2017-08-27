You'll Think You Time Traveled Back to 2005 Once You See Spring's Hottest Pants Trend

The only way to go is up. Isn't that how the saying goes? It's been said to us after bad days, even used as career advice, but never as a way to describe pants — until now. From the runway to the street, pants seem to be getting shorter and shorter. So much so that they no longer qualify as "cropped" or "culottes," we'll just straight-up call them capris.

If you lived through the late '90s and aughts (or even during the '50s), you likely had a drawer full of these in-between bottoms, which, more often than not, came in denim. Jennifer Lawrence proved that this style in particular is back, rocking a pair of jean capris while sitting front row at Dior, and Diane Kruger drove the point home, wearing something similar to Valentino. Add those sightings to the short, solid options popping up on the catwalk, models, and bloggers, and it's safe to say three-quarter pants are totally back.

