14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time

When Kendall Jenner posted on her app about going braless, it caused a case of internet chatter. No one was exactly surprised, since she's been baring hints of her nipple ring through sheer tops for a while, but Kendall isn't the only one.

Stars throughout history have walked the red carpet in glamorous gowns without a bra, some making for buzzy moments (see Gwyneth Paltrow at the Academy Awards in 2002), while others, like Kate Moss and Jennifer Aniston, casually showed off the look on the street in nothing but a fitted tee. One scroll through the undeniably sexy looks here, and you'll definitely understand the allure, even if you're not ready to ditch your bra just yet.

Celebrity Street StyleRed CarpetBraCelebrity StyleTrends
