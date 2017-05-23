5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Celebrities With a Mansur Gavriel Bag Sienna Miller and Anne Hathaway Own the Picnic Bag About to Go Viral May 23, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 73 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Mansur Gavriel gave rise to fashion's cult-favorite bucket bag over three years ago, the original style sleek in black leather with a flashy red interior. Now we trust the brand for shoes and satchels in simple colorways that appease the minimalist in all of us. But for Spring 2017, Mansur Gavriel surprised us with a touch of gingham. The printed checker canvas comes in flamma or black in seven different silhouettes, and Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller are already rocking two of our favorites. Anne toted her mini volume clutch for an appearance on Good Morning America and Sienna's been wearing the soft elegant bag since February. Site availability shows that these designs are backordered from time to time (i.e. we didn't need much clarification that these are must-have items). Scroll to see Anne and Sienna flaunting the new accessory — we're calling it the "picnic bag" for obvious reasons — then shop every shape, size, and style of Mansur Gavriel's new cult obsession. RelatedKendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Are Making Grandpa Glasses Cool Again Shop Brands Mansur Gavriel Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Anne wore her Mansur Gavriel clutch with a $15 dress from the flea market and bright red pumps. Image Source: Splash News Online Sienna stepped out in Berlin showing off her satchel with a camel colored coat, neutral, ladylike separates, and bright orange glove pumps. Shop Anne's Bag Mansur Gavriel Checker Mini Volume Clutch ($445) Mansur Gavriel Checker Mini Volume Clutch $445 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches Shop Sienna's Bag Mansur Gavriel Checker Soft Elegant Bag ($695) Mansur Gavriel Soft Elegant Checkered Bag - Red $695 from Kirna Zabete Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Bags Shop More Silhouettes Mansur Gavriel Checker Market Bag ($395) Mansur Gavriel Checker Market Bag $395 from mansurgavriel.com Buy Now Mansur Gavriel Checker Posternak Bag ($745) Mansur Gavriel Checker Posternak Bag $745 from mansurgavriel.com Buy Now Mansur Gavriel Checker Metropolitan Bag ($895) Mansur Gavriel Checker Metropolitan Bag $895 from mansurgavriel.com Buy Now Mansur Gavriel Checker Baguette ($545) Mansur Gavriel Checker Baguette $545 from mansurgavriel.com Buy Now Mansur Gavriel Checker Long Clutch ($625) Mansur Gavriel Checker Long Clutch $625 from mansurgavriel.com Buy Now Share this post HandbagsMansur GavrielCelebrity Street StyleSpring FashionGet The LookSpringCelebrity StyleBagsShoppingAnne HathawaySienna Miller