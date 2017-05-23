Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway Own the Picnic Bag About to Go Viral

Mansur Gavriel gave rise to fashion's cult-favorite bucket bag over three years ago, the original style sleek in black leather with a flashy red interior. Now we trust the brand for shoes and satchels in simple colorways that appease the minimalist in all of us. But for Spring 2017, Mansur Gavriel surprised us with a touch of gingham. The printed checker canvas comes in flamma or black in seven different silhouettes, and Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller are already rocking two of our favorites.

Anne toted her mini volume clutch for an appearance on Good Morning America and Sienna's been wearing the soft elegant bag since February. Site availability shows that these designs are backordered from time to time (i.e. we didn't need much clarification that these are must-have items). Scroll to see Anne and Sienna flaunting the new accessory — we're calling it the "picnic bag" for obvious reasons — then shop every shape, size, and style of Mansur Gavriel's new cult obsession.



