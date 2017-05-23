 Skip Nav
Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway Own the Picnic Bag About to Go Viral

Celebrities With a Mansur Gavriel Bag

Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway Own the Picnic Bag About to Go Viral

Mansur Gavriel gave rise to fashion's cult-favorite bucket bag over three years ago, the original style sleek in black leather with a flashy red interior. Now we trust the brand for shoes and satchels in simple colorways that appease the minimalist in all of us. But for Spring 2017, Mansur Gavriel surprised us with a touch of gingham. The printed checker canvas comes in flamma or black in seven different silhouettes, and Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller are already rocking two of our favorites.

Anne toted her mini volume clutch for an appearance on Good Morning America and Sienna's been wearing the soft elegant bag since February. Site availability shows that these designs are backordered from time to time (i.e. we didn't need much clarification that these are must-have items). Scroll to see Anne and Sienna flaunting the new accessory — we're calling it the "picnic bag" for obvious reasons — then shop every shape, size, and style of Mansur Gavriel's new cult obsession.

Image Source: Getty
Anne wore her Mansur Gavriel clutch with a $15 dress from the flea market and bright red pumps.
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau

Anne wore her Mansur Gavriel clutch with a $15 dress from the flea market and bright red pumps.

Sienna stepped out in Berlin showing off her satchel with a camel colored coat, neutral, ladylike separates, and bright orange glove pumps.
Image Source: Splash News Online

Sienna stepped out in Berlin showing off her satchel with a camel colored coat, neutral, ladylike separates, and bright orange glove pumps.

Mansur Gavriel
Checker Mini Volume Clutch
$445
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Soft Elegant Checkered Bag - Red
$695
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Bags
Mansur Gavriel Checker Market Bag
$395
from mansurgavriel.com
Buy Now
Mansur Gavriel Checker Posternak Bag
$745
from mansurgavriel.com
Buy Now
Mansur Gavriel Checker Metropolitan Bag
$895
from mansurgavriel.com
Buy Now
Mansur Gavriel Checker Baguette
$545
from mansurgavriel.com
Buy Now
Mansur Gavriel Checker Long Clutch
$625
from mansurgavriel.com
Buy Now
