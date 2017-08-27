 Skip Nav
You'll Think You Time Traveled Back to 2005 Once You See Spring's Hottest Pants Trend

The only way to go is up. Isn't that how the saying goes? It's been said to us after bad days, even used as career advice, but never as a way to describe pants — until now. From the runway to the street, pants seem to be getting shorter and shorter. So much so that they no longer qualify as "cropped" or "culottes," we'll just straight-up call them capris.

If you lived through the late '90s and aughts (or even during the '50s), you likely had a drawer full of these in-between bottoms, which, more often than not, came in denim. Jennifer Lawrence proved that this style in particular is back, rocking a pair of jean capris while sitting front row at Dior, and Diane Kruger drove the point home, wearing something similar to Valentino. Add those sightings to the short, solid options popping up on the catwalk, models, and bloggers, and it's safe to say three-quarter pants are totally back.

Scroll through for more proof that capris are making a triumphant return. Then check out other early '00s styles you'll want to give a second chance.

Jennifer Lawrence Wore Denim Capris While Sitting Front Row at Dior
And Diane Kruger Showed Off a Similar Option at Valentino
Don't They Look a Little Like Rihanna's Pair From 2005?
How About Christina Aguilera's From 1999?
Dior Included Multiple Pairs in Its New Collection
Such as Leather
And Crisp White Styles
Which Reminded Us a Bit of Jennifer Lopez
But Dior Isn't the Only Fashion House That's on Board — There's Also Carven
And Issey Miyake
Models Rocked Capris Between Shows
And Bloggers Have Been Showing Them Off, Too
But Gigi Hadid May Have Been Very Ahead of the Game
