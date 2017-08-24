 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
Fall Fashion
19 On-Trend Fall Flats That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Wardrobe
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Daisy Duke Has Nothing on How These 15 It Girls Style Their Denim Shorts

Denim cutoffs have been a wardrobe staple for as long we as can remember. Just like the classic jeans and white t-shirt pairing, celebrities turn to their baby blues when the temperature starts rising. But after years of wearing trusty denim shorts, it can be tough to find fresh and innovative ways to style them. That's why turned to our favorite A-listers for a new dose of outfit inspiration. From Kendall Jenner's off-duty look to Selena Gomez's Western take, you'll have a crop of exciting ideas in no time.

Related
I Found a Pair of Denim Shorts to Make Me Love Cutoffs Again

Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Selena Gomez
Candice Swanepoel
Joan Smalls
Hailey Baldwin
Chrissy Teigen
Chloë Sevigny
Taylor Swift
Vanessa Hudgens
Kourtney Kardashian
Kristen Stewart
Rihanna
Kendall Jenner
Miley Cyrus
Daisy Duke Has Nothing on How These 15 It Girls Style Their Denim Shorts
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleSummer FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToDenim ShortsSummerShortsModelsCelebrity StyleJeansDenim
Join The Conversation
Spring Fashion
How to Make Your Legs Look Longer in a Swimsuit
by Sarah Wasilak
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Instagrams
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Bikinis All Have Something in Common
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Make Bruschetta Like an Italian
Cooking Basics
You're Pronouncing (and Making) Bruschetta All Wrong
by Erin Cullum
Ashley Graham's Black Bikini With Rose
ashley graham
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Aerie One-Piece Swimsuit Review
Swimwear
I've Finally Found Swimsuits I Don't Hate My Body in, and It's All Thanks to This Brand
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds